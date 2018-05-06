The Sunday Papers

Sundays are (sometimes) for relishing the very un-Sunday-ish feeling of having a whole extra day off work ahead of you, and regretting not ordering God of War early enough for it to arrive in time.
Jennifer Allen’s article on Eurogamer about establishing rules for a gaming friendship is great, and I’d love to know how many people relate to it. Me and my childhood gaming friend never set up any rules, though maybe if we had he wouldn’t have grabbed the keyboard away from me in the middle of a velociraptor fight in Jurrassic Park: Danger Zone when I refused to stop spamming the tail-whip button.
Having tracked down a copy of Bubble Bobble for the Playstation 1, we realised that one of us was a little too keen to swipe up all the fruit at the end of the level. It didn’t really matter in the grand scheme of things but it also really, really mattered. There were principles at stake here. So, we set a ground rule. Mentally, we drew a line down the middle of the screen and each player had to keep to their side when it came to picking up fruit and diamonds. Anything that was located directly in the middle was free for the taking. Invariably, I’d grab it in time. That was a rule that extended to Bubble Bobble sessions with my mum, because I’d get too competitive there too and you really don’t want to fall out with your mum over a game.
Also on Eurogamer, Wesley Yin-Poole retold the story of Vault 11 from Fallout: New Vegas. I want to talk about it but also don’t want to spoil anything, so I’ll settle for just saying it’s the best story to come out of any Fallout game. Wesley has a neat interview with the designer at the end, too.
Vault 11 is unusual in that when you first arrive its main door, the one with the number 11 on it, the one would normally hiss and creak before pulling back and rolling sideways, is open. Most of the vaults you encounter throughout the Fallout games are locked shut, which makes sense. The vaults were designed to keep nuclear fallout out and happy dwellers in. Why is Vault 11’s door open now?
I haven’t played the game nor read many reviews, but it seems Rose’s criticism of homogeneous God of War reviews on Video Game Choo Choo has a point. The only parts I’ve seen of the old God of War games have been the horrifically sexist moments that Rose highlights, and I agree reviews should bring up those past mistakes and ask whether God of War has truly done enough to distance itself from them…
Once a consensus is born from a collection of many like-minded opinions, it’s hard for any sort of counter argument to claw its way back up to relevance, especially when the subject matter is something like that of GoW. GoW has trumpeted its masculinity throughout the past decade and a half, whether it was the misogyny and hyperviolence of the original trilogy, or the new “Dads will hurt you and they have their own deep reasons for doing so” brand of masculinity that has started to seep into the plots of many games recently. When the series gets continuous rave reviews upon every release, the entire industry continues to perpetuate this ideology, that this is the correct way to think, knowingly or not.
…though I do think it’s a shame that Rose doesn’t mention the reviews that do engage with those issues. I read July Muncy’s review for Wired straight after reading Rose’s piece, though mine still isn’t an informed perspective. The new God of War might have addressed the past failings of the series, it might not have tried properly, or it might have tried and failed. Rose’s argument that the game straight up endorses toxic masculinity does sounds uncharitable, though.
God of War, then, is an endlessly dissonant and self-contradictory game, cut across the same fault lines as its protagonist. It abhors Kratos’ quiet cruelties and the distance he places between himself and his son, but, damn, it thinks he’s cool. It wants violence to be serious, and weighty, while placing endless nameless monsters in the player’s path. It wants you, in a sense, to be both father and son, viewing Kratos as a terrible man who’s only good at one thing and also as Atreus sees him, as a potential hero waiting to unfold before you.
On Waypoint, Patrick Klepek’s piece about reserving the right to change his mind sounds like it’s about God of War, but really it’s about the nature of reviews and why it should be acceptable for critics to adopt views that contradict their original thoughts. I know it’s a bit navel-gazey of me to use so much Paper space on ‘how reviews work’, but Patrick’s thoughts are just as interesting to me as a review reader as they are to me as a review writer. I 100% agree with him, though don’t blame me if that’s not the case a few years down the line.
Every time, someone says something that makes me go think, puts into words a feeling I couldn’t articulate, or argues in a way that forces a re-examination of conclusions. The opinions of others help me better form my own. It’s a process built on my reaction, and the result is a delightful mixture. What’s important is the fluidity, keeping one’s mind open to the possibility of not only challenging a personal reaction, but willing to admit you could be wrong.
Screw it, last God of War thing, promise – Waypoint also did a spoilerful podcast which will totally absolutely definitively tell you whether it’s a goodun or a badun.
ContraPoints made an excellent vid that deconstructs Jordan Peterson’s seductive baloney, as I think she’d appreciate me calling it.
You should treat yourself to some Hot Salad.
This ad is going to stay with me for a long time.
…as will this thread, about a man who wound up alone in a room with his boss and the President of Ireland while on ketamine.
Music this week is Space Girl by The Imagined Village.
06/05/2018 at 11:42 Zorgulon says:
Nice to see that Imagined Village track get a feature. Anything with Eliza Carthy performing is just amazing.
