These easy, player-made speed fixes are BattleTech’s redemption

Two things stand between BattleTech and true greatness. User guides and videos solve the bonkers decision to not so much as hint at absolute combat necessities that make the difference between grim slugfest and satisfying tactical supremacy, but the other one’s trickier.
The surfeit of frustrating pauses and pretty but time-wasting animations surely require an official patch, right? Hope – turns out that all you need to haul BattleTech out of the quicksand is a spot of ini file editing. The difference is… well, I don’t want to let my prose get too purple here, but it’s so much closer to the turn-based mech combat game I’d long dreamed of.
I had something of a road to Damascus moment during my by-now 50 hours in BattleTech. Its unnatural delays and maddeningly ponderous moving and shooting animations were a massive barrier to enjoyment, but the amount I learned during my first 15-20 hours in its school of totally unexplained hard knocks at least meant I could make my own actions as deadly efficient as possible.
Despite this new affection, the degree to which the game wasted my time with short pauses before and after most actions and lovingly-rendered but passive animations meant I continued to seethe and alt-tab out during endless-feeling enemy turns.
I’m far from alone there, but fortunately others pour their energies into fixing rather than moaning about problems. There’s been a question mark over whether or not the slowness and pauses are baked so deep into the game that we can only pray for official updates, and to what extent the unhurried pace is an artistic statement of intent we should respect. The answer to both those is “yeah, but if you just tweak a couple of lines in Notepad it’s all sorted out anyway.”
The most grating issue is the pauses – a couple of seconds of nothingness before and after many Mech actions and reactions, which add up to several minutes of dead time across the course of a battle. Given BattleTech’s unusually slow load times and graphics card load, it had been tempting to presume this was down to something in the game or the underlying Unity engine struggling to spin its various plates efficiently. Nope, turns out the pauses were a deliberately-made decision on the devs’ part, which is frankly bewildering. Change a couple of numbers and they go away entirely.
Found via assorted good people on Reddit, this fix involves navigating to
[your Steam install directory]\steamapps\common\BATTLETECH\BattleTech_Data\ StreamingAssets\data\constants in Windows Explorer, then find and make a backup copy of the file
audioconstants.json, before opening the original in your text editor of choice (I used Notepad++).
Find the following lines, and change the number at the end of each to 0, so they wind up looking like so:
"AttackPreFireDuration" : 0,
"AttackAfterFireDelay" : 0,
"AttackAfterFireDuration" : 0,
"AttackAfterCompletionDuration" : 0,
"audioFadeDuration" : 0,
Save, and done. Enjoy the sound of not quite so much motionless silence. You might notice that the variables changed are all to do with audio triggers, i.e. the pauses are not number-crunching, but simply, well, deliberate pauses. Sometimes the reason for this is obvious, such as, once I’ve done this fix, the way the game will sometimes jump directly to another character’s turn without my a chance to take in what happened at the end of the last one. By and large though, it’s so much better this way – as well as the simple fact of less dead time, no more motionless pauses means the game feels far more polished.
Another area of speed-based contention is mech movement speed. There’s a valid argument for the idea that 65 tons of steel staggering across a hilly landscape is inherently going to be like watching a tortoise race. It’s artistic intent, and it’s appropriate to BattleTech boardgame and lore fans’ expectations. That is true! But it is also quite tedious to watch it happen for the umpteenth time, especially on the numerous turns that are simply about getting from A to B across a large and often featureless landscape.
Again, we don’t need to wait for a patch – the community’s dug into the game’s file system and found the variables that need changing. However, as well as the ini-editing option, it turns out that there’s a way to activate an in-game debug menu, from which you can easily increase mech movement speed there (the devs have reportedly been seen playing this way during pre-release streams).
Three options for you then. First, you could go to
[your Steam install directory]\steamapps\common\BATTLETECH\BattleTech_Data\ StreamingAssets\data\movement and manually edit the 53 files in there (one for each type of BattleTech mech). Or you could use the executable made by helpful Redditor ciaphas01 here, which just asks you to enter one speed multiplier (e.g. 2.0 to make movement twice as fast) and then applies it to every mech. However, he’s not updating that any more, because of the aforementioned debug option.
The easiest way to get to that is open up Notepad and paste the following into a new document:
Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00
[HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Harebrained Schemes\BATTLETECH]
"last_debug_state_h176629417"=dword:00000001
Then save that document as a .reg file – be careful to make sure you don’t save it as .txt.reg thanks to Windows’ unhelpful default file extension ways. Double-click on said reg file, click yes when prompted, and then load up BattleTech. Once you’ve loaded your savegame, press either
Ctrl + Left Shift + Minus (the main keyboard minus, not the numberpad one) and you’ll see some tiny buttons pop up top-left. Click the speed one to make everything five times faster, hit
Ctrl + Left Shift + Minus again, and you’re done. Again, thanks ever so, Redditfolk.
