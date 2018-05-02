Star Trek Episode 1: Racer rereleased on PC

Though Star Trek fans generally grumble about its prequel series, Enterprise, many will begrudgingly concede that its pod-racing at least spawned a fun video game. That game, Star Trek Episode I: Racer, reappeared yesterday after years lost in the digital Delta Quadrant, added to GOG’s catalogue. The digital store are also now holding a big Star Trek sale to celebrate May the 1st as a gesture of solidarity with the hundreds of thousands of workers killed by royalists in the destruction of the Death Star.
You can grab Racer now from GOG for £6.09, which includes a launch discount. I haven’t played it myself but, as I say, I’ve heard Trekkies hold it up as the one good thing that came out of Enterprise. Perhaps you are one such person and could tell us more?
GOG say this is an exclusive, though historically their vintage exclusives tend to end up on Steam a little later too.
The wider May Day Star Trek sale will run until May 8th. It includes a variety of Jedi Knights, X-Wings and TIE-Fighters, along with ye olde Battlefont II and… they’re Star Trek games, y’know? Doing those Star Trek things. Ol’ Yellow Eyes Meer has a list of his favourites, if you need inspiration.
02/05/2018 at 16:24 Phantom_Renegade says:
Alice… you can do better then the old ‘mistaking Star Trek for Star Wars’ gag. I know you can. You’re often hilarious.
02/05/2018 at 16:33 Alice O'Connor says:
Huh?
02/05/2018 at 16:36 duns4t says:
Counterpoint: “holding a big Star Trek sale to celebrate May the 1st as a gesture of solidarity with the hundreds of thousands of workers killed by royalists in the destruction of the Death Star”
Well played, Alice… well played.
02/05/2018 at 16:53 lglethal says:
This has to be shown here. I think its a law.
02/05/2018 at 20:18 Blackcompany says:
Beat me to it. Well done.
02/05/2018 at 20:19 caff says:
May the 1st be with you?
How I love Alice.
02/05/2018 at 17:58 Jac says:
Have you ever considered quitting the Renegade life and pursuing a lucrative career as a Menace?
02/05/2018 at 18:18 DeepFried says:
The weird thing is my brain just auto-corrected “star trek” to “star wars”, I read the whole article and didn’t notice.
02/05/2018 at 19:01 gabrielonuris says:
And I was sitting here, thinking I was alone in the universe.
02/05/2018 at 16:33 N'Al says:
“the one good thing that came out of Enterprise.“
Yes.
02/05/2018 at 17:09 Vandelay says:
In retrospect, we didn’t know how good us Trekkies had it with Ep1 Enterprise. The phaser fight between Porthos and Admiral Palpatine was really the end of any credibility the franchise had.
02/05/2018 at 16:37 Kefren says:
Alice, please always be the one who writes about Trek Wars. I laughed when I read the opening, even though I knew what to expect. May the Borg be with you.
02/05/2018 at 16:43 Kefren says:
In the immortal words of Captain Kirk Skywalker, as revamped in the series reboot: “Mesa so horny then brisky morning munchy leia Spocky in engine room, then BOOM! was a gettin very scared cosa midicloridians in big Ewok doo-doo dis time!” I think we can all appreciate those sentiments, and despite the loss of Adam, we still have you as the expert in all things space.
02/05/2018 at 16:40 causticnl says:
Alice, you’re awesome. Also Kirk was the best podracer.
02/05/2018 at 16:41 subdog says:
Star Wars is just Star Trek with guns.
02/05/2018 at 16:44 Jaeja says:
Bravo.
02/05/2018 at 17:45 Neurotic says:
…and minus about 90% of the intelligence *runs away very very quickly*
02/05/2018 at 19:35 gabrielonuris says:
Not if you take the new installments in the franchise.
*runs with you*
02/05/2018 at 16:57 DrMcCoy says:
>:(
02/05/2018 at 16:57 rm says:
A firefly screenshot would’ve completed the trolling
02/05/2018 at 19:12 ashleys_ears says:
I would also have accepted Battlestar Galactica.
02/05/2018 at 21:25 GameOverMan says:
Babylon 5 or nothing.
02/05/2018 at 22:00 rm says:
did we just become best friends?
02/05/2018 at 22:41 GameOverMan says:
And so it begins.
02/05/2018 at 22:53 disconnect says:
02/05/2018 at 17:02 assaultpenguin says:
Set phasers to cheeky.
02/05/2018 at 17:04 davebo says:
Can confirm this was the best thing to come from Episode 1. Still have my game disc. I wouldn’t mind a complete texture redo of this game if they ever felt like it.
02/05/2018 at 17:27 jj2112 says:
Starfighter was good too. And Republic Commando, although they didn’t feature in Episode 1.
02/05/2018 at 17:18 Zorgulon says:
Actually, this article was the best thing to come from Enterprise.
02/05/2018 at 17:22 R. Totale says:
No Infinity Trek spoilers pls
02/05/2018 at 17:48 Det. Bullock says:
I remember the demo being fun for a racing game (never liked that genre too much) for now I have all my personal must-haves of the franchise in my digital and physical libraries, though probably I’ll get the two KOTORS and the remaining Jedi Knight games on GOG sooner or later just to have digital copies handy.
Still, basically all the titles on sale are at the very least *good* for what I know and some like Tie Fighter are immortal masterpieces that transcend their licensed game status.
Of course that most of the best titles happen to be older says volumes about the way Lucasarts went downhill since the prequels came out.
Hell, I think the people that complain about space trading games being boring should probably try Tie Fighter if only to try a spacesim where there is no trading and free roaming but also no grinding and no metagame bullshit, just you, your ship and plenty of traitors and rebel scum to blast out of space.
02/05/2018 at 18:00 Turkey says:
Now that’s what I call highly illogical, captain.
02/05/2018 at 18:23 Viral Frog says:
Alice, I’m confused. This is obviously Battlestar Galactica.
02/05/2018 at 20:34 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Nah, it’s obviously Jodorowsky’s Dune.
02/05/2018 at 20:19 talzola says:
Alice…WOW…you silly silly girl. You mistook a Stars Wars Trek game for what is obviously set in the Stargate Universe!
02/05/2018 at 20:39 int says:
I like Mel Gibson’s parody, Star Balls.