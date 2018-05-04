Warm-up Foxer (Where am I?)
I’m looking at an extremely handsome Swedish-made diesel locomotive. I’m in a landlocked country that has a horizontal tricolour for a flag. If I flew around the globe at this latitude I’d pass over one European capital. I’m half a mile from the shore of a lake and roughly the same distance from the bust of a Nobel Prize winner. In the spring of 1945 there was fierce fighting in this area. The post boxes in this part of the world are red. About three miles south of here is a medieval abbey.
Feature Foxer
The 127-cell honeycomb below is a fancy form of wordsearch in which every cell is used, and words can curl and zigzag but never overlap. Each hive foxer has a unique theme (some past themes: roses, Harry Potter, gold, postage stamps, and The 39 Steps) Identifying this theme is a vital part of the defoxing process. Today’s puzzle contains twenty-two words.
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s warm-up foxer: I was Verity (defoxed by phlebas)
Last week’s word chain
1. MASI – The military truck in this pic (phlebas)
2. SIRWAL – A garment worn by some Battle of Mentana participants (AFKAMC)
3. WAL – This museum has one in its collection (Rorschach617)
4. WALKER – A postwar AFV bore his name (Gothnak)
5. ERASMUS – A Brussels Metro terminus (Joriath)
6. MUSASHI – Her remains rest here (Joriath)
7. SHILLELAGH – A missile and melee weapon (AFKAMC)
8. GHANA – One of the world’s largest cocoa producers (Gothnak)
9. ANAKONDA – This aircraft (Gothnak, Rorschach617)
10. DAYTONA – Dodge, Ferrari and Alfa Romeo all produced one (Gothnak)
11. NAVAJO – Spoken by a few specialised Allied soldiers during WW2 (Stugle)
12. JOYCE – There’s a statue of him close to this spot (Joriath)
13. CENTRIFUGE – A piece of lab equipment (phlebas)
14. GELA – Close Combat: The Bloody First will feature this battle (phlebas, Gothnak)
15. LAVROV – This man (Stugle)
16. OVERWATCH – A game mentioned in over 200 RPS articles (Gothnak)
17. TCHAIKOVSKY – Performances of one of his most famous tunes often involve weaponry (Stugle, Gothnak)
18. SKYLON – It once stood just about here (Gothnak, AbyssUK)
19. LONDON – He appeared on a US postage stamp in the mid-Eighties (Gothnak)
20. DONETSK – The capital of a dubious 21st Century proto-state (phlebas)
21. SKELETON – A word that can go before suit, watch, or key (phlebas)
22. TONKIN – An Oriental gulf that made the news in the mid Sixties (Stugle)
23. INPUT – A ZX Spectrum keyword (phlebas, Gothnak)
24. UTAH – The US state where this picture was taken (Stugle)
04/05/2018 at 13:04 Gothnak says:
Roman has missed the numbers & letters off the hex image!
04/05/2018 at 13:06 Stugle says:
Apparently, we’ve graduated to the next level of Foxering – blind honeycombing. :)
04/05/2018 at 13:05 Gothnak says:
E11 (Probably): EMOTION
04/05/2018 at 13:06 AFKAMC says:
ARTHURIAN, right across the middle.
04/05/2018 at 13:06 AFKAMC says:
…also LEGEND, a bit below it.
04/05/2018 at 13:09 Gothnak says:
H10: Could also be MORDEN which would crash into Legend, just in case it is tube stations.
04/05/2018 at 13:08 AFKAMC says:
..and CAMELOT, bottom leftish.
04/05/2018 at 13:10 Gothnak says:
That leaves BROKER or BROKE in the corner?
04/05/2018 at 13:20 AFKAMC says:
GAWAIN is in there too, but he steals the A from ARTHURIAN.
04/05/2018 at 13:06 Stugle says:
A1 can make TRESTLE
04/05/2018 at 13:06 Little_Crow says:
(E)MOTION at what would be E11
04/05/2018 at 13:08 Gothnak says:
Even without letters we find the same ones!
04/05/2018 at 13:08 Shiloh says:
ARTHURIAN right across the middle. CRUMB at the bottom. EMOTION down the right hand side. BROOK(E) or BROOM bottom left.
04/05/2018 at 13:13 Little_Crow says:
F1) SINISTER
04/05/2018 at 13:13 Gusdownnup says:
Warm-up: we’re here. (Link to Google Maps.)
04/05/2018 at 13:15 Stugle says:
Dammit! I mean, good job!
For once I thought I had a chance… Was just looking for locomotives in Balatonfured when I decided to refresh the page. Oh well, at least I got it down to the correct city this time. :)
04/05/2018 at 13:22 Rorschach617 says:
I managed to get it narrowed down to the same city too.
Though you’d think that there would be more interest in the space-time vortex-thing going on behind Roman’s viewpoint than in the trains. I guess trainspotters will be trainspotters :)
04/05/2018 at 14:47 Stugle says:
“Why yes, it appears people are phasing in and out of our universe, but it’s hardly on a par with…
*Quick Google search to hide the fact I don’t know anything about trains*
…the 66779 Evening Star passing through Doncaster two hours early! Now THAT was historic!”
Source: link to express.co.uk
04/05/2018 at 13:19 Gusdownnup says:
Wild guess for theme: well, there’s a MORRT at H10…
04/05/2018 at 13:24 Gusdownnup says:
And if so, then it’s this Arthurian that we’re looking at.
04/05/2018 at 13:33 Little_Crow says:
Could be M3) CRUMB to add to the May the 4th Starwars day link
04/05/2018 at 13:47 Gothnak says:
I saw KOTOR at K1, but all a bit here and there for a theme.
04/05/2018 at 13:19 Stugle says:
H3 upwards can start GAWAIN (or is it spelled GAWAINE?).
04/05/2018 at 13:20 Stugle says:
Never mind, that first A is taken by ARTHURIAN.
04/05/2018 at 13:22 Gothnak says:
I’m trying to work out if the whole Arthurian thing is one of the foxer tricks, as it is far too obvious in the middle.
Any ideas on the V at K9?
I’ve got:
LOVE, VOLE, EEVEE (Pokemon) & BEVEL so far.
04/05/2018 at 13:22 Little_Crow says:
G1) MISSING
04/05/2018 at 13:28 Gothnak says:
H3) GARETH is also a Knight and overlaps GAWAIN and ARTHURIAN. :p
04/05/2018 at 13:31 AbyssUK says:
M3 : Camelot M2: Broke
04/05/2018 at 13:40 AFKAMC says:
OK, giving up on the King Arthur stuff…
starting from F, on the left: SIAMESE
04/05/2018 at 13:42 Gothnak says:
I think another key letter is the R at M4. If it is Camelot then that R has to be used with the W or U which is very tricky. If not, then it has to be used with the C at M3.
I’ve come up with CARUM at M3 so far which is the plant that makes Caraway seeds which isn’t that helpful.
Obviously it could just be Crumb.
04/05/2018 at 13:52 Gothnak says:
H10: MORRIS, MORRISON (Jim), MORRISONS (Shop)
04/05/2018 at 14:30 phlebas says:
J4 (or 5) PEMBROKE
04/05/2018 at 14:38 phlebas says:
J4 PLOTTING
04/05/2018 at 15:45 Gothnak says:
Periodic table?
K6: MENDELEEV
D6: TABLE