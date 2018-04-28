What are we all playing this weekend?

Adam, oh Adam, I miss you already. But as they say: the games must go on.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Adam: [Adam? Adam?! Adaaaaaaam!]
Alec:
I am playing BattleTech
. Quite a lot of BattleTech. Life comes at you fast, as they say.
Alice:
I’m getting to know Slay The Spire’s new character
, an orb-slinging robot wizard, better. It has a lot of moving parts which I’ve not fully got my head around, but I’m enjoying feeling this out. I’m definitely curious to see how its unlockable cards and relics might change things too. Beyond that, ah, in times of difficulty (RIP Adam forever in our hearts) I turn to Deadly Premonition
and the comforts of small-town life.
Brendan:
I’m off to a wedding, which means airplanes and layovers. With a laptop there’ll be time to try Slay the Spire’s third character, which is now in beta. Failing that, I’ll just keep reading The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, which is like Ready Player One, only not a heap of stinking fish heads.
Graham:
I’m not going to play anything this weekend, realistically, because I will almost certainly spend the whole weekend working or doing family things. It’s going to be this way for a little while. If I was to play something, maybe it’d still be Disco Elysium
, or more Into The Breach
, or trying BattleTech. Who knows.
John:
BOY! I shall be playing God Of War, BOY. Quiet BOY, I care not if it’s not on PC.
Also most likely some Trackmania, because my BOY loves watching it, and this sweet spot in my life where what he wants is to watch me play games rather than play them for himself isn’t going to last forever.
Katharine:
I did it, readers. I finally finished Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Now I don’t know what to do with myself. Something short, I think, as the thought of another 145-hour epic is too much for me to even contemplate right now. I think I’ll finish my dabblings with Doki Doki Literature Club
, as that’s the thing I’m closest to finishing right now, but my Switch may well pull me back in with the prospect of Celeste
, Fe
and Axiom Verge
while my husband finishes Dad of War on the TV.
Matt:
I’ll be pursuing more murderers, now that Murderous Pursuits
is out. I’ve a sad suspicion that it won’t be long until any launch buzz dies down and the servers empty, so I’m keen to make the most of it.
I ended up spending most of last weekend and several evenings this week on a fresh Dota kick though, so I’ll probably spend even more time playing that. At the moment, I’m wondering why I ever stopped.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
28/04/2018 at 10:16 Minglefingler says:
I’ll be obsessively exploring every nook and cranny in God of War. I got a lovely surprise when I realised that Kratos is voiced by Christopher Judge. Stargate SG1 may not be the greatest show ever made but it is the greatest sci-fi show that was shown on Sunday evenings when my younger self was frequently hungover and in the mood for some escapism. Indeed. I may also dabble in some Ni No Kuni 2 which is still a delight.
28/04/2018 at 10:29 Avioto says:
I’m currently watching the Endurance Run of Deadly Premonition on Giant Bomb, which is really fun!
Anyway, I’ll be playing God of War and Frostpunk this weekend. I also got a new fancy 8Bitdo controller and I wanna play some platform and fighting games with that, so I’ll probably end up playing Shovel Knight and MK9 a bunch.
28/04/2018 at 10:43 caff says:
I’m going to try Basingstoke, Puppy Games’ new offering. I’ve been watching it for a while and I’m hoping it delivers in a very British way.
I’ll also have another go at Deadly Premonition. I bounced off it within half an hour when I first tried it, but Alice keeps going on about it and she’s never normally wrong, so this time I’ll give it a concerted effort no matter how broken it is.
28/04/2018 at 12:11 Colthor says:
“I’m hoping it delivers in a very British way.”
Quietly disappointing and a bit racist?
28/04/2018 at 12:51 trjp says:
Certainly with a feeling that everything in the past was golden- warm and obviously MUCH betterer than now.
In fact, I’ve always assumed that the ‘golden’ part of nostalgia referred to the way celluloid film ages – so at this point, Britain’s past probably has tracking errors and head-damage too…
28/04/2018 at 13:05 phuzz says:
I was going to go with “thrown over your neighbour’s fence even though you’ve been sat in the house waiting for them all day”, but yours is better.
28/04/2018 at 11:07 Lars Westergren says:
I am trying to finish XCom 2: War of the Chosen. Great game, but the end game can drag out a bit. You are trying to do all the research so you can finish the story missions, but it feels like every in-game week it’s – “Council mission”. “Rebel faction mission”. “Retribution attack”. “UFO attack”. “Another council mission”. “And now this urgent thing”.
On my Linux laptop I’m playing Hadean Lands in the sofa in the evenings. Probably the first pure text based game I played since the Infocom and Magnetic Scrolls days, and it is so good. If you didn’t read Emily’s and RPS writings about it, it is a game with an intricate alchemical magic system, you have to find rituals and combine steps to invent new ones, using materials, smells, words…
Once XCom2 is finished, I will probably play Nier Automata which was kindly gifted to me. I usually dislike anything even resembling anime, but I finished the tutorial mission and it was really good and I’m eager to play more.
I would like to finish Life is Strange and also play Psychonauts: Rhombus of Ruin which I bought, but only so many hours in a weekend. Going to the gym, and meeting friends and family will come first.
28/04/2018 at 11:20 klops says:
WotC for me as well, although it’s far from finished. Hunting down the first chosen now. Great game!