Now, despite my prior raging about BattleTech’s speed, I personally find that making everything – walking, firing, the works – five times faster tips the scales from efficient to slightly silly. So I returned instead to that executable that edited all the mech ini files, set it to 2x movement speed and found that was a very happy medium. That, paired with the above pause fix and turning off all the actioncam settings in-game, created a BattleTech that is so much closer to what I’d hoped for when I first sat down with it.
With the pauses gone and Mech movement speed now comparable to how, say, an XCOM unit moves, I find myself fairly happy to sit through most weapon animations at their intended speed now. Especially when it’s a situation I’ve lined up myself, and I get to sit back and watch the climactic fireworks.
Here’s how a sample turn looks to me now:
It’s not lightning fast, and nor would I want it to be as I do want some tension and some plotting time, but it’s a got a sense of natural flow that wasn’t there before. What a relief.
It’s a huge relief to find that BattleTech’s dawdling pace and my deep aversion to having my time wasted aren’t inherently incompatible – just a bit less dead-time makes all the difference between feeling like I’m the main agent in the game and I’m a mere audience to it much of the time.
Also, these discoveries hopefully imply that the devs offering more official speed options in the game’s settings menus shouldn’t be a beyond-the-pale request. I’m sure they need to check carefully that nothing breaks or no important information is missed if the game runs faster, so we can’t expect an overnight fix, but these player-found ones will definitely do the trick in the meantime.
02/05/2018 at 18:10 Hoot says:
I refunded the game because of the awesome amount of dead time in each battle. Just sat looking at a wreck / idle Mech for a good 5-8 seconds every time something happened got old incredibly fast. Coupled with the turn notification pauses even between your own Mechs (when two of your Mechs can act on the same phase, you still get a “Your Turn” pause/prompt between Mechs) made battles pretty unbearable for me personally.
Alas, my funds are now allocated to Pillars of Eternity 2, but maybe if I’d known about this I’d have persisted with it.
Oh well, it’s on Steam so there’s every chance I’ll pick it up in a sale a year or so down the line when I’m not swimming in backlog.
02/05/2018 at 18:13 BlankedyBlank says:
I think you most likely mean be careful not to save it as .reg.txt!
I almost emailed this reddit thread across to you 3-4 days ago, but assumed you’d already have seen it. Oops. I apologise for your lost minutes.
02/05/2018 at 18:19 Drib says:
I don’t get why games seem to think I want to stare vacantly at the result of a turn for half an hour before I am allowed to click on anything else.
Nice the delays can be removed. I wonder if the removal methods will be patched out so that we can stare vacantly as the devs intended.
02/05/2018 at 18:27 Someoldguy says:
Editing the .json files is exactly the level of modding that the devs are happy to support, so that’s not going to happen. We are free to speed up our mechs as much as we like.
Interesting that the dev mode was there for 5x speed. That is at least indicative that they knew that having to sit through all that ponderousness when testing the game was wasting their time!
02/05/2018 at 18:25 Flavour Beans says:
“the way the game will sometimes jump directly to another character’s turn without my a chance to take in what happened at the end of the last one”
I wonder if leaving one of the variables unchanged would solve this while speeding everything else up. AfterFire and AfterCompletion makes me think this would be possible. Have you tried this?
02/05/2018 at 18:29 Someoldguy says:
I haven’t tried that but instead of setting all the delays to 0 I halved them, which I found worked for me. It wouldn’t take much experimenting to find a combo you preferred.
02/05/2018 at 18:36 Flavour Beans says:
Also, has anyone come up with an executable that can fix the movement files? My only concern with changing them all would be if the devs put out a patch to solve these issues that would then make the game wonky if you were playing without defaults.
Then again, I guess you always could just back up the folder, or delete the files and have Steam verify the install.
You mention that it changes every mech’s movements, but is there a fix for the vehicles as well? The worst missions for waiting time are the escort ones.
02/05/2018 at 18:48 jsbenjamin says:
With four (count ’em! four!) articles on RPS (including the original review) within a week that are predominantly about the speed of playing BattleTech I feel like the issue has been blown a little out of proportion.
