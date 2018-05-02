Got the spelling right in the end. Overwatch, aka the shooter you haven’t thought about for months but suddenly decided to text last night when you were drunk, has kicked off its tenth season of competitive play, this time with added Swedishness. Brigitte, the recently-added flail-wielding support squire, will be there. She’s been in the vanilla game for over a month but this is her first outing into the more cross-looking combat zone of competitive. However, the upcoming Italian map won’t join her. Not yet, anyway.
The map, Rialto, won’t be added to competitive mode just yet, says Blizzard. It’s coming to the everyday muckabout modes tomorrow, after a stint in the ol’ test server (not to mention its PvE origins as part of the Retribution event). And it is planned to be thrown into the competitive mix at some point, with a future patch, but the studio first wants players to have “plenty of time to learn how to play with the new map.”
The Blizzfolk also add that the first competitive season of the 6v6 Elimination mode hasn’t been ousted from the menus with the arrival of their 10th competitive murderfest. But it will end soon – on May 7. So if you want a taste of elimination, you’re on the clock buddy.
I haven’t touched Overwatch for a while and I keep promising myself to go back, to pick up my old hammer or turret or magical-auto-killing-ray-gun, but what if I can’t kill good anymore? What if I’ve lost my touch? Maybe I’ll wait until Blizzo give Symmetra that massive overhaul they’ve been promising. Roll into a fight and wipe out the enemy team with some white hot science. Yeah. That’s what I’ll do.
02/05/2018 at 11:30 Don Reba says:
I wonder if Katharine was equally difficult.
02/05/2018 at 16:13 Ergates_Antius says:
Kind of spoils the joke when you explain it too.
02/05/2018 at 12:22 Songbearer says:
Came back to Overwatch about two weeks ago and was very pleasantly surprised to find out it was still alive and well. Matchmaking takes a while on the European servers, sometimes up to two minutes, but she’s still doing well and I was pleased to see that people didn’t all become golden gods at the game in the year and a half I didn’t play it. Lots of people at 500+ game level, but falling well within my average level of skill.
The game remains as fun as I remember it and there’s been a lot of changes and rebalances that have taken the rough edges off that I recall. Brigette seems like a super cool hero but maybe a little *too* survivable for my tastes, but I’m not really one to comment on hero balance for this game.
02/05/2018 at 13:15 int says:
Birgit, Birgitta, Britta. All three more Swedish than what Blizz chose.
02/05/2018 at 13:28 Zorgulon says:
Well this may be partly explained by the fact that in the game’s story her name was chosen by her German godfather Reinhardt.
02/05/2018 at 14:38 Drib says:
Good to see that they’re continuing with Brigadier.
I wonder how long before Overwatch gets a Battle Royale mode.
02/05/2018 at 16:22 mitrovarr says:
Oh man, the playerbase haaaaaaaaates Briggite. Hates her. The forum is very little other than a constant stream of nerf requests right now, with many people calling for her straight up removal from the game. Her competitive pickrate is flying upward and looks likely to settle at 16.6%, which is a Brig on each team in every match. She’s pretty hardcore broken.