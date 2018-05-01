Meet Matthew Castle, our new video person

A couple of years ago, RPS dipped its toes into YouTube. We asked some of our friends to produce short series for us, and the results were good. It made us realise that what we do could work in video, but also that we’d need a full-time team to do it properly.
Now we’ve hired the first part of that team. Please welcome Matthew Castle to Castle Shotgun.
Matthew joins us after being in charge of Xbox’s official YouTube channel, Xbox On. Prior to that some of you might remember his stellar work as editor of Official Xbox Magazine, Official Nintendo Magazine and the wonderful, beloved NGamer. He’s funny, smart and the perfect person to lead RPS into the era of the moving image as a producer, presenter and writer.
You’ll start to see Matthew’s videos pop up in the coming days and weeks – the first is already up! – but these are just the start. We’re researching camera equipment, locating studio space, and hiring two more video people to round out the team (announcements on which should follow soon). We’re going to do this right.
We’ll have more information about our aims and dreams for RPS and video in the weeks ahead. For now, rest assured that our video output is being added on top of what RPS already does and will always do. We’re still going to be producing as many words and non-moving images as before.
Also, yes, Matthew and Katharine are the Posh and Becks of game journalism.
You can say hi to Matthew in the comments below, and remember to smash those like and subscribe buttons.
01/05/2018 at 16:14 Zorgulon says:
Welcome! I look forward to seeing some excellent RPS video content in the near future!
01/05/2018 at 16:25 melancholicthug says:
Please have Alice narrate something in some video. Anything. She has an amazing voice.
01/05/2018 at 19:19 caff says:
I agree. We need a Late Night Sessions with Alice. I don’t mean that in a kinky way, I mean in a smokey jazz club sort of way.
01/05/2018 at 16:27 dangermouse76 says:
Yes visuals !
Don’t listen to the I only like words, your stealing word content from me crowd.
I am looking forward to seeing what you come up with, there’s room for all in castle Shotgun. Welcome aboard.
01/05/2018 at 17:51 Someoldguy says:
Shouldn’t this have been posted as a link to a clip?
I love visuals and podcasts… as long as they come with a transcript I can scan through in 5 minutes rather than eating an hour of my life to listen to in real time. I don’t have that many of them left and there are so many good games I could be playing instead!
01/05/2018 at 18:35 dangermouse76 says:
Transcripts would be a good thing.
01/05/2018 at 16:30 uppi17 says:
How much of the interview was taken up by saying: “90% for Red Steel? Why? No really, why?”
01/05/2018 at 16:35 Sin Vega says:
Welcome! You don’t look that posh.
Please kidnap Marsh Davies immediately.
Now all we need is two Bishops and a Knight and we’re in business.
01/05/2018 at 17:01 gwop_the_derailer says:
Wait, can we make a wishlist of people we want kidnapped? Maybe Matt Lees so that we can force him into finishing XCOM 2?
01/05/2018 at 17:27 kfix says:
Marsh did just announce he’s finishing at Mojang…. surely not? I won’t get my hopes up, but that would be lovely!
01/05/2018 at 18:37 MiniMatt says:
Two Bishops, a Knight, a GiggleOctopus, and a Warr Pip and we have ourselves an army.
But that’s for another day, today we welcome another Matt(hew). Best name, best videos. That’s how it works, I don’t make the rules.
01/05/2018 at 16:49 DanMan says:
Not that many big PC-only channels on YT, so I appreciate the effort. We’ll see how you’ll do.
01/05/2018 at 16:53 DeepFried says:
I’ll never understand why RPS doesn’t embed video reviews on the site here.
01/05/2018 at 16:59 FurryLippedSquid says:
He looks terrified, and rightly so!
01/05/2018 at 17:10 Avioto says:
Welcome! I would love to see more episodes of Fail Forward if that’s possible. I loved that series and it’s my favorite RPS thing.
01/05/2018 at 17:14 gwop_the_derailer says:
Matthew, Castle Shotgun welcomes you.
01/05/2018 at 17:16 Bluerps says:
Hello Mr Castle!
01/05/2018 at 17:17 Cederic says:
The success of streamers and other Youtube personalities amply demonstrates the market for computer gaming related video. I’m sure the RPS brand will benefit from this move.
