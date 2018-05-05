What are we all playing this weekend?

Hullo there! Happy May Day Bank Holiday Weekend, gang. Or to translate that into International English: we won’t be here on Monday cos it’s a holiday. I always remember this as a day to visit the seaside, splashing about and eating half a pint of vinegar-soaked cockles. Perhaps your plans are more glamorous, or involve more video games.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alec: In my newly self-appointed role of 'Senior Editor Of Going On To Spend A Ridiculous Amount Of Time Playing Games RPS Was Initially Somewhat Underwhelmed By', my indoor time will be split between BattleTech and Frostpunk, two games that I ultimately love in spite of great flaws. I also expect to spend a lot of time staring at this Necromunda set I just bought and wondering when the hell I'll get a chance to assemble and paint two-dozen 90s-styled cyberpunks.

Alice: If the weather's any good, oh baby I am on that beach. I spent the other weekend on the warm rocks atop a sea stack, listening to the waves crashing against the base, and I want that to be my life. Of course I shall also be playing Isaac. The new secret character is a lovely little skeleton haunted by its own ghost, switching between melee and ranged forms with lots of fun little movement tricks to exploit and a good whack of damage – well worth the hour of repeating an irritating secret challenge to unlock it.

Graham: Graham has been fired.

John: John has also been fired.

Katharine: Family commitments up in The Big Smoke means I’ll be swapping Frostpunk for Family commitments up in The Big Smoke means I’ll be swapping Frostpunk for Fe on my Switch this bank holiday weekend. I’m sort of enjoying it, but I do wish Fe’s little fox dude was as nice to handle as lovely Madeline from Celeste , which I also completed this week. Still, it will be a nice change from watching everyone freeze to death in Frostpunk. Let’s just hope they don’t find out I’ve visited real life London, where everything definitely isn’t a freezing cesspit of grumbling malcontents. Oh wait…

Matthew: I'm going to watch a play about a child murderer, so I'll probably cheer myself up afterwards with some Frostpunk. Or should that be the other way round?

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?