Geralt’s first outing as The Witcher is free on GOG

If you’ve played through The Witcher 2 and The Witcher 3, you’ve spent hundreds of hours with the character of Geralt of Rivia. But have you ever taken the time to go back to the beginning? I… absolutely have not. But I played enough Witcher over the years to have encountered people and quests from the first title that I had to fill in via Wiki work later. So I can see the value in going back to figure out where they all came from.
Today (and possibly tomorrow, there’s no end point listed), you can get the first game in the series for free from GOG, along with a card keg for Gwent — which contains five free cards. The process should only take one minute of your time and we have the details below.
All you have to do to acquire your game and associated Gwent cards is sign up for GOG’s newsletter right here. You get the newsletter, The Witcher, the Gwent card pack, and an overwhelming sense of satisfaction at having done something meaningful on a Sunday. That said, if you feel like you don’t really need the newsletter, no one is gonna blame you for smashing that unsubscribe button and keeping your spoils of war.
Remember: Gwent proper is headed our way in October.
The Witcher looks a bit aged at this point, but please keep in mind it could have been so much worse. Brendan wrote a piece for us last year about the cancelled Witcher game that used tank controls, and well, boy howdy this franchise could have been tanked from the start.
29/04/2018 at 21:07 yhancik says:
Mh, are you sure? It’s telling me “Sorry, you must have GWENT in your game library in order to be eligible for this offer.”
29/04/2018 at 21:16 eeguest says:
Had the same. So I searched for Gwent in GoG shop, for whatever reason I needed to create another account (but there is option to use existing at the bottom), then refreshed page and got pack + game (which I owned), so I gifted to a friend.
29/04/2018 at 21:33 Baines says:
Yeah, it is a bit of a mess. The offer page says you need Gwent in your account, but doesn’t link to Gwent’s store page. You have to search for it, which apparently prioritizes the coming expansion, so you have to make sure to pick the right one.
Then picking to play that free Gwent will take you to what looks to be a log-in screen, but which is actually a “create new account” screen. You have to click on the little non-button line of text at the bottom of that panel to be taken to the log-in screen. Once you click on that, it will add Gwent to your account, and you can go back to the original offer screen.
When you go back to the original offer screen, it will tell you that you’re being emailed a redemption code for the free Gwent cards. You are not automatically given Witcher 1 though. You have to click to the next panel on the offer screen, which will let you click the button to be taken to the store page for Witcher 1, which will list the price as free. You still have to add it to your cart and go through the checkout process to actually get it.
Funny thing is, I wouldn’t have even bothered except I could years ago never get GOG to acknowledge that I owned Witcher 1 on Steam. (Way back before GOG Connect, when there was a special page specifically for activating Witcher 1 and Witcher 2.) Back then I went through the “this didn’t work for me” bit, but nothing was ever resolved.
29/04/2018 at 21:25 visor841 says:
I had to login to GOG again to get it to work.
29/04/2018 at 21:25 poliovaccine says:
Oh dammit, I like *just* bought this haha.
29/04/2018 at 21:41 Servicemaster says:
