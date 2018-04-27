The Call of Juarez series quick-draws back onto Steam

Before they settled into the steady rhythm of being the Dying Light studio, Polish outfit Techland found their first real footing with the Call of Juarez series, a series of spaghetti-western inspired first-person shooters. While never perfect, they filled a niche that is still woefully under-served to this day. Worryingly, the games recently disappeared from digital storefronts, due to licensing issues with then-publisher Ubisoft. Today, the three not-terrible games in the series return to Steam.
It would seem that distribution rights to the series have reverted back to original developer Techland, with Ubisoft perhaps retaining control of risible modern-day spinoff Call of Juarez: The Cartel. Currently on sale now are the original perspective-switching Call of Juarez, the tonally confused but mechanically solid (it has a truly great first-person cover system) Bound In Blood, and the playful and scoring-focused Gunslinger.
If you’ve any interest in the series, critical analysis and the old American west as a whole, I highly recommend setting the time aside to watch Noah Gervais’ exhaustive 90-minute deconstruction of the entire series below. It’s an enlightening and thoughtful piece, and I feel I appreciate the series all the more for it. It also makes me glad I returned my rental copy of The Cartel after two hours of abject misery.
It’s surprising that aside from the upcoming Wild West Online (from the creators of the astonishingly bad The War Z) and Rockstar’s much-teased Red Dead Redemption 2, there’s still not much in the way of cowboy-related action headed our way. With the success of Westworld’s TV revival, you’d have thought that we’d at least have a few android cowboys to shoot by now, but all we’ve got is tumbleweed. At least we still have Juarez, eh?
Now back on Steam, you can pick up the original Call of Juarez for £8.69/$10, its sequel Bound in Blood for the same, and the short-but-sweet spinoff/revival Gunslinger for $10 once more, minus a current 33% discount.
27/04/2018 at 19:08 ikehaiku says:
Call of Juarez: Gunslinger – Battle Royale.
With Silas narrating the action.
27/04/2018 at 19:12 duns4t says:
Really hope this means we can expect a follow-on release to Gunslinger as that’s one of the most sequel-deserving games I can think of.
27/04/2018 at 19:20 ResonanceCascade says:
Gunslinger was one of the most pleasant surprises I’ve come across in gaming. Definitely not an all-time classic or anything, but it was fun throughout, and (if I remember correctly) very fairly priced for what it was at launch.
27/04/2018 at 19:58 Cederic says:
Totally with you on that. It doesn’t qualify as a classic but I still have fond memories of playing through it.
Easily recommended, especially if it’s going cheap.
27/04/2018 at 20:09 Flopdong says:
I love that the game had an ‘unreliable narrator’ and that fed into the gameplay. It was a cool idea that allowed for some really funny moments as well as creative level design.
27/04/2018 at 23:04 klops says:
I actually thought that Dragon Age 2 was using that same technique when I played the demo. Grannies with huge tits and smooth faces, corny lines and everyone beating everything as the bard told the story. Then… it wasn’t a joke. He wasn’t lying. Urgh.
27/04/2018 at 22:07 jeffy777 says:
Bound in Blood had fantastic multiplayer on initial release in regards to the gameplay. Unfortunately, they didn’t release dedicated server files right away, and by the time they did it was far too late and everyone had moved on due to the unreliable nature of the servers. I remember being very disappointed because it truly was some of the most fun I’ve had in a multiplayer FPS.
27/04/2018 at 23:27 Muzman says:
I didn’t know David Strathairn had another calling as a video game essayist! This is great news.
27/04/2018 at 23:52 Dominic Tarason says:
Ha, you should check out Noah Gervais’ other stuff. He’s a real character – lives on the open desert roads of America in a self-rebuilt VW Bus, writing about games.
His take on the semi-recent Mad Max game was beautifully insightful because of it. Dude *knows* about wandering the wastes, not seeing another human face for days.