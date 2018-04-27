Warm-up Foxer (What am I?)
I’m one of a kind. I’m as tall as a Jumbo Jet. I make Roman think of Kiev and the Old Bailey. I look north-east. I share a latitude with three Belgian cities. I have something in common with the NZ PM and a ship involved in Operation Dynamo. On a clear day I can see a foreign land. I’m not universally liked. My creator lives nearby.
Feature Foxer (Word Chain)
Tired of fabricating word ladders, Roman has moved on to word chains. To completely defox this example you’ll need to provide him with the sequence of 24 words suggested by the clues below. A word can be any length and is linked to the next word in the chain by its last two or three letters. For instance ‘honeysuckle’ might be followed by ‘leviathan’. ‘Handel’ could come next. Then ‘delta’. Then ‘Tallinn’. And so on.
Complicating things a tad are the six green italicised clues. These have been shuffled. For example “The capital of a dubious 21st Century proto-state” probably doesn’t refer to word #4
1. The military truck in this pic
2. A garment worn by some Battle of Mentana participants
3. This museum has one in its collection
4. The capital of a dubious 21st Century proto-state
5. A Brussels Metro terminus
6. Her remains rest here
7. A missile and melee weapon
8. A game mentioned in over 200 RPS articles
9. This aircraft
10. Dodge, Ferrari and Alfa Romeo all produced one
11. Spoken by a few specialised Allied soldiers during WW2
12. One of the world’s largest cocoa producers
13. A piece of lab equipment
14. Close Combat: The Bloody First will feature this battle
15. This man
16. The US state where this picture was taken
17. Performances of one of his most famous tunes often involve weaponry
18. It once stood just about here
19. He appeared on a US postage stamp in the mid-Eighties
20. A postwar AFV bore his name
21. A word that can go before suit, watch, or key
22. An Oriental gulf that made the news in the mid Sixties
23. A ZX Spectrum keyword
24. There’s a statue of him close to this spot
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s war-up foxer location: I was here (defoxed by Gusdownnup and KarolisLive)
Last week’s geofoxer theme: trees (defoxed by Gothnak)
a. Aspen (Matchstick)
b. Newton’s apple tree (Gusdownnup)
c. Bristol Sycamore (AFKAMC, Syt, Gothnak)
d. Palm Jumeirah (Gothnak)
e. Royal Oak (Gusdownnup)
f. Roots Hall (Gusdownnup, Rorschach617)
g. Hollywood sign (mrpier)
h. El Árbol del Tule (phlebas)
i. Oakland (Stugle)
j. Usuzumizakura (Numptydumpty)
k. Supertree Grove (Stugle)
l. The Survivor Tree (Gothnak)
27/04/2018 at 13:06 Stugle says:
11 – I’m gonna go out on a limb and guess that it’s NAVAJO (Windtalkers! Nicolas Cage!).
27/04/2018 at 13:09 Gothnak says:
10. All three companies have made a DAYTONA.
27/04/2018 at 13:09 Stugle says:
15 – Sergey Lavrov
27/04/2018 at 13:45 phlebas says:
14 could be GELA, then?
27/04/2018 at 13:51 phlebas says:
And then 13 might be CENTRIFUGE?
27/04/2018 at 13:12 Stugle says:
17 – Tchaikovsky (1821 Overture), I presume?
27/04/2018 at 13:14 Gothnak says:
27/04/2018 at 13:25 Joriath says:
5. ERASMUS
6. MUSASHI
27/04/2018 at 13:28 AbyssUK says:
18: The Skylon, perhaps from the festival of britian
fits with 17: Tchaikovsky.. yay!
27/04/2018 at 13:31 Gothnak says:
27/04/2018 at 13:28 Stugle says:
21 – BUTTON
22 – TONKIN
27/04/2018 at 13:33 Gothnak says:
23 – Could be INKEY
27/04/2018 at 13:39 phlebas says:
Or INPUT, or possibly INVERSE.
27/04/2018 at 13:42 Gothnak says:
INPUT then to go with UTAH in 24.