06/05/2018 at 17:01 jamesm says:
“Space Girl” has an interesting history. It’s a cover of a song originally performed by folk singer Shirley Collins (here’s the best version, from her Rocket Along album) and is itself a Peggy Seeger/Ewan MacColl parody of an older jazz number with a name like “Ghost Soldier” or “Ghost Soldier Blues”.
Always wanted to hear the original, but can’t find out much about it, apart from two versions performed by Ken Colyer (who mentions Dizzy Gillespie in the intro to one of them).
06/05/2018 at 18:20 AmeliaDean says:
I resigned my office-job and now I am getting paid £64 hourly. How? I work over internet! My old work was making me miserable, so I was forced to try something different, two years after…I can say my life is changed-completely for the better!
Check it out what i do… Click Here And Start Work
06/05/2018 at 11:42 Ninja Dodo says:
I’d say God of War’s problem isn’t misogyny but general misanthropy and sadistic cruelty…. Gratuitous and silly ‘interactive’ sex-scenes are the least of its transgressions. I played the start of God of War 1 and the demo of 3 and found its ‘hero’ so fundamentally despicable that I could not imagine playing the rest of the game as him despite my interest in the setting (though my dislike of Quick Time Events probably also contributed). In everything he does Kratos goes out of his way to inflict boundless cruelty on everyone he comes into contact with. Frankly, I felt sorry for the minotaurs. The problem with GoW isn’t that Kratos is an angry violent man framed as *totally badass* (that’s true of 90% of action games), it’s that he’s an *actual monster* from moment-one and we’re supposed to be rooting for him.
That they eventually frame all this as being motivated by a tragic backstory (the murder of his family, by himself) that mirrors that of Herakles doesn’t really mitigate that Kratos is fundamentally irredeemable as a character, so the fact that he’s now supposed to be read as a layered and complicated father-figure seems ridiculous… and however good the game may be mechanically (and it does seem to be very well-designed link to youtube.com) I don’t see how it can escape that.
06/05/2018 at 12:56 Archipelagos says:
I felt the same way playing through the trilogy a few years back. Kratos is a monster. And every terrible thing that happens to him is set in motion by his own temper tantrum on the field of battle. His army is defeated and he just can’t accept it, so calls upon Ares for assistance. Everything is his fault.
06/05/2018 at 16:51 PancakeWizard says:
Yes, but it’s not as if the game is pretending that isn’t happening is it? He’s meant to be an anti-hero. It’s God of War not Hero of War, and we’re talking about Greek Gods here. They’re fickle, selfish and cruel.
That’s why the new one is such a departure.
The games aren’t ever misogynistic, IMO. The sex aspect of them is pureal and immature. It’s not so much offensive as it is eye-roll worthy, but it’s certainly not jarring vs how the rest of the game plays out.
06/05/2018 at 17:48 malkav11 says:
Yeah. They absolutely knowingly depict Kratos as a rage-filled, prideful monster who’s responsible for a lot of horrendous stuff happening, not a hero. But that said, you’re also supposed to enjoy him wrecking everything in his path, so it’s probably reasonable to criticize that element.
06/05/2018 at 14:21 Cederic says:
Yes, but hating everybody equally is equality and thus fails both to sufficiently demonise some weird made up nonsense labelled toxic masculinity and to advance feminist causes that justify wholesale attacks on the game industry (and 50% of the population).
Come on, get with the agenda, you do want to keep your job don’t you?
06/05/2018 at 14:44 LennyLeonardo says:
Oy.
06/05/2018 at 15:00 Ninja Dodo says:
I’d ask “what are you talking about?” but that would be rhetorical. Let’s just say that whatever point you *thought* I was implying there: I was not and want no part in what you’re on about.
Misogyny and other problems are not mutually exclusive and arguing that the main issue with a given work is something else does not mean the aforementioned *isn’t* a problem in the medium or with the industry.
06/05/2018 at 17:35 Babymech says:
…angry men hating everybody and killing them isn’t toxic masculinity. Got it.
06/05/2018 at 15:06 Frosty Grin says:
Why is it a problem though? Why can’t a game depict something terrible? Do games *need to be* heavily ideological? With a narrative that punishes the bad guys 100% of the time, heavily defined bad guys that are 100% bad, and protagonists that are 100% good? I don’t think that’s progressive.
06/05/2018 at 15:48 I Got Pineapples says:
Of all the things that kinda make me leery of ‘woke’ internet pop culture discourse, beyond my essential issue that it’s praxis is founded more in proving your fanfiction ships are morally superior than the academic criticism that it borrows from, the one that makes me most actively irritated and disinclined to take it seriously is the idea that depiction is endorsement. It is such a dumb, adolescent idea that in part only gets to exist because it lets you write 400 words on the problematics or start another fun internet mob.
06/05/2018 at 16:22 Frosty Grin says:
Actually this idea was prevalent in Soviet culture – films and characters got axed because the characters weren’t portrayed according to the norms of the time. In some ways the results were actually “progressive” by the standards of today – like female characters that weren’t focused on sexual appeal and films that could have passed the “Bechdel test”. So it’s not a new thing, and I can’t see it as just dumb and adolescent.
