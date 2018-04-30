Wot I Think – A Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia

From my vantage point, there’s something enchanting about the snow-capped palisades of Dinefwr. Although I imagine its majesty is somewhat lost on the seven hundred exhausted Welshmen I’ve just ordered to breach the stronghold’s walls, with nothing but battered wooden shields between them and a typical British forecast of flaming arrows. I’d like to pretend their sacrifices come at the bitter end of a long, failed diplomatic campaign. Truthfully though, like so much of the conflict in history, they had something shiny, and I decided I wanted it.
This is Total War, however, so before navigating the perils of battle, it’s necessary to navigate the perils of the labyrinthine UI. Helms off to Creative Assembly for making it not only workable, but attractive. Drop down menus make shuffling through armies and provinces intuitive, which you’ll come to appreciate. The exclusive focus on the extremely disunited kingdom means a smaller landmass, but densely populated provinces with multiple settlements, each of which can be built up to provide different resources or research paths. It really pops, too. The stained glass and wood carving motif reinforces the sense that you’re writing your personal legend into history, which means it’s always fun to imagine the glassworker who has to immortalise your brutal pillaging in glittering detail.
Thrones of Britannia includes ten different factions split evenly across five cultures. There’s two each for English, Welsh, and Gaelic. There’s also four Viking factions. Two for the regular land vikings and two for the Viking Sea Kings, an aspirational title if ever there was one. Not only can my enemies get in the sea, they can also pay me a tribute for the privilege of drowning.
A narrative thread running through each campaign influences the direction of the early turns, but so do the faction-specific rules. Welsh factions are bloody heroic, they are, so ranking up heroes and owning Welsh land grants bonuses. The Sea Kings collect tribute from other factions, and also take slaves after battle. Common to all factions is a meter tracking your populace’s War Fervour. Your people might cheerlead a few victories, but years of seeing their countrymen march off to war and never return will eventually take its toll on their happiness.
Faction-specific units are few, so personality comes from unit specialities. West Seaxe has some seriously nasty late game cavalry, for example, and a few units of Welsh archers with flaming arrows will make short work of an approaching siege tower. Those coming from Total Warhammer might be disappointed that the most novel thing on offer here is units of ferocious war dogs, but it’s still satisfying to watch a charge of pugilistic puppers who’ve just decided the opposing frontline have biscuits in their pockets.
You bolster the ranks of your army from a universal pool that can be accessed from any owned settlement, regardless of buildings. The disadvantage of marching into the pub and thrusting a spear in the hand of whoever hasn’t passed out already is that units are recruited at a quarter total strength. A number of factors affects replenishment, but generally, it makes forethought and planning an absolute necessity. Early on, I made the mistake of leaving weak borders unguarded, and had to make do with hastily cobbled together levy spearmen to defend against sieges. Initially weak units also mean that attrition can be a serious problem, as starvation or seasickness devastates an already threadbare force.
Playing as Alfred of West Seaxe, starting with so many provinces also made loyalty and betrayal a very real concern. Options for subterfuge are many, but a real drain on your coin stash. More reliable is gifting your disloyal underlings one of the estates you’ll accrue during your time spent painting the map your colour. Marriages, dishonor, and getting stabby are all at your disposal, providing you have the coin to pay for it, and the influence to deal with the potential ramifications.
Character progression comes in the form of retinues, which are basically just a group of lads so enamoured with your kingly beard that they follow you o’er hill and vale, begging for hot grooming tips. Each time a character levels up, you’re given a point to either add a new follower or upgrade an existing one. If you’re planning on having an army steamroll through a few rival provinces, add a champion for command and charging bonuses, and a quartermaster to increase movement range. Combine a forager and a pillager, and play havoc with the enemy food supplies while nabbing a gold bonus every time you reduce a stately manse to matchsticks. Governor eyeing up your table scraps? Priests keep them loyal, and scribes scrounge up extra cash.
There’s also siege engineers, and whether you decide to take them or not, siege combat is where Thrones of Britannia shines like a stolen crown. Major settlements are distinct and memorable, displaying the same density and detail as the rest of the map. Moats, islands, bridges, and wide city streets means plotting and executing multi-tiered master plans is endlessly satisfying. War drums echo like thunder, pipes make pipe noises, and siege engines tear up soil in a stunning iteration of the venerable series’ trademark spectacle.
Coming down from these moments, however, the cracks can sometimes show themselves. Abstracted systems are a necessary albatross in strategy of this scale, but after the dynamism of the tactical battles, things like automatic trade routes and simple tech trees can feel like poor representations of the political and social machinations they aim to simulate. After a few stretches hitting the ‘end turn’ button after not doing very much of anything, it becomes apparent that Thrones of Britannia’s streamlining may have come at the cost of some of the series’ intrigue.
It’s also worth noting that, on standard difficulty with an easy starting faction, I was able to breeze through the campaign to an ultimate victory in a single night of play. For the last quarter of this campaign, I was at a constant food deficit, frequently bankrupt, and pretty much shrugging off both diplomacy and my own populace. Trickier factions have much more precarious early games, of course, but it was a little disappointing to be able to brute force my way through so many hindrances. Thrones of Britannia’s many systems started to feel like optional indulges, rather than tactical necessities. On the plus side, commanding an unstoppable legion of red caped bastards is probably the closest I’ve come to feeling like Tywin Lannister, so there’s that.
After the clattering of hooves and the din of hoarse war chants, it can feel odd to return to a tactical overlay that, while occasionally tense, can often feel vacant of meaningful choice. It’s all focused firmly towards evoking the period though, and here, Creative Assembly’s love for history absolutely bleeds through. Or would, I guess, if there was any blood in the game. There’s a greyed out ‘DLC’ tab on the main menu, though. Make of that one what you will.