That said, given that this is clearly a serious issue for some people and that it seems to be so easy to fix, I really hope the devs do add some of these speed-up options to the game menu. Personally I find the game very well paced, but options are never a bad thing!
02/05/2018 at 18:54 Flavour Beans says:
It’s probably because it’s an unforgivable barrier to play for so many people, and it would be a shame to see people refunding or ditching or passing on what is otherwise an absolutely fantastic game due to an issue that can be fixed fairly easily. I didn’t mind the slowness too much myself, and didn’t think I’d ever want to go editing game files to speed things up, but then I watched the example video above and know what I’m doing before I play next.
02/05/2018 at 19:59 Sleepery says:
I haven’t gotten the game yet, but looking at the video above the default speed must have been glacial, glad I stayed away up to now.
02/05/2018 at 21:11 Ur-Quan says:
This! I was really worried when I first bought Battletech because of all this discussion about the delays but when I actually played it I found them much less annoying than these articles made them out to be.
02/05/2018 at 19:05 morganjah says:
So, it seems obvious that the best method to respect the artistic vision of long pauses between actions, while simultaneously not being annoyed by the long pauses between actions, is to smoke an excessive amount of weed while playing this game.
02/05/2018 at 20:16 fearandloathing says:
nWeedia: The Way It’s Meant to be Played™
02/05/2018 at 19:51 stonetoes says:
An all-purpose solution to this issue is to use Cheat Engine: link to cheatengine.org
Specifically its “speed hack” option allows you to speed up or slow down the game, with configurable hot keys to boot. I used it a lot to play Mordheim, another squad-based, turn-based game.
02/05/2018 at 19:57 Winged Nazgul says:
Do you have to enable that speed debug command every time you load the game or does it remember to do it between sessions?
02/05/2018 at 20:08 Flavour Beans says:
After tootling around with both fixes, I have to say it does make a difference. I set the audio delays to 25% of their usual values rather than going with 0, and it feels like a bit of a sweet spot, for me at least. There’s still little bits of pause, but it’s enough that I can take a drink of something and not miss crucial details for looking away for a moment, and it gives me enough time on enemy turns to realize which of them is targeting which one of mine.
The movement speed multiplier program works a charm, just be careful with it. When you click Update, it doesn’t give you any visual confirmation of having done anything, but it did happen, and clicking repeatedly just multiplies speed values by whatever the file is now, rather than by their defaults. So just click once and have faith. You can tell it worked if you check the timestamps on the movement files and they’ve all changed to current time. If you go overboard, restore from backup (please backup before doing this!), or just use a value less than 1 to slow it down (use 0.75 after 2.0 to set it to 1.5, etc).
I found Alec’s 2.0 recommendation to be a bit excessive. It works fine for most mechs, but the light mechs seem comically fast, like footage of a speed-walker sped up even further. The chase cam, if you have it on, can barely keep it in frame. 1.5x speed is just enough to make everything feel zippier without taking away from the character of the game.
For me, at least. Again, experiment and find out what works for you.
02/05/2018 at 20:40 Flavour Beans says:
Upon further tooling around, the 0’s on the audio cues are the best way to go. Even having them set to 1/8 speed still somehow really drags at times. It’s like it stacks cues for certain events, triggering multiple waiting periods. Other times, it feels like it’s delaying for a voice line that doesn’t actually play.
It’s still dragging occasionally on 0, it makes me wonder if there isn’t more delay variables elsewhere. Everything’s moving along with no delay for me, and then suddenly there’s an attack where it hangs a couple seconds. I wonder if the pause is to play an audio line that isn’t loading right.
02/05/2018 at 20:12 podbaydoors says:
Does everyone else have just way more stuff on than I do, or is my anti-anxiety medication working really well at the moment?
I do find loading into missions takes a bit longer than would be ideal, but the pauses between turns are negligible, even when I’m not giggling about having taken down a robot the size of a building by kicking it in the shins, or the fact that the best way of dealing with tanks is by literally stepping on them.
02/05/2018 at 20:41 Flavour Beans says:
It’s strange, because I thought it was a bit of a drag at times, but thought it was nothing worth the fury over it. But now that I’ve actually tried it? Huge difference, for the better.
02/05/2018 at 20:32 lordcooper says:
02/05/2018 at 21:38 automatic says:
Seems much better. I still think though they should work on inverse kinematics on falling mechs animation aswell. Seeing mechs fall through the ground on uneven terrain is heart breaking. That along with some pretty ugly scenery models that could use a little love. If they fixed that I wouldn’t even mind the lack of a comprehensive multiplayer mode as it would make single player matches much more enjoyable.