Great game, BUT good lord how bad the UI outside battles, intentional slowing down of everything and the geoscape are! Good example is the Gremlin procedure: “Let’s see how good chances I have on hacking that mech” -> 20 seconds back and forth. And yes, I have the zip turned on and “stop wasting my time installed”. Also changing an engineer to another place requires ridiculous amount of clicking, zooming in and pop-ups for some reason. And yes, I have the “no-zoom at bases” mod installed as well.
Well, despite those a great game still.
28/04/2018 at 11:13 FizicsMcmanus says:
Dad of War of course and it’s definitely one of the better amusement rides on PS4. I thought the combat stilted at first but as you gain powers it becomes very satisfying. Trying out Ruiner on the PC, I haven’t gotten very far, reminds me of Crusader: No Remorse a bit. Installing Dead Rising 4 as well but I don’t know if Frank can save the franchise, first one was great though, never get that convict song out of my memory.
28/04/2018 at 11:16 Darth Gangrel says:
“reading The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, which is like Ready Player One, only not a heap of stinking fish heads.” I haven’t read the book, but the movie Ready Player One was great, Brendan.
Gonna watch Avengers: Infinity War, train parkour and watch more movies. Have so many recorded on my TiVo and so little time.
28/04/2018 at 12:03 svge says:
I disagree. I haven’t read the book either but beyond the bonkers racing sequence that they should have made the entire film, the rest is Hollywood by the numbers garbage.
28/04/2018 at 12:19 Vandelay says:
Incorrect. It was The Shining bit that was the best bit, even though it should never have been included in the film for being tonally jarring and completely inappropriate for what was otherwise very much a family film.
But yes, the vast majority of it really was bobbins. The apex of meh.
28/04/2018 at 11:29 pookie191 says:
Battletech and fast closing in on 3000 hours in Fallout 4
28/04/2018 at 12:06 H. Vetinari says:
Tyranny – wanted something isometric that didn’t last 100 hours or more. And I’ve never played it. also heard the story was quite nice.
28/04/2018 at 12:12 Herzog says:
It’s a Quake weekend again! The new patch of Quake Champions is good fun – so will spend some time on the servers there.
Also I finished Quake 4 this week. A classic Raven 7/10 fps! But not enough… I also installed False Dawn which has some great reviews. It is a non linear Q4 campaign made by one guy. The first few minutes were promising.
Maybe will also finish Necrosphere if there is some time left!
28/04/2018 at 12:20 Mi-24 says:
I should be revising for my exam on Monday.
But I’ve convinced myself that playing the witness counts as revision (or at least is an acceptable substitute) so I’ll be playing that and listening to the hitchhikers guide to the galaxy.
This week I finally replayed and finished splinter cell blacklist and reminded myself its actually a pretty good game.
28/04/2018 at 12:24 bacon seeker says:
Frostpunk, plus continuing my periodic Deus Ex marathon by finishing Deus Ex and starting Invisible War. Plus some work.
28/04/2018 at 12:56 SaintAn says:
Frostpunk. I like it a lot, but I’ve heard it’s short and that there is no replayability, so I’m probably going to be done with it soon, sadly. I really want to find other entertainment that’s set in a frostpunk world. All I can think of is Snowpiercer and this game. Anyone know of anything?
Battletech. So far I liked the backstory creation, the cutscene art, and story that was covered in the first few cutscenes, but I don’t like the bad animations, bad graphics, bad map design, bad dialogue, and boring gameplay. And I’ve only made it to the tutorial, so that’s probably not a good sign. I’m going to try to give it more time to win me over.
Tales of Berseria. Holy crap what a great way to start a game and build a character. I’m not far, but I’m really liking this game a lot.
Conan Exiles. I have only played a small bit but I really like it so far. Makes me want to read the books.
Jedi Academy Movie Battles 2 mod. Haven’t played Jedi Academy since the original Xbox days so it feels good to return to a game I loved. Nice mod, though a lot of loud alt-right losers play in it.
And the original Battlefront 2 online. I’m terrible at it.
28/04/2018 at 13:08 juan_h says:
Disgaea 2 PC! Disgaea 2 is mechanically bonkers, with system piled upon system piled upon system. I’m having a grand time, mostly. The problem is that I don’t care for the story or characters at all. To make matters worse, the presentation is super-slow. I’m trying to stick with it, because I’m pretty sure that there’s a big twist or two coming up (and I want to see if I’m right about what they are), but it’s hard. There’s a Skip Story option before and after every mission and I am sorely tempted.
28/04/2018 at 13:30 Fire_Storm says:
After its free weekend and going on sale, I jumped into Ghost Recon: Wildlands with 3 friends and it’s been generating some of most brilliant stories. It alternates wonderfully from tactical execution perfection to comedy explody carnage with some stunning landscapes and weather effects in between. Some wonderful recommendations in the comments section here pointed out that if you turn off the entire HUD it stops feeling like an Ubi icon hunt and it’s the best piece of advice to this day. Bolivia became our playground on our terms and we’ll be parachuting back in this weekend for sure.
28/04/2018 at 14:03 Det. Bullock says:
Still playing Earthsiege.
I also have Crysis Warhead installed but for now blowing up giant robots while piloting a giant robot at 320×240 is more fun than running and gunning at full HD even though I solved that graphical glitch that made me postpone the game.