30/04/2018 at 15:12 BobbyDylan says:
I’m cautiously optimistic for this title. I was sorely disappointed by Rome 2 (after the majesty of Shogun 2) and bounced off Attila pretty hard. I didn’t buy the Warhammer games, as the universe holds no interest for me. I’d love to incentivise CA to come back to making historical games… I’d just like them to be more Shogun / Rome 1 than Rome 2.
30/04/2018 at 15:44 Templar says:
At this point this stuff is the equivlent of cod 37. Total War use to be one of my favorite series but after years of shit ai and a engine with lack of collision its just a recycled shit fest. They want to ride the dlc money train up your ass and still have the gall to charge people 60 bucks for rome II LoL. Modders time and time again are forced to do the work these hacks cant be bothered with to make the games halfway playable. They are going to release a half finished buggy mess with barely any optimization and charge top dollar because thats what they do. Id rather free base my money out of a spoon than give it to creative ASSembly.
30/04/2018 at 17:11 BaronKreight says:
30/04/2018 at 18:39 Drib says:
30/04/2018 at 19:05 Lordcrazy says:
30/04/2018 at 15:47 Crackerjacker says:
I love me some TW,(Highpoints for me are Medieval II and Warhammer II, Shogun II also good), but I really don’t think the strategic map sections are that strong. It’s improved an awful lot over the years and I like it a lot more, but at times I find myself longing for a TW game that can just give me a C&C-style campaign series. This(Britannia) doesn’t seem it, but by using a small map and automating the campaign map, or by other means reducing it down to make it faster so players can get back to playing the tactical battles feels at least worth exploring. I mean, I don’t need loads of movie files to create a story – I’m not saying TW needs to do a Starcraft – but something that removes, or almost removes entirely the overmap? I’d buy that.
30/04/2018 at 15:50 BobbyDylan says:
Ironically I liked TW for the exact opposite reasons. I loved Strategic map and found the battles quickly got repetitive. But I’m covered these days by Paradox games.
30/04/2018 at 16:06 Crackerjacker says:
lol yeah, I have Stellaris or a deep-dive into Civ for that. Maybe a slider in TV that has the current split focus of TacticMap/StratMap, can be moved to left or right to make game almost all Tactic game or almost all Strat game? I dunno. I don’t want to lose it completely, I value it, but sometimes I want to focus on not the overmap.
30/04/2018 at 16:06 Crackerjacker says:
*a slider in TW
30/04/2018 at 16:08 Axolotl says:
I can sort of identify with both of you. While all battles with a faction feel similar after a while, they allow me to build up my empire, which allows me to recruit cooler units into my army, which allows me to grow even more and so on. But it’s true that a after a couple dozen hours all parts of the game get somewhat repetitive, and Paradox have spoiled me too with their giant, interesting games.
30/04/2018 at 17:57 melancholicthug says:
You know, I liked CK2 well enough, but the whole “have a bigger number on your army than your foe to win the war” thing is crap. I’d really dig if they put a turn-based (maybe wego) battle interface. In a massive scale (unlike the 3000-tops armies of TW), managing hundreds of thousands soldiers. That’d be the last game I’d ever buy.
30/04/2018 at 16:16 WoodGuyThreepBrush says:
I have a question. It’s a two word question…
Family Tree?
30/04/2018 at 17:19 Drib says:
I have to stand with a couple other commenters here in lamenting the strategic map gameplay. Streamlining is all well and good, but I don’t much care for the actual battles, and autocalcing them just leaves you with a very lackluster TBS game.
I know the battles are half the point here, but I’m awful at them and after playing three or four you start to realize that they’re all very similar to a high degree.
30/04/2018 at 17:34 Auldman says:
I’ll probably pick it up at some point soon. I really liked how they kept at improving Rome II and adding to it. I think that’s gone largely unnoticed by people still complaining about CA. They made mistakes but they kept trying to improve their games. I also like where they’re headed with this “Sagas” idea because too often their games can get a little too immense for me (Empire was just a bit too much) and so something that focuses on a smaller map and conflict is actually pretty interesting to me.
30/04/2018 at 18:01 Zenicetus says:
I’m tempted because I’m a huge fan of combat with arrows and pointy sticks, but two questions first, for whoever has played this or seen previews:
1) Are the sieges designed to force an assault from just one side of the fortifications, like TW Warhammer? Or are they proper sieges where you can attack from any side, terrain permitting?
It’s a longstanding problem in these games that the AI defenders are easily faked out, with feints to draw the enemy away from the walls you intend to attack. So in recent games they’ve only allowed the player to attack from one direction, making it easier on the AI. Is that the case here? Or has the siege AI been improved?
2) Another problem with recent TW historical games like Rome 2 and Attila is that the travel speed of armies and spacing of settlements means that you don’t get enough open field battles. AI armies tend to retreat to the nearest settlement if they can reach it, instead of facing the player in a stand-up battle. That gets boring, at least if you’re the type of player who prefers a higher percentage of open field battles. CA has never had great AI programming for siege battles, so I can only suffer through so many of them.
30/04/2018 at 18:04 g948ng says:
Hope is really prolonging the suffering of men. When I saw that 2nd screenshot for a moment I thought they had returned to the boardgame-like strategic map of old. But, of course they did not. Just the diplo-menu.
The purely optional, vaguely historical flavoured sideshow-mechanics, acting as window-dressing in every iteration of TW, never convincingly hid the shallowness of the strategy part. Neither could the tactical spectacle.
Having found a formula that pays adequately, we should blame ourselves if we expected them to do something more ambitious. People have a lot of time to do the blaming, too, while they chase AI armies wandering aimlessly to and fro over the countryside.
30/04/2018 at 18:36 Syt says:
The map reminds me (showing my age) of Vikings: Fields of Conquest from 1993.
