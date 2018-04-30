FIFA 18 adds battle royale mode called ‘World Cup’

Now that our resident football knower is gone, the rest of Team RPS have to stare each other down whenever there’s football game news. Today, I blinked first. The makers of FIFA 18, a digital recreation of the famous foot-based sport, have announced that a World Cup mode will be added as part of a free update, allowing players to score both stunners and blinders as one of the 32 power-hungry nation states taking part in the competition. It’s launching May 29.

The World Cup is held in Russia this time, and all 12 stadiums, from St Petersburg to Volgograd, will make an appearance in the new mode. From my knowledge of the beauteous game, I understand that the match begins when all 22 players arrive in a staggered airdrop, who must then fight for supremacy on a minimalist field until only 22 men are left standing.

However, you don’t have to play as one of the qualified teams, like top lads Costa Rica or infamous government-haters Belgium. You can also start a custom tournament and “rewrite history… using non-qualified nations such as USA, Italy, Netherlands, and Chile.” Likewise, FIFA’s Ultimate Team mode is worked into the update, allowing you to create a terrifying chimera team, composed of many nations, stitched together like a lumbering monster, cursed with yellow eyes and existential angst. “FIFA 18 blurs the line between the virtual and real worlds,” says EA.

If you would like to know more about the World Cup, which begins in 44 days 23 hours and 36 minutes at time of writing, please turn on TV and remain conscious. I am not an expert at this particular battle royale but if my knowledge of international competitions is sound, the South Koreans will win.