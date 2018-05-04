Midair soars out of early access, becoming F2P

The high-flying first-person shooter action of the Tribes games had returned in a roundabout way with the full launch of Midair, a game oh so very heavily inspired by the classics. Strap on a jetpack, skim across big rolling levels, raid the enemy base while defending your own, shoot baddies, and generally Tribes it right up. Sure, it doesn’t have the Tribes name but mate come on. Crowdfunded in 2016 and launched into early access in 2017, as of yesterday it’s properly super really out. Midair cost money during early access but, as was always the plan, it’s now free-to-play.
See? Jetpacking, that Tribes-y ‘skiing’ movement, grabbing flags, busting up turrets, shooting people out of mid-air while mid-air yourself… Tribes stuff. But developers Archetype Studios have never pretended they’re not massively riffing on it. They want to make a classic-style “z-shooter”, which this seems broadly to be.
The latest official Tribes game is the free-to-play Tribes: Ascend, which stopped updating years ago. This, here, is shiny and new and still updating.
Monetisation-wise, Archetype sell cosmetic skins for players and weapons, voice packs, as you’d expect. The biggest–and most desirable–purchase on offer is the Manaborn Game Pass, which for £15 permanently unlocks all present and future weapons, vehicles, armour types, perks, and all that – skipping the progression grind. I’d half-see the free version as a demo for a £15 game.
Midair is out for Windows through Steam.
04/05/2018 at 17:27 Menthalion says:
Yup, completely free and only 15 pop for supporting the devs, and people trash it on Steam reviews for being pay to win.
I’ve effectively given up on humanity now..
04/05/2018 at 17:52 TheOx129 says:
The negative reviews currently on the front page of Steam all seem to focus on pretty legitimate issues – movement, draw distance, etc. – with only one calling the game pay to win.
My main concern is that I frequently heard on forums and such that Archetype was focusing on pleasing the hardcore Tribes crowd a bit too much, so it doesn’t seem like the game is going to be very accessible to new players. I can’t help but feel that it’s going to turn out like Natural Selection 2 did, where too much focus on a small number of die-hards causes the game’s community to ossify and slowly die off.