Meet the boys of Shadow Of War’s Desolation Of Mordor

A new cinematic trailer for the second (and final?) story expansion for Middle-earth: Shadow Of War introduces the brothers who’ll stab orcs into a sandy new land. They’re off to the land of Lithlad, which sounds like the name of an electro-powered superhero’s sidekick. Here, watch the new Desolation Of Mordor trailer.
They certainly seem more interesting than Johnny Stabman and his ghostpal Aiden. I’m up for their adventure.
WB explain a little more about the two and their trailer:
“The new video spotlights Baranor, the Captain of Minas Ithil, who has escaped the fallen city’s demise and is now reunited with his lost brother, Serka. Together, the two warriors must hire an army of human mercenaries to combat a new Orc threat to the East, endure the harsh desert region of Lithlad and ultimately conquer the imposing Marauder fortress of Shindrâm.”
As for what it’s actually like, check out this recent dev livestream:
Desolation of Mordor will arrive next Tuesday, May 8th, priced at £16 by itself or coming in the £20 story expansion pass or £33 full expansion pass.
Two months after that, in July, the game will remove its maligned paid lootboxes. The microtransactions made the game worse for all players whether they bought ’em or not, see, either irritating with their presence or seeing players skip over rivalries – one of the game’s more interesting parts. A winning idea, those lootboxes.
03/05/2018 at 18:02 Squermit says:
I still will not buy this game on principle.
03/05/2018 at 18:37 pepperfez says:
Which one? It violates so many.
03/05/2018 at 18:07 falcon2001 says:
I was originally in the camp of ‘I liked this game and the DLC doesn’t detract that much’, but ultimately I moved into the ‘wow, this game would be better without it’. Planning on replaying when they remove it, the core game’s pretty fun.
03/05/2018 at 18:07 Gordon Shock says:
Isn’t Lord of the Rings prejudice in the sense that Caucasians are the good guys and from Gondor and the bad guys are the Haradrim and are black/middle eastern men? Even Jackson portray it so in the films.
I am not at all for that and it actually sucks but still, revisionism?
03/05/2018 at 18:16 Lightningproof says:
Seems relatively minor compared to sexy Shelob and A New Ring of Power, tbf.
03/05/2018 at 18:22 gi_ty says:
Given that it was written shortly after WW1 I believe that yes there is underlying predjudice if you wish to interpret it that way. Taking a different view I wouldn’t expect a huge amount of ethnic diversity in different regions. Travel would take a long time and be very dangerous, so much like societies before the advent of easy safe travel in the real world.
It is lame that the “good guys” are caucasian for the most part, but given its roots in Britain it makes sense. Could some revisionism correct this? Certainly! The point is though that it isn’t neccessarily prejudice by default, just because of where it came from. We don’t complain when the majority of characters are only Black, Asian or Arabic in media that arises in these regions.
03/05/2018 at 19:04 Lawlcopt0r says:
Well you’re kinda overstating that. In one of the few scenes that feature the Haradrim Sam wonders about a fallen soldier what lies and pressures made him go to war in the name of Sauron. Yes the dark skinned people is one that is fighting for the evil side, but none of the human groups are portrayed as inherently good or inherently evil, hell even the Gondorians only live in Gondor because the “chosen people” started to listen to Sauron and the gods destroyed their homeland as punishment. It follows that the Haradrim listening to Sauron doesn’t really make them inferior, they just haven’t learned that lesson yet.
Oh and after Sauron falls they are mentioned to surrender honourably which kinda makes them redeemable (the orcs just go crazy and jump into chasms etc)
03/05/2018 at 19:09 Creeping Death says:
There are only a few instances in LotR in which Tolkien even remotely hints at skin colour. Frodo is described as being “lighter than usual” for a Shire Hobbit due to his Fallohide ancestry and Concerning Hobbits describes Harfoots, the most common of Hobbit as “browner of skin, smaller and shorter”. Anything else is entirely outside sources interpretation.
