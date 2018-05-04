Nvidia release hotfix driver for GTX 1060 boot loop woes

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 owners have been having a bit of a tough time lately. First they go and download Nvidia’s latest GeForce driver (397.31 – WHQL) like good graphics card people in preparation for the latest and greatest nifty games like Frostpunk and Battletech, and then they find their PC’s now stuck in an endless boot loop vortex of doom because some bugs crawled into said driver when no one was looking.
No one wants that, least of all Nvidia, whose GTX 1060 is currently the most popular graphics card of modern times, according to Steam’s most recent hardware survey, not to mention our own best graphics card pick for gaming at 1440p resolutions. Luckily, after wading through a week’s worth of dodgy workarounds, Nvidia finally have a fix for it.
The new driver, appropriately entitled ‘GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 397.55’, is available for download now straight from Nvidia’s website. You’ll find links for both Windows 10 and Windows 7/8.1 in there, but bear in mind that this driver only supports 64-bit operating systems (as per Nvidia’s previous announcement of only supporting 64-bit updates from now on), so all three of you 32-bit people will be out of luck, I’m afraid.
Still, installing the driver should be fairly simple. All you need to do is follow the instructions, and Nvidia say it should fix the following issues, such as stuttering Netflix playback in your browser, as well as any Code 43 error reports from Windows’ Device Manager you may be experiencing. It also has added support for Microsoft Surface Book laptops, and shouldn’t mysteriously disappear from Windows 10 systems that have been left idle for an extended period of time.
While the boot loop problem hit GTX 1060 owners the hardest, there were also reports of the bug affecting other types of GeForce GTX cards as well, so fingers crossed this new hotfix driver does the trick for all involved.
04/05/2018 at 16:55 Drib says:
Regarding 64 bit only, the bug was introduced in a recent driver too, right? Wasn’t that one 64-bit only as well?
04/05/2018 at 16:59 backwardsdog says:
Honest question here: How does someone who is stuck in a boot loop (i.e Cant boot into windows) install a driver in windows 10?
04/05/2018 at 17:14 ikehaiku says:
Since it’s GPU related, just remove the card, plug the screen into your motherboard I/O and remove/update the driver would be my guess.
There might a solution too booting into safe mode.
04/05/2018 at 17:18 backwardsdog says:
True, that would work! Only if your mobo has integrated graphics though. For the sake of the question lets say it doesnt… ALso on a related note, I’m pretty sure this is why my buddy’s mame-machine has stopped working last week!
04/05/2018 at 17:25 ikehaiku says:
well, your CPU has an integrated GPU, not the MB :-)
At least, I think pretty much all of them have since the last 10 years + , and chances are if you have a GTX1060, you also a relatively modern CPU
04/05/2018 at 17:32 mitrovarr says:
Good, enthusiast level gear generally doesn’t have integrated graphics. Even if it is on the CPU (which it usually isn’t) the motherboard doesn’t have any ports.
It’d be nice as a backup but the motherboard/CPU pages usually explain why they don’t have it (essentially there are sacrifices necessary to have integrated graphics and it’s pointless on enthusiast level stuff as it’ll never be used).
04/05/2018 at 17:50 Rhywden says:
As this issue most likely happens when the graphics driver gets actually loaded: You simply boot into safe mode where only basic drivers are loaded