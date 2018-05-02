Battle For Wesnoth hits Steam with new campaign

The fine freeware turn-based strategy game Battle For Wesnoth has launched a big update adding a new singleplayer campaign and fiddling with plenty, and made its Steam debut after fifteen years too. Our boy Brendy has declared it one of the best free games and the dearly departed Adam called it one of the best strategy games so… it’s good. Hitting Steam will bring it to a new audience, eager to chat about it and square off in the multiplayer, so now’s a good time to get in.
“The Battle for Wesnoth should be one of the first programs you install on a new PC,” Brendy said. It’s a turn-based strategy game in a fantasy world of elves, drakes, mermen, liches, and all that. Battles go down on a hexy grid, looking like this:
Version 1.14, the “New Horizons” update, has brought a new player-made campaign (the game has many), new multiplayer maps, UI improvements, some new unit graphics and animations, and plenty of other changes and tweaks. See the changelog for full details.
You can download Battle For Wesnoth free for Windows, Mac, and Linux from its site and on Steam.
It’s open-source too, so you can poke in its guts and chip in if you really want.
02/05/2018 at 14:58 DeepSleeper says:
This is one of those games I only know because for a long time it was held up as “the best Linux could do”. You’d ask a Linux user about games and they’d go “Oh, well we’ve got Battle for Wesnoth! And… Tux Racer? And some emulators.”
And then they’d stand there looking sad until it was time to download a new kernel.
Anyway the game’s probably good.
02/05/2018 at 15:07 Tobasco da Gama says:
I haven’t played it in probably half a dozen years, but it is good. At least, the systems and interface and units are good. The real problem with the game is that campaigns are highly variable in quality, and I never quite found one I liked enough to finish it.
02/05/2018 at 15:25 Drib says:
Everyone I know that touts Linux all the time also has a Windows partition that they boot to when they actually want to do something other than tinker with their OS.
Linux gaming is pretty sad. There’s been a bit more support lately, thanks Steam, but until last year it always felt like “We’ve got a crappier, open-source version of stuff Windows did ten years ago” was the answer to everything.
02/05/2018 at 15:43 rustybroomhandle says:
Trollin’ Trollin’ Trollin’, rawhiiiiide!
02/05/2018 at 15:13 drezworthy says:
Wow this game is back from the dead. How many years ago do I remember seeing on its website that the creators were dropping development. Guess it went open source? What happened after that I dunno but the fan base is certainly strong with this one.
02/05/2018 at 15:33 kud13 says:
This game is scary addictive. I tried it once, and then suddenly it was 3 AM.
I basically haven’t tried it since. This is one of those “if I ever clear even 40% of the ” must-plays” in my backlog” list games.