27/04/2018 at 13:31 AFKAMC says:
I’m wondering if 2 is referring to Zouaves, in which case the garment in question might be SEROUEL (or SIRWAL/SAROUAL/SEROUAL/SAROUEL) –
link to en.wikipedia.org
27/04/2018 at 13:31 phlebas says:
Warm-up: Could it be this lady?
edit: I believe it could. Is Wales a foreign land?
27/04/2018 at 13:58 Stugle says:
I wonder if the ‘foreign land’ might refer to Lundy? The Wikipedia page mentions that residents of the island used to have to go through customs and did not pay UK taxes.
27/04/2018 at 13:38 Gothnak says:
8. OVERWATCH goes in 16.
27/04/2018 at 13:40 Stugle says:
16- UTAH link to google.com
27/04/2018 at 13:43 Gothnak says:
Goes in 24.
27/04/2018 at 13:40 AFKAMC says:
7. SHILLELAGH
27/04/2018 at 13:43 Gothnak says:
Making 8. likely GHANA from 12.
27/04/2018 at 13:45 Gothnak says:
9. ANACONDA. link to upload.wikimedia.org
27/04/2018 at 13:45 Rorschach617 says:
9: Lavochkin La-250 or “Anakonda”.
link to en.wikipedia.org
27/04/2018 at 13:45 Rorschach617 says:
27/04/2018 at 13:47 Gothnak says:
14. might be GELA.
27/04/2018 at 13:48 Joriath says:
The statue in the 24. clue is James LARKIN
EDIT: Or could James JOYCE. There are a few statues on that street.
27/04/2018 at 13:52 phlebas says:
JOYCE would fit at 12, between NAVAJO and CENTRIFUGE.
27/04/2018 at 13:53 Gothnak says:
1, 2, 3, 20
& 4 left?
27/04/2018 at 13:55 Rorschach617 says:
3. The picture is the Transport Museum in Lujan, Buenos Aires. Looking there now, come along if you are bored.
27/04/2018 at 13:58 Gothnak says:
20, and therefore 4. could be WALKER, might give you some letters to look for.
link to en.wikipedia.org
27/04/2018 at 14:03 Rorschach617 says:
They have a Do-J “Wal” there.
link to en.wikipedia.org
Still looking.
27/04/2018 at 14:09 AFKAMC says:
WAL would fit with SIRWAL at 2
27/04/2018 at 14:13 Gothnak says:
Nah, the WAL is at 4, so the DOJ would have to fit with 2.
27/04/2018 at 14:14 phlebas says:
The answer could just be ‘WAL’, fitting with both?
27/04/2018 at 14:14 Gothnak says:
Is that allowed? :)
27/04/2018 at 14:15 AbyssUK says:
why not
1 ???
2 sirwal
3 Wal
20 Walker ?
5 Erasmus
4. Donetsk after 19 london ?
27/04/2018 at 14:18 phlebas says:
1. MASI
link to en.wikipedia.org
I think that’s a wrap!
1. MASI
2. SIRWAL
3. WAL
*20. WALKER
5. ERASMUS
6. MUSASHI
7. SHILLELAGH
*12. GHANA
9. ANACONDA
10. DAYTONA
11. NAVAJO
*24. JOYCE
13. CENTRIFUGE
14. GELA
15. (Sergey) LAVROV
*8. OVERWATCH
17. TCHAIKOVSKY
18. SKYLON
19. (Jack) LONDON
*4. DONETSK
21. SKELETON
22. TONKIN
23. INPUT
*16. UTAH
Good work, all!
27/04/2018 at 14:19 Rorschach617 says:
Other exhibits are a Tucker Sno-Cat (looks like the 743);
link to en.wikipedia.org
an unnamed train from Leeds known as “La Portena”;
link to en.wikipedia.org
a Pope-Mobile and various state carriages and limousines.
27/04/2018 at 13:58 phlebas says:
4. DONETSK would fit at 20 after LONDON but would need 21 to be something other than BUTTON.
21. SKELETON?
27/04/2018 at 14:01 Gothnak says:
21. SKELETON?
27/04/2018 at 14:19 AbyssUK says:
Well played everybody!
27/04/2018 at 14:24 Gothnak says:
Huzzah!
27/04/2018 at 14:26 AbyssUK says:
