Geralt’s first outing as The Witcher is free on GOG

If you’ve played through The Witcher 2 and The Witcher 3, you’ve spent hundreds of hours with the character of Geralt of Rivia. But have you ever taken the time to go back to the beginning? I… absolutely have not. But I played enough Witcher over the years to have encountered people and quests from the first title that I had to fill in via Wiki work later. So I can see the value in going back to figure out where they all came from.

Today (and possibly tomorrow, there’s no end point listed), you can get the first game in the series for free from GOG, along with a card keg for Gwent — which contains five free cards. The process should only take one minute of your time and we have the details below.

All you have to do to acquire your game and associated Gwent cards is sign up for GOG’s newsletter right here. You get the newsletter, The Witcher, the Gwent card pack, and an overwhelming sense of satisfaction at having done something meaningful on a Sunday. That said, if you feel like you don’t really need the newsletter, no one is gonna blame you for smashing that unsubscribe button and keeping your spoils of war.

Remember: Gwent proper is headed our way in October.

The Witcher looks a bit aged at this point, but please keep in mind it could have been so much worse. Brendan wrote a piece for us last year about the cancelled Witcher game that used tank controls, and well, boy howdy this franchise could have been tanked from the start.