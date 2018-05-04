Best PC gaming deals of the week

If you are reading this, odds are fairly good that you are both an internet user and alive. That winning combination will also mean that it’s probably been almost impossible not to have run into some form of notification that today is, in fact, Star Wars day. Because May the 4th, you know. If nothing else, it’s given me an excuse to use a shot from Dark Forces as the header to this week’s roundup of the best PC gaming deals. Come for the whimsy, stay for the deals.

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

The shockingly appropriate timing of this Star Wars themed sale and the Star Wars Day branding at Humble Bundle slightly undersells the fact that it means you can pick up Knights of the Old Republic for £2.37, TIE Fighter for £2.79, Dark Forces for £1.62 and Rebel Assault 1 and 2 for £2.79.

Up to 66% off Star Wars titles from Humble Store

Green Man Gaming will give you an extra 22% off a batch of games when you enter the code MAY22 at checkout. It’ll even work on some of the site’s already-discounted titles, too.

22% off selected games using code MAY22 from Green Man Gaming

UK Deals

For one reason or another, the original Xbox’s bulky monster of a controller – the Duke – is making a return next week. Hyperkin has paired up with the controller’s original designer to bring an updated version to release. This thing works on Windows 10 enabled PCs and will cost you £69.99. If that’s your kind of thing.

Hyperkin Xbox Duke controller for £69.99 from Amazon UK

Those of you daring enough to be building a gaming PC in this particular economic state, you may as well save as much cash as you can along the way. With that in mind, this AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 8-core CPU comes with a Wraith Prism Cooler and is discounted by £43 at the moment, costing £286.45.

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X CPU with Wraith Prism cooler for £286.45 from Amazon UK

Movie buffs and horror fanatics can both indulge in their collective vices this week, as HMV is offering a range of Arrow Video Blu-rays in either 3 for £20 or 5 for £30 bundles. It’s the perfect excuse to add classics like The Thing, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, House, To Live and Die in L.A. and more.

3 for £20 or 5 for £30 on Arrow Video blu-rays from HMV

If you don’t mind going for a ‘Grade A’ version – which usually means it’s a refurb or has an opened box – you can get yourself a fancy Razer Phone for about half price this week. It’s currently £360 at LaptopsDirect, which, despite its on-the-nose name, sells phones apparently.

Razer Phone (Grade A) for £359.97 from LaptopsDirect

If somehow, you still don’t own an Amazon Echo or any other Alexa-enabled device by now, you’re probably the type that isn’t going to go for one. That said, if the thing holding you back was the lack of a screen – rejoice! The Amazon Echo Show is currently £60 off directly from Amazon, now costing £139.99 for a limited time.

Amazon Echo Show for £139.99 from Amazon UK

US Deals

So this is a thing – you can now buy yourself a fashionable bust of Captain Picard (circa The Next Generation) in his now-infamous ‘facepalm’ pose. Sure to impress and/or worry any and all visitors to your home

Star Trek Captain Picard Facepalm bust for $64.99 from ThinkGeek

This week, in one of the most unexpected turns of events, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller was added to the list of Steam-supported controllers. Weird as that is, it means you can now indulge yourself in one of these controllers, which are $59 at Amazon US.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $59 from Amazon US

Okay, we're done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted.