However please don’t forget those of us that find it tedious and would rather continue to enjoy well crafted writing.
01/05/2018 at 17:53 Someoldguy says:
If I regularly had time for streaming I’d be watching Critical Role. Despite wanting to find the time for it, I have only watched about 3 shows and only have about 150 left to go – except they’re producing more faster than I can watch them.
01/05/2018 at 17:19 cpt_freakout says:
Praise Horace!
01/05/2018 at 17:21 nitric22 says:
Awesome. Moving screenshots of my favorite games?!?! WHOA, I’m so excited about the potential of the internet for immersion and all that when it comes to games coverage. Good Job RPS. Welcome Matthew.
01/05/2018 at 17:28 kfix says:
Welcome Matthew!
01/05/2018 at 17:41 Seyda Neen says:
Huzzah! Welcome Matthew and RPS videos!
01/05/2018 at 17:53 Viral Frog says:
Just please keep actually writing articles. I don’t come here to watch videos. :/
01/05/2018 at 17:54 Viral Frog says:
No edits. :( Forgot to say welcome, Matthew! I’m sure your content will be great. I’m just being resistant to change.
01/05/2018 at 17:57 particlese says:
Welcome, Matthew!
Not sure what sorts of plans are in the works at this stage, but if you all decide to post videos in the RPS article feed (to collect friendly comments, if nothing else), could you consider including transcripts with posts where that makes sense? I’m thinking interviews and video-WITs here, as opposed to wandering or other flavor-centric pieces.
One or more of the Eurogamer folks started including transcripts after some requests from the peanut gallery, and it seems to be appreciated by some (including myself), but the writer also mentioned at the start that it’s a lot of additional effort. Might be worth chatting with them to see if it might be worth it for RPS – particularly with its written-/typed-word craving audience.
Or simply post ’em to Youtube et al, and I’ll consider pummelling a button into subscription at some point. :)
01/05/2018 at 18:10 caff says:
Why the clog Matthew? WHY?
No but in all seriousness, welcome. I’m already subbed to the RPS YT channel (why can’t the podcasts be posted there too? Not just Soundcloud. Job #53 for you).
01/05/2018 at 18:17 Sleepery says:
Step one – kidnap Pip back, shove her in front of a camera and make her say things. If they’re game related, all the better.
01/05/2018 at 18:22 Sin Vega says:
“Can’t we have one plan that doesn’t involve kidnapping?”
01/05/2018 at 18:45 Sarfrin says:
Bribe Pip to come back with large amounts of money?
01/05/2018 at 19:20 caff says:
It doesn’t have to involve money. We could use dolphins. But then I suspect the dolphins need care and maintenance, so yeah, kidnapping dolphins then money.
01/05/2018 at 18:21 dahools says:
Hi matthew,
Welcome to castle shotgun. watched your video linked above and as fine as your commentary was, I was non the wiser as to what platform that state of decay game was being played on. If it was tuned for performance over quality or vice versa. It had an awful lot of pop in and permanent use of controller even during the menu’s with no cursor in sight left me wondering further.
I look forward to seeing and reading more of your work but as Horace’s teachings you will soon learn, embrace the mouse it is the second most powerful weapon in the fight against all things that don’t point in this world. (the first being a gentleman’s pipe of course)
01/05/2018 at 18:52 svge says:
Watched the video. It’s amusing how similar the cadence of Matthew and Katharine’s speech is, also they both say lots of “you know”‘s and “kind of”‘s. Not a criticism just an observation.
01/05/2018 at 19:03 mac4 says:
Hey there, new video person.
Like and subscribe? Who me no never.
01/05/2018 at 19:18 comic knight says:
Please make videos of “wot I think…”. I would love to be able to listen to the reviews while I’m driving.
01/05/2018 at 19:18 Mi-24 says:
Welcome Matthew, may your pictures be always moving
01/05/2018 at 19:22 jermermern says:
I look forward to the full heft of Gamer Network’s video production capabilities being brought to bear in realising the SPACE ARK in glorious high definition! I want to see every crystal of sugar on those fizzy cola bottles!