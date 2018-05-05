What are we all playing this weekend?

Hullo there! Happy May Day Bank Holiday Weekend, gang. Or to translate that into International English: we won’t be here on Monday cos it’s a holiday. I always remember this as a day to visit the seaside, splashing about and eating half a pint of vinegar-soaked cockles. Perhaps your plans are more glamorous, or involve more video games.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alec:
In my newly self-appointed role of ‘Senior Editor Of Going On To Spend A Ridiculous Amount Of Time Playing Games RPS Was Initially Somewhat Underwhelmed By’, my indoor time will be split between BattleTech
and Frostpunk
, two games that I ultimately love in spite of great flaws. I also expect to spend a lot of time staring at this Necromunda set I just bought and wondering when the hell I’ll get a chance to assemble and paint two-dozen 90s-styled cyberpunks.
Alice:
If the weather’s any good, oh baby I am on that beach. I spent the other weekend on the warm rocks atop a sea stack, listening to the waves crashing against the base, and I want that to be my life. Of course I shall also be playing Isaac. The new secret character
is a lovely little skeleton haunted by its own ghost, switching between melee and ranged forms with lots of fun little movement tricks to exploit and a good whack of damage – well worth the hour of repeating an irritating secret challenge to unlock it.
Brendan:
Over the weekend I will play all of the following games to completion: Frostpunk, BattleTech, Ni No Kuni II
, God of War, The Swords of Ditto
, and Thrones of Britannia
. I will not lie on my floor staring at the ceiling in an unshakeable attack of over-stimulated paralysis, and if you think I will, you’re wrong.
Graham: Graham has been fired.
John: John has also been fired.
Katharine:
Family commitments up in The Big Smoke means I’ll be swapping Frostpunk for Fe
on my Switch this bank holiday weekend. I’m sort of enjoying it, but I do wish Fe’s little fox dude was as nice to handle as lovely Madeline from Celeste
, which I also completed this week. Still, it will be a nice change from watching everyone freeze to death in Frostpunk. Let’s just hope they don’t find out I’ve visited real life London, where everything definitely isn’t a freezing cesspit of grumbling malcontents. Oh wait…
Matt: Beat Saber
is every bit as brill as I’d hoped it would be, so I’ll be playing a fair chunk of that.
I’ve also re-downloaded Battlefield 1, because a) I’ve got a new PC and I thought the explosions would probably look good now, and b) some of the DLC is free at the moment. I’ll probably dip into some Warm(ode) Plunkbat, too.
Matthew:
I’m going to watch a play about a child murderer, so I’ll probably cheer myself up afterwards with some Frostpunk. Or should that be the other way round?
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
05/05/2018 at 10:11 Faxanadu says:
Skyrim VR which I have modded for, uhh, enchanced immersion… I mean it’s only natural some females would differ… In size… So… Realism… Uh. Mm.
05/05/2018 at 10:33 particlese says:
I will be playing Matlab, Elite: Dangerous VR, and Chocolate Doom this weekend – the latter with keyboard-only input, gloriously chunky 320×200 4:3 graphics, and PC speaker audio with the music off for maximum nostalgia. Won’t have the stale cigarette smell of my dad’s office or the huge joystick of my friend’s Gateway 2000, but judging by a quick test last night, it’ll be great anyway. Game preservation is a wonderful thing.
05/05/2018 at 10:38 LennyLeonardUK says:
For me it is definitely going to be some more Frostpunk. Easily my game of 2018 so far. Also I intend to start a new Grand Campaign on Total Warhammer, and I may take my first dip into the world of Ni No Kuni 2 if I can find the time.
Other than that I will be cheering on Liverpool against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon and generally lazing about. Perfect May Bank Holiday shenanigans in other words.
Have a good weekend one and all.
05/05/2018 at 11:25 kiank37 says:
On this fine AP testing weekend, I must learn how to analyze Literature, Speak Spanish, and learn 250 pieces of artwork. But that won’t stop me from playing video games. I was invited to a game night hosted by my friend group and we will be playing different games such as Phase 10 the card game or possibly The Evil Within. On my own I will be playing more Rialto in Overwatch and I’ll be finishing the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered campaign. Oh, and of course some some Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle to raise my stress levels and some Stardew Valley to relieve my stress levels.
05/05/2018 at 11:26 Faldrath says:
I’ll be mostly checking out Path of Exile’s Flashback event, which should be generous and crazy enough to offset my burnout, I hope.
In the station-wot-plays-games, I’ll carry on with my Bloodborne arcane run and also some Persona 5. “Persona” must be the Japanese word for “batshit insane”.
05/05/2018 at 11:43 mac4 says:
Eador. Has there ever been aught but Eador? Will there ever be? I do not now recall.
05/05/2018 at 12:00 bacon seeker says:
Battletech. It’s not perfect—I would rather have the option to pick a side or even overthrow these nobles instead of being the chosen one, and I don’t like being consistently outnumbered due to instant “reinforcements”. But the tactical battles are quite fun now that I used the speed fixes, and tactical RPGs are one of my favorite genres so it’s nice to have a fresh one.
05/05/2018 at 12:02 celticdr says:
BattleTech, BattleTech, and yes: more BattleTech!
I’ve been sucked in to it’s giant robot death fest of tactics, absorbing the game (and with it time) like some absorbent towel-like substance.
Currently my waking hours not spent in game have been dithering about whether to load my hunchback up with 8 MLs or 2 PPCs, or a PPC and 2 LLs… what to do, what to do?
05/05/2018 at 13:23 gabrielonuris says:
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain! Phew, finally, a little late for the hype train, but… last saturday I played it for 6 hours straight, stopped, and then more 5 hours. Maybe it’s not much for the hardcore gamer, but for the casual in me, that’s a lot.
My god, that’s not simply a video game; I still don’t understand how I was able to wait to play it for so long, and now I can’t see me stopping playing it anytime soon. Is this love?
05/05/2018 at 13:32 Monggerel says:
Same thing I do every weekend:
stare directly into the fucking sun for twenty four hours straight.
05/05/2018 at 13:33 Calders96 says:
I will, tragically, be playing nothing, as I frantically finish up all of my university work before I am officially done in just shy of two weeks.
Don’t suppose anyone has any jobs going, do they?
05/05/2018 at 14:17 ZApe says:
I finished my first play-through of Prey last night, and I’m tempted to start it up again. Easily my favorite immersive sim since Deus Ex (2000).
Speaking of Deus Ex, maybe I’ll finally give Mankind Divided a shot.
05/05/2018 at 14:25 SaintAn says:
Fable Anniversary. I plan to replay the whole series.
Got a new phone so some Dragon Quest 4 too.
Frostpunk.
Monster Prom.
Star Wars Podracer.
VA-11-Hall-A.
Fantasy Life.
05/05/2018 at 14:37 GemFire81 says:
Well I guess I will try playing Stardew Valley multiplayer with my wife. I would like to play a good MMO , but pretty much all the mmorpg’s that I am interested in trying again are so easy and boring I start falling asleep within the first hour of playing.
05/05/2018 at 14:41 Morat Gurgeh says:
Battletech. Been waiting for the chance to put some real time into it. Now is my chance.