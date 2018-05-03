Battlerite adding battle royale mode, right?

“If you’re gonna battle,” Wham sang, “battle right (right), battle with Battlerite.” That’s why young Matthew said in his Battlerite review that it “takes the team fights from MOBAs, strips out everything else and distils those fights into intricate ballets of timing, fast reactions and tactics.” But if you’re gonna battle royale? Battle royale right (right), battle royale with Battlerite Royale. Stunlock Studios today announced they’re making a 20-player battle royale mode for their class-based arena brawler, see.
As is the usual battle royale mode way (cos it’s a mode not a genre, yeah?), Battlerite Royale will rain players down over a big map (“30 times larger than the standard arena mode map,” I’m told) to loot and murder each other until only one (or one pair in duos mode) is left standing.
Having different classes/characters/Champions should add a fair bit of variety, though I do known Paladins’ own WIP battle royale mode has struggled with some of its being more viable than others. It’ll be interesting to see how Stunlock handle that.
Here’s how Stunlock pitch their battle royale mode:
“Battlerite Royale is played in a top-down perspective using WASD controls and victory depends on factors such as players’ skill, map awareness, situational builds, and a sliver of luck. During fast-paced 10-minute matches players explore the map in order to find a variety of items, fight other players to grab their loot, and, ultimately, be the last one standing on the island. There are 27 unique Champions to choose from that offer a robust mix of roles: ranged, melee, and support. Every champion plays differently and mastering their abilities is the key to survive on the island, which makes Battlerite Royale stand out from similar titles.”
‘s a battle royale mode, yeah? It’s due to hit Battlerite some time this summer.
Battlerite is free-to-play through Steam. It has a rotating lineup of free characters, with others unlocked with in-game cash, through microtransactions, or bought in one big ‘get every character forever’ pack.
03/05/2018 at 15:41 BaronKreight says:
build a fort in one night on a radical height and battle right like a paladin knight
03/05/2018 at 15:46 Evan_ says:
We should make a Battle Royale bingo, with one title of dwindling popularity in each box.
03/05/2018 at 15:53 gabrielonuris says:
You know, I just remembered a game that has a “jump from above the map” feature, although without parachutes. I think it’s called Section 8 or something.
It’s probably dead by now, and I have no idea if it has a battle royale mode, but it surely looked cool with mechs, vehicles and cyber suits. Maybe it was so ahead of its time that no one even remember it? Who knows…
03/05/2018 at 15:59 Christo4 says:
I remember it! one of my favorite games of yore. It was really cool and yeah, you had upgrades and stuff that you could use for weapons, for getting down faster, more armor etc. Even had an auto-aim feature that I like, if you aimed down the sights and pressed E, it would lock onto the target for 0.5 seconds or something, but it was enough if you had to quickly focus on someone who was jetpacking around. Really fun game. Also, if you wanted to prevent enemies from jumping on your point, you had to build anti-air turrets, so if you disabled it a whole team could jump down right onto a spawn.
03/05/2018 at 16:01 Christo4 says:
Man I really like the game, but it never really felt totally balanced, at least if you play solo vs people who have a team, since it’s easier for them to communicate. Why not just make a ping system or my ult is ready thing? And then the loot boxes are just annoying me, I’d rather just buy the skin outright and now battle royale mode… I don’t know man. Hopefully it works out for them, but i don’t like this jumping on trends stuff that they do.
03/05/2018 at 16:50 Freud says:
Battle Royale has jumped the shark now.
Note to self: Game idea. Battle Royale with sharks.
03/05/2018 at 16:58 Tarrom says:
Depth will probably do it.