Humble Monthly’s early unlock game is Destiny 2

Hey fellow Space Wizards. Are you one of those folks still yet to acquire Destiny 2? Well, Humble Bundle has you covered. If you’re a part of Humble’s monthly subscription service, which is $12/£9 recurring, you get 7-9 games every month, plus a big promotional thing every once in a while. This month, being a member unlocks the Big Space Game and unlocks it right now. Destiny 2 is still selling at full retail price of $60/£Whatever in most places. Even as an avid non-Destiny dude, this is the kind of thing I have a hard time passing up.
Oh. I just signed up for it. Well, so much for restraint.
Humble Bundle isn’t the kind of thing I need to bumble through. You all know what it is and why it’s cool and how you can get books and games and other cool stuff through the service. I also know that Destiny isn’t everyone’s favorite thing, but I’m kinda excited to give it a couple hours of my time based on this entry price point, and the pressure of my die-hard Destiny friends.
You can join me in engaging in interplanetary warfare by going to Humble Bundle and signing up for the subscription. As someone with a forthcoming Boss Fight Books book, there’s a better than non-zero chance that this will get you my blood, sweat, and tears at some point for less than market rate. And, you know, a hundred other cool games between now and then.
Destiny 2’s next expansion is out in three days. Now might be the right time to get in on all that. Check out the Warmind trailer below:
05/05/2018 at 23:45 kalirion says:
Well, they can’t all be winners.
06/05/2018 at 00:26 mmandthetat says:
AAA games with an iffy reception are their bread and butter at this point. I’m into it. Sometimes the collective disappointment is just a result of disgruntled franchise fans and the game on its own merit is better than it got credit for. Other times it’s Dead Rising 4.
05/05/2018 at 23:46 dontnormally says:
I spose Bungie’s getting a mite desperate?
Man I wish they’d go back to making Myth games.
05/05/2018 at 23:49 Spuzzell says:
Good move for Bungie, plump up the player numbers just before the paid for DLC starts to drop.
I wouldn’t have bought Destiny 2 even on huge huge sale, but I’m happy enough with this as part of my Monthly.
06/05/2018 at 00:07 geldonyetich says:
Destiny 2’s alright if you haven’t played Destiny 1. A quality Bungie FPS married to an invisible lobby MMO.
If you have played Destiny 1, it basically feels like you were railroaded into buying the same game and Bungie learned literally nothing about what its playerbase wanted. What’s changed is for the worse, and what’s the same is what people were hoping the sequel would change.
I didn’t buy Destiny 1, this is me channeling the frustration of somebody I met who did and tried to explain to me how crushingly disappointed they were by Destiny 2. However, I did buy Destiny 2 before it showed up for free in a Humble Bundle package I had already subscribed to, so I guess I can be disappointed for other reasons.