06/05/2018 at 16:29 I Got Pineapples says:
I mean, yes, it’s not a new thing. The idea of ‘improving’ literature is a particularly Victorian concept. But it’s also an idea that has it’s heart a stern moral lecture. A desire to turn everything into a filmation cartoon from the 80’s where we learn that yes, racism is indeed bad.
It’s not diversity or similar increasing the sort of stories that get told. It’s smug and limiting and built on the idea we are all morons who will be turned to wickedness by the sight of these corrupting images.
06/05/2018 at 17:53 malkav11 says:
I definitely think there’s room for depicting awful characters without necessarily endorsing them. But it’s also true that authorial intent isn’t necessarily going to factor into how the work is received, as we see with the distressingly high contingent of people who thought Breaking Bad was depicting Walter White as a cool badass worthy of emulation.
06/05/2018 at 11:52 Grizzly says:
That japanese ad is amazing
06/05/2018 at 12:24 basilisk says:
A bit long, but… man.
06/05/2018 at 15:24 RedViv says:
Quite a stretchy bit to chew on.
06/05/2018 at 12:09 DEspresso says:
Vault 11 had quite a powerful story, thanks for reminding us.
06/05/2018 at 17:38 Babymech says:
That Vault 11 dissection made me remember shoddily written that story was and how little sense the whole setup made.
06/05/2018 at 12:19 phenom_x8 says:
And this is interesting story on Eurogamer about the death of Indie Store that just in :
link to eurogamer.net
06/05/2018 at 13:33 Ben says:
Can’t believe you didn’t link to Spaceman by Babylon Zoo.
06/05/2018 at 13:36 Laurentius says:
Meh, this is the spiel again even though the ship has sailed. This dunking on GoW does not make much sense to me ( and I don’t have any stake in this, never played this series and not planing to). Killing is primarly mechanic and somehow games get really refined at it, now matching it with story that does not feel disconnected is monumental task. So I guess these games are actually more honest in a way then games like Uncharted or new Tomb Rider especially, where brutally killing hundreds of dudes is married with supposedly more “humane” story. So some people went even as far as to ask why this game was made, which is more honest but also, you know, not particualrly thoughtful criticism.
06/05/2018 at 14:39 BooleanBob says:
I used to wonder if games criticism was on a path which would end with the rejection of violence as something permissible in games. As conflict (whether in abstract or explicit form) has been fundamental to games on a mechanical level since their creation, that debate would have generated fireworks, to put it mildly.
Nowadays I think it more likely that critics will content themselves to police the direction in which violence flows. I’d expect to see the question as to whether a game punches upwards or downwards to become more prominent, both when making value judgements about games and in the context of the wider cultural battlefield in which they’ve become situated. The idea that developer fiat can declare enemies assuredly bad, or heroes assuredly good, will be rejected in favour of a model that makes that power subject to the reading of the critic.
I should point out that this isn’t necessarily a new or a bad thing. Edge of course famously asked why we couldn’t talk to the monsters in Doom, a sentiment whose time many will now think of as having arrived. On the other hand, I doubt the New Colossus would have scored any points had it offered the player ways of coming to peaceful compromise through dialogue with its Nazi hordes.
As criticism develops along these lines, developers will have to become more wary about how they depict and contextualise violence in their games, and more wary still of the extent to which the critical interpretation of that violence will ultimately be out of their hands.
06/05/2018 at 16:49 Frosty Grin says:
I think one possible direction for violence in games is making it optional – or non-lethal. Plus making the protagonist accountable for excess casualties. It’s something that’s already being done, rather successfully. But, yeah, you do have a point about the New Colossus. There will always be a place for games designed for slaughter.
06/05/2018 at 17:35 brucethemoose says:
+1
Dishonored is a good example of a game that ALLOWS gratuitous violence/killing (hence it’s a “safe” game to produce), but by no means requires it. It accounts for it, in a rather simple to implement way. And the option simply enhances gameplay instead of obstructing it. I think more games need to follow that as an example.
06/05/2018 at 16:57 PancakeWizard says:
Have to agree with you there. Uncharted never sat well with me because I found the mowing down of waves of enemies completely at odds with the swashbuckle wise-cracking that accompanies it. It would’ve been a much better series if it was drunken-brawling in lieu of interconnected warzones. It’s like it wanted to be Indiana Jones, but didn’t quite get how even when Indy uses guns, he’s not being Rambo, they are spaced out between punch ups and stunts and he’s usually on the defensive.
06/05/2018 at 17:12 Asrahn says:
Contrapoints is just amazing.
06/05/2018 at 18:31 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
Sorry to be a moan, but I thought RPS was a PC gaming site. Also, a site where I don’t just get articles about whatever’s being heavily marketed right now, but instead get to hear about some hidden gems or unusual thoughts/opinions. A load of blather (almost half the Sunday Papers, and over half the links that actually get a quote in the article) about the current heavily-marketed triple A console exclusive isn’t really what I come here for, basically. Could we, you know, talk about PC games?