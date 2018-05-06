Plunkbat servers crash in first 24 hours of 50 player deathmatch

Bluehole ran into a serious issue this week, as their servers crashed 24 hours into the return of their 50 player deathmatch mode. War Plunkbat was the temporary return of the team deathmatch from last month, which breaks from PUBG’s traditional ‘once you’re gone you’re gone’ structure and allows you to respawn. There are ten teams of five and everyone starts with top-tier loot. Or, would start with top-tier loot, if anyone was able to connect to the game. Desert Knights mode was supposed to run until the end of the weekend, but had to be yanked by Friday afternoon after a Thursday night launch.



The announcement was made via the Plunkbat Twitter account, which confirms emergency maintenance was completed but that the game mode is suspended while engineers work to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

PC players: To solve our server instability issues we are now taking our servers offline for a one hour emergency maintenance period. Thank you for your patience. — PUBG Help (@PUBG_help) May 4, 2018

PC Players: The emergency maintenance is now complete. Unfortunately, we've had to prematurely end this week's event mode, as it was found to be the cause of recent server instability. Our engineers are working hard to ensure this problem doesn't occur in the future. — PUBG Help (@PUBG_help) May 4, 2018

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds had a better roll-out for the same limited deathmatch event last month, so they’ve shown they can handle the traffic before. Hopefully, this is just a one-off whoopsie.

As a reminder, Plunkbat Update 12 is currently the subject of a survey that Bluehole has opened up to all players. They want to make sure the new weapons rebalance choices are meeting with everyone’s satisfaction, and there’s a lottery to reward folks who share their two cents. I wrote up more on that right over here, if you want to take a gander.

Here’s some video of War Mode in action: