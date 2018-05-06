Republic Commando is on sale and better than you remember

I’m not sure how rare this experience is, but I played A LOT of Star Wars games as a kid without having seen the Star Wars movies. They not only laid the groundwork of my later-fandom, but they also told these side stories that were (occasionally) so well done that I wound up underwhelmed by the films themselves. You know what? Typing all that out, I realize that’s a pretty weird line-in for Star Wars. I am probably more alone on that than I expected. ANYHOW. One of the better, lesser celebrated Star Wars titles is on discount on Steam right now, as part of the continuing May The Fourth sale, and if you haven’t given Republic Commando a spin, now is the time.
As the leader of a squad of (you guessed it) Republic Commandos, you and your boys embark on a series of adventures where you mix shooting, puzzle solving, and team command in equal measure. It’s a tie-in prelude to the events of Episode III, but as I mentioned before, this is one of those games in the Star Wars universe that is wayyyyy better than it has any right to be, and a real weird chance that LucasArts was willing to take, gameplay wise.
As Alec said of the the game in his Have You Played article:
[Republic Commando] works so well, thanks to rugged and challenging combat, and a team comprised of broad but likeable personalities. You’ll come to care about these four faceless not-quite-Stormtroopers, and you’ll come to rely on them too, as you make heat-of-battle decisions about who’s going where, who’s defending what, who’s hacking which door, and whose life you’ll try to save first.
Alec also wrote about the game at greater length here and here. Well worth the reads. Especially to discover that lead programmer Brett Douville left this game to go work on Skyrim and Fallout 3. That makes… a lot of sense.
I hadn’t touched this title since 2005, but discounted to $3 in this sale it was hard to pass up. I sunk a few hours in this weekend and it is much better than I remember. In fact, all I could really remember was that I was shocked that there hadn’t been a follow up game that attempted to use this same squad command format. It’s… complicated at times and perhaps not as immediately rewarding as a Battlefront title, but it is absolutely worth your time.
You can grab the game on Steam right now. There’s only two days left so act fast.
06/05/2018 at 17:51 cpt_freakout says:
I loved this game back when I played it. I’ve always had the intent to play it again (own it on GOG) but haven’t gotten around to it. It’s definitely one of those games that left me wondering why there never was a sequel, because it was actually great, as against the slew of Star Wars games that were coming out at the time.
06/05/2018 at 18:25 AmeliaDean says:
06/05/2018 at 18:04 Flyer_Beast says:
My line-in to Star Wars was reading all the encyclopedias and poring over the cross-sections books long before I’d seen the films… you might not quite be alone with odd ways of being introduced to it!
06/05/2018 at 18:44 dr.denton says:
Seconded! Despite having watched the original movies at some point as a child, they didn’t really leave much of an impression of me. Except for the knowledge that these things were somehow important to pop culture. And the X-Wings. Naturally.
My love for the SW universe is based mainly on Tie Fighter, Jedi Knight and Timothy Zahn’s “Thrawn” trilogy.
RC, like these novels and maybe the Clone Wars series, represents what might have been: a Star Wars universe that grows with its audience, taking on more mature and serious subjects, doing away with shallow Hollywood chliché. Ah, well. Maybe in another universe, far, far away …
06/05/2018 at 18:45 Sleepery says:
“Aw, there he goes again!” from one of the squad when I went down, made me laugh out loud.
Genuinely great game, well-deserving of a playthrough.
06/05/2018 at 18:50 Kefren says:
I bought this because lots of people praise it … but gave up on playing it. I’m sure it’s great if you’re in the mood, or have nostalgia for it, but I found it to be boring and clunky. I reached a bit that I couldn’t get past where we died every time (on rocky walkways in some insectoid warren?), and since I was already having no fun that provided a good excuse to stop. It’s hard to say why I disliked it. It can’t have been the graphics or controls, because I played the original System Shock not that long ago and was immersed from start to finish.