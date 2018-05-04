Rusty Lake Paradox is a movie/game crossover, seeking funds

You might have noticed that RPS is rather fond of the Rusty Lake series. A collection of free room escape games, and so far three longer adventure games, each introduces aspects of a deeply bizarre and unsettling tale. Twin Peaks meets Ancestry.com. Now the two guys behind the prolific series are making a movie/game crossover for the series, and Kickstarting the project.

It’s hard to begrudge a pair of developers who’ve released something like nine games for free, and charged the bare minimum – often around £2 – for their larger games, now asking for a bit of our cash. And having seen some of the rushes from the shoot while out at GDC a few weeks ago, I can attest to the devoted that – wow – they’ve managed to nail the look and feel of the games. Take a look at the pitch video, which has snippets thereof:

Anyone who’s played a Rusty Lake game should cheer when they see the drawer being opened and the box of matches inside. For anyone who hasn’t, go play all the games and then cheer!

The game and short film will overlap, with clues in one for the other, only further making the whole Rusty Lake project feel more insidious and creepy, I feel. Which is a splendid thing.

I wish they would have included more film footage in the pitch, or as a second video, because having seen it I know how much better it would sell the project than the rather scant and confused inclusions above. But it’s already well on the way to its modest goal within an hour of launching, so there we are. In the meantime, have the pleasure of watching the real-life Mr Crow painting for the film being created: