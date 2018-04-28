What are we all playing this weekend?

Adam, oh Adam, I miss you already. But as they say: the games must go on.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alec: I am playing I am playing BattleTech . Quite a lot of BattleTech. Life comes at you fast, as they say.

Alice: I’m getting to know I’m getting to know Slay The Spire’s new character , an orb-slinging robot wizard, better. It has a lot of moving parts which I’ve not fully got my head around, but I’m enjoying feeling this out. I’m definitely curious to see how its unlockable cards and relics might change things too. Beyond that, ah, in times of difficulty (RIP Adam forever in our hearts) I turn to Deadly Premonition and the comforts of small-town life.

I'm off to a wedding, which means airplanes and layovers. With a laptop there'll be time to try Slay the Spire's third character, which is now in beta. Failing that, I'll just keep reading The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, which is like Ready Player One, only not a heap of stinking fish heads.

I'm not going to play anything this weekend, realistically, because I will almost certainly spend the whole weekend working or doing family things. It's going to be this way for a little while. If I was to play something, maybe it'd still be Disco Elysium, or more Into The Breach, or trying BattleTech. Who knows.

BOY! I shall be playing God Of War, BOY. Quiet BOY, I care not if it's not on PC. Also most likely some Trackmania, because my BOY loves watching it, and this sweet spot in my life where what he wants is to watch me play games rather than play them for himself isn't going to last forever.

I did it, readers. I finally finished Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Now I don't know what to do with myself. Something short, I think, as the thought of another 145-hour epic is too much for me to even contemplate right now. I think I'll finish my dabblings with Doki Doki Literature Club, as that's the thing I'm closest to finishing right now, but my Switch may well pull me back in with the prospect of Celeste Fe and Axiom Verge while my husband finishes Dad of War on the TV.

I'll be pursuing more murderers, now that Murderous Pursuits is out. I've a sad suspicion that it won't be long until any launch buzz dies down and the servers empty, so I'm keen to make the most of it. I ended up spending most of last weekend and several evenings this week on a fresh Dota kick though, so I'll probably spend even more time playing that. At the moment, I'm wondering why I ever stopped.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?