Peter Jackson is hardly an expert in Tolkien’s work.
03/05/2018 at 19:11 shde2e says:
If they’re going to rewrite something, might as well be this.
Also, even Tolkien noted that they weren’t completely chaotic evil like the Orcs were. The Good Guys showed the Evil humans considerably more grace and honour than to the Orcs, including burying them after a battle (while the Orcs get thrown on a pile and burned).
03/05/2018 at 19:12 ChiefOfBeef says:
It’s not allegory and Tolkien clearly expressed this as well as the issues he has with allegory in fiction more generally in the preface to later editions of The Fellowship of The Ring. He points to several important changes he would have made to the story had he intended it to be allegorical.
What the stories of Middle-Earth do have though is ‘sign-posting’. The Men of the West and their allies are broadly the good guys, all of whom happen to be light-skinned. The followers of Morgoth and Sauron though are not, except for the traitors. This is not meant to take a certain point of view from real-life and express it through fiction though, but build a world which has it’s own rules which must make sense and must be stuck to. In every depiction of a feudal society, where you have outsiders among a mono-ethnic and mono-cultural people, their presence must at least explicable even if it isn’t outright explained. There are no non-white Hobbits, Elves, Dwarves and Numenor-descended Men because Tolkien did not see why it would matter.
03/05/2018 at 19:27 Gordon Shock says:
See, that’s why I love this site so much. I merely put a question out there and people only had thoughtful and constructive things to say about it.
My post anywhere else and, well….
03/05/2018 at 19:29 Greg Wild says:
Ultimately this is a problem with the way in which Tolkien (and thus, all derivative western fantasy) basically just modelled his fantasy world on a distorted version of Earth. The most obvious problem is that Middle Earth is portrayed in significantly more detail than other parts of the world. Even to the extent it’s geographically much larger in proportion to the rest of the world. I don’t necessarily blame Tolkien. He grew up in elite education in the heart of a racist Imperial empire. Even if it wasn’t malicious, the fractal he viewed the world view distorted his ability to see the rest of the world.
Modern fantasy authors have no such excuse, though it’s a little tricky with licensed works.
03/05/2018 at 20:23 klops says:
I’d say that’s not a problem of portraying a fantasy world. That’s how humans usually portray the world.
Ask people (also outside elitistic, imperial cultures) to draw a world map and it’s very likely they’ll make the region they live much bigger and detailed compared to the rest of the map.
I also don’t see why a fantasy story should have an entire, realistic world built around it to support some usually naive and badly-written story. Tolkien was really, really into/obsessed with worldbuilding, languages and genealogies, and did that stuff for his enjoyment, if I remember that part correctly. Still, the result is a “medieval society” that does not really evolve during thousands of years and is not really close to anything to real world.
So briefly, if you want to make a story (in case of fantasy, very often a generic and naive story) why would you waste years of your life into building a believable world around it? You wouldn’t do that for nonfiction in the real world either. Limiting/constraining your work is usually good for your work.
If I wanted to make a story happening on 1200th century Ireland, why should I start to look into what happened in Southeast Asia, South America and Australia during those days? Of course, if it worked it would be great, but it’s much more likely that it didn’t. Not covering everything isn’t the same thing as having a distorted view on the world.
So of course the main area of the book is covered in significantly more detail than the rest of the world.
03/05/2018 at 21:36 Vodka, Crisps, Plutonium says:
After seeing black soldier in a nazi uniform, nothing will ever surprise in modern gaming.
Though it’s nice to see Monolith still banking on solid dialog writing that constantly keeps characters in active interaction between each other and very above the average voice acting that can drive any narrative through the bumpiest roads of uncanny valley of realtime rendering.
03/05/2018 at 18:11 yabonn says:
Cool acting. Is it Michael Mando?
03/05/2018 at 21:57 Vodka, Crisps, Plutonium says:
One of the actors is Ike Amadi. Don’t know the one that chewed through the whole scenery (including the boom operator), but it’s definitely not Michael Mando.