Podcast: Feeling the cold with Frostpunk

Bit nippy in here, isn’t it? Let’s throw another game on the fire and warm ourselves with some electro-soup. Yes, it’s the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, and this week we’re talking about freezing cold city-builder Frostpunk. Katharine lost a third of her people to cold when she forgot to turn the heat on, while Brendan dug up his society’s dead because he “needed the space”. Matt is horrified by these tales, but soon proves he’s just as horrible when he completes our Frostpunk-themed ethical dilemma quiz.

We’ve been playing other games too. Matt has been sneaking around in Murderous Pursuits, which reminds him of the glory days of Assassin’s Creed multiplayer. And Katharine has been hopping about in colourful platformer Fe and other-colourful-platformer Celeste. Brendan doesn’t play games anymore, apparently, but he does make minigames for his fellow pod people. This time, a test of knowledge about different literary genres ending in -punk. Cyberpunk, steampunk, bugpunk, skunkpunk. They’re all here. Even mumblepunk.

