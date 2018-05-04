May the 4th be with you – the best Star Wars games

Consider this an apology. We often make fun of the Star Wars franchise here at Rock Paper Shotgun, with posts that belittle and ignore its impact on culture, especially videogames. With something as ubiquitous and admired, it’s easy to be dismissive of this star-hopping saga. But it is undeniably an adventure that has made millions of people widen their eyes in interstellar wonder. With that in mind, we have collected the best Star Wars games in one handy list. May the 4th be with you.
Star Trek Online
When George Lucas appeared in a nationwide address to announce the completion of a new and fully operational MMO, the world was stunned. Since then we have all been playing Star Trek Online. I am level 80. And the rest of the RPS staff meet me on the bridge every evening at 6pm, on the dot. We take turns being Darth Vader, and we laugh together, happy and satisfied and free. There’s no doubt about it, Star Trek Online is a classic.
Final Fantasy XII
A rollicking, wondrous journey across the lesser-known planet of Ivalice. It sticks closely to the formula (a puzzled orphan, a dashing captain, a hideous animal co-pilot, and an exciting princess). But the ability to ‘program’ your heroes and use the force to create “fire” and “blizzard” makes this officially licensed and sanctioned Star Wars game a classic.
Farscape: The Game
While initially panned by critics for being “a motley grouping of meaningless quests” and “a bad game”, it was actually ahead of its time actually. And many famous Star Wars names made an appearance – Ben Browder, Gigi Edgely, Claudia Black. Today, we can look back this so-called “throwaway licensing opportunity” for what it really is. A classic.
Ark: Survival Evolved
While the tun-tuns look very different in this instalment of the beloved franchise [It’s tantans – Editor], it remains an excellent survival game. Many were skeptical that the exotic wildlife of our favourite fictional galaxy could be recreated in such a loving way. But Ark is full of Slitheen, Sycorax and Sontarans, all of whom you can tame and ride with a saddle, just like in the popular television show, Star Wars. Classic.
BattleTech
At first, our Alec didn’t like BattleTech. “Its vision of droids does not match my own or that of the collective psychological canon,” he said in his review. But in later articles, he revealed that his fondness for it had grown considerably, noting that the attention to detail was incredible. “General Grievous in particular is reproduced in spectacular form, 60 feet tall and covered in gauss cannons,” he said. “I think this might be my new favourite classic.”
Kerbal Space Program
An excellent prequel. Kerbal Space Program charts the ambitions and desires of three bald Ewoks as they try their hardest to produce the first hyperspace-capable starship. There are many failures, and the game completely neglects the most interesting character in the franchise, Rocket Raccoon. But if this star-reaching sim isn’t a classic, I don’t know what is.
Mass Effect 2
What a Classic. Rarely has Lucasfilm’s vision of alien life been so adroitly brought to life. Drazi, Borg, Goa’uld, every race of note is given at least 29 hours of stage time in this theatre of bullets. Who can forget the classic moment when the ship’s philosophy student, a Protoss, listens to classical music in her quarters while reading the classics and talking to her classmates about class in a classical accent. That’s Star Wars for you. There’s no other word for it but classic.
04/05/2018 at 20:10 Fry says:
False advertising. I demand a refund.
04/05/2018 at 20:21 ruaidhri.k says:
So say we all !
04/05/2018 at 20:19 badmothergamer says:
Final Fantasy VIII is the best Star Wars game in the series. This list is wrong.
04/05/2018 at 20:52 RTRubinas says:
Spoiler: They’re all Trade Federation droids and the last 20 hours is a QTE to negotiate the terms of new tariffs.
04/05/2018 at 20:32 Viral Frog says:
I love Battlewars Galactitrek.
04/05/2018 at 20:35 CrackedMandible says:
I’m not sure how this classic dog fighting game styled after World War Two aerial combat missed the list.
https://us.bsgo.com
You get to be a good guy flying for the bad guys! Classic.
04/05/2018 at 20:41 pauleyc says:
/raises hand, fingers extended at first, then slowly forming a fist
Apology accepted, captain Caldwell.
04/05/2018 at 20:48 dethtoll says:
As someone who hates Star Wars with a burning passion this post is a delight.
04/05/2018 at 20:49 JPott99 says:
Now I really want a General Grievous ‘mech…
04/05/2018 at 20:51 rusty says:
Thank you.
04/05/2018 at 20:57 Mario says:
Rebellion/Supremacy was a really good game. I still have the CD and I still play it from time to time.
link to rockpapershotgun.com
04/05/2018 at 21:07 Darth Gangrel says:
Lol, I had those dinosaur 3d glasses, they were pretty cool and worked well.
For an actual Best of Star Wars games article, there’s this: link to rockpapershotgun.com
04/05/2018 at 21:16 gabrielonuris says:
This site is the internet equivalent of a spider on acid.
Yes, that was a compliment! Actually, I come here everyday for my dose of gaming news and the good old subtle humor you guys are good at.
04/05/2018 at 21:18 caff says:
Brilliant, Brendy :)
04/05/2018 at 21:30 Jason Lefkowitz says:
STOP CALLING IT STAR WARS, EVERYBODY CALLS IT “PUBG”
04/05/2018 at 22:11 gi_ty says:
Haha this made my day!
04/05/2018 at 22:16 Viral Frog says:
I laughed way too hard at this.
04/05/2018 at 22:31 cpt_freakout says:
There’s nothing left to comment after this excellent post
04/05/2018 at 21:46 The Regulator Guy says:
“Is a man not entitled to the sweat of his brow?” — Grand Moff Tarkin
04/05/2018 at 21:56 Captain Narol says:
You forgot the best Star Wars game ever : No Man’s Sky !
In that sequel, you wander in what’s left of the galaxy after the Empire and the Rebellions mutually destroyed each other : just ruins, pirates, trade merchants and animals.
04/05/2018 at 22:22 LegendaryTeeth says:
What is this sick filth? The header image is clearly from Babylon 5.
04/05/2018 at 22:35 Viral Frog says:
I completely forgot Babylon 5 even existed until just now.
04/05/2018 at 22:44 Taerdin says:
Star Wars Day is May 25th. This is the day A New Hope (the first Star Wars movie) released, and also the day Return of the Jedi released. It will also be opening day for the Solo movie.
May 4th is bad pun day. A meme-y way of companies making money off of people.
#truth
04/05/2018 at 23:18 R. Totale says:
It’s a pretty good pun to be fair.
04/05/2018 at 22:52 aircool says:
Don’t forget the recent Battlefront 2… not worthy of the name Star Wars at all.
04/05/2018 at 22:52 mac4 says:
Just… LOL.
04/05/2018 at 22:59 Rainshine says:
I was coming to point out that I’m not a star wars fan, and even I found KotR to be pretty fun. But KSP is the best in this list
04/05/2018 at 23:28 Shinard says:
…ow.
04/05/2018 at 23:40 Mouse_of_Dunwall says:
Heh heh. Well played Brendan.