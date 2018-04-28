Looks like Blizzard is making a new shooter

Back in 2016, Blizzard started hiring for a new first person game, by grabbing a couple of artists and moving Dustin Browder (the director of StarCraft 2) from his role on Heroes of the Storm to work as the director for the unannounced project. A new job post on Blizzard’s career site shines more light on what is probably not Overwatch 2. The listing says that Blizzard are “looking for a talented and experienced Senior or Principal Designer” to develop weapons and abilities “in action or first-person shooter games.” They also want a hire that has a passion for playing and creating PvP game experiences. So strap in for StarCraft: Galaxy Royale. Or not. But we can all speculate wildly. And we will!
The job posting has fairly high background requirements, as you can read here if you feel like throwing your hat in the ring. A minimum of five years in the industry as a project lead, previously shipped a AAA title: about what you’d expect to find.
“As a Senior or Principal Designer, you’ll work with numerous departments to shape the core gameplay experience for this unannounced project by defining the abilities, powers, and weapons our players will use,” the listing states. “The ideal candidate will design and implement great game experiences while helping to foster a creative and energetic environment. You have proven experience in game design, a strong aptitude for critical thinking and analysis, outstanding people skills, boundless creativity, and extensive knowledge and passion for competitive first-person shooter games.”
So yeah. Working under Browder on a first person shooter with a PvP focus. It feels too early for a proper Overwatch sequel, and I personally can’t see an Overwatch Battle Royale coming from this because it feels, I dunno? Somehow not very Blizzard in spirit? Even though it would certainly print its own infinity money. Blizzard has plenty of other IPs that have such expansive worlds, there’s really nowhere that an FPS wouldn’t fit. Yes, I am saying that I’d be really into a Hearthstone first person shooter. But it’s also still a card game? But it’s also The Lost Vikings.
Please share your best guesses (Diablo With Guns) which are inevitably better than mine.
28/04/2018 at 22:23 megazver says:
I will, indeed, go for Overwatch: Battle Royale.
28/04/2018 at 22:25 Brock Wilbur says:
I almost immediately regretted saying “thats not what it is” because that’s almost certainly what it is right?
28/04/2018 at 22:38 Xocrates says:
It’s weird really. If it started in 2016 it sounds slightly too early to be diving into the battle royale craze, but it’s also too close to Overwatch to be sequel (particularly since Blizzard games tend to have an unusually long life).
So on one hand it shouldn’t be a Battle Royale game, but on the other what else could it be?
28/04/2018 at 22:42 Horg says:
I’ll take the odds on a battle royale game, but not using the Overwatch setting. Something new, probably, or some sort of Frankenstein’s Royale with all previous Blizzard IP’s mangled together.
28/04/2018 at 22:36 LearningToSmile says:
It’s either a really ambitious Overwatch sequel that’s going to be a long time in development or an Overwatch expansion big enough to be called an “unannounced project”.
It makes precisely zero sense on any level to develop another “competitive first-person shooter” IP when their long-term plans for Overwatch have barely even started.
28/04/2018 at 23:45 Sensation says:
Considering Overwatch started as an MMO and was retrofitted to be what it is today I’m inclined to agree with you. Blizzard knows better than to compete with itself, there’s no way they would develop a another new IP so fast, and ALL of Overwatch’s content has been freely available through the game itself since launch so it’s about time they gave it their usual expansion treatment.
28/04/2018 at 22:40 SlugMan says:
How about a Destiny-like/semi-mmo/fps using the Overwatch universe. Would allow the players to experience the story of Overwatch in a different way.
28/04/2018 at 22:44 Horg says:
Bungee: [glares silently].
28/04/2018 at 23:24 gwathdring says:
That different way being killing vast quantities of Omnics?
28/04/2018 at 23:31 LearningToSmile says:
Does anyone refer to those kind of games as “competitive fps” though?
29/04/2018 at 01:17 LexW1 says:
No, they don’t, you’re quite right.
BUT! They don’t say this game IS a competitive FPS. They want someone with that background, but that doesn’t mean this game is. To me that makes sense. There are really two kinds of shooter:
1) The Far Cry/Metro kind of shooter which is about telling a story full of gunfights, which are very cinematic, very focused on visual appeal and crazy stuff happening and so on, and where the gameplay tends to be fairly slow-paced and doesn’t really involve any interaction with other players.
2) Multiplayer shooters which have fast-paced, tightly-focused gameplay which tends to be about weapons and possibly abilities and characters.
Some occupy a sort of middle-ground, like modern Doom or Wolfenstein, but I feel they lean a lot closer to type one.
If I was making an MMOFPS, I think I would be more interested in hiring the kind of people who have experience of type-2 games, even if my MMOFPS was purely coop. Equally if I was making a complex coop FPS (no MMO), that is who I would hire.
So they could be making a competitive FPS, but it’s not definite.
29/04/2018 at 00:21 SaintAn says:
Destiny isn’t a semi-MMO. It’s just a co-op multiplayer game.
28/04/2018 at 22:50 Neurotic says:
I’ll be happy with just DM, CTF and TDM, pick a character and flippin’ well run around shooting, without all the strategy and tactics and collaborative bollocks of Overwatch. Let the strat happen by itself (or not), but leave all the ‘meta’ crap out. Thanks!
28/04/2018 at 23:33 Spuzzell says:
Oh good, another shooter.
Has anyone thought about doing one in the style of the Japanese film Battle Royale?
That would be a concept I can’t ever see getting overplayed and tired.
28/04/2018 at 23:44 Eawyne says:
What was that game again that got scrapped when it was almost finished ? Starcraft Ghost ? It looked so good at the time…
29/04/2018 at 00:16 shagen454 says:
My bet is on a Starcraft tactical shooter. I think Blizz learned from Overwatch that a new IP could be disastrous, they’re going to continue playing it safe.
29/04/2018 at 01:19 LexW1 says:
” I think Blizz learned from Overwatch that a new IP could be disastrous, they’re going to continue playing it safe.”
??!?!?!?!?
Man what? Disastrously high sales or something? Overwatch has shat all over Starcraft 2, for example, for sales. Am I missing a joke? Are you confusing Project Titan and Overwatch? But that doesn’t make any sense.
29/04/2018 at 01:26 voidmind says:
An MMOFPS please
29/04/2018 at 01:50 phuzz says:
Maybe the job advert is for someone to work on Overwatch? Perhaps the current lead dev is leaving or something?
29/04/2018 at 02:16 MiniMatt says:
Diablo with guns, aka Hellgate London 2 would be wonderful, but I guess it’s not going to be that.
29/04/2018 at 02:39 Sabotage00 says:
I follow some of the Blizzard artists on Facebook, and one specifically mentioned this as a posting for working on Overwatch weapons.
However they’ve been known to spread misinformation before :)