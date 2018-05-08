Chrome’s autoplay update fractures web-game history

Every silver lining has a cloud. While much of the internet may be jumping for joy at Google Chrome’s latest update disabling auto-playing video and audio by default, the new feature may have a rather nasty knock-on effect on many older sites, including a multitude of art and game-related projects and many newer HTML 5 pages being left partially broken. Many sites and some games are still without music or audio layers, and the full scope of the damage done still unknown.
As nice as it would be to dismiss reports of sites breaking as just the last gasp of irritating advertisers wanting to hammer their products through our speakers one last time, a plethora of independent game developers (including VVVVVV’s Terry Cavanagh and Stephen ‘Increpare’ Lavelle of Stephen’s Sausage Roll infamy) have already chipped in after finding some earlier works either partially functional or altogether broken. While in some cases it can be relatively easily fixed with a few code or interface tweaks, many of these works will never be returned to, and will stay broken in perpetuity until Chrome changes, or the internet itself passes into obscurity.
Ah fuuck sake. I had just in the last year started to begin to trust that I could reliably use audio in the browser (after years of reticence). So much for that…looks like the chrome update broke all of the audio in my html5 games as well. https://t.co/gT6n9pz0VT
The lovely folks over at Waypoint have already picked apart the problem in great detail. It’s a really quite unprecedented issue, and not really comparable to the death of Flash either, as that was a long, slow, planned death. Plus, you can re-enable Flash relatively easily on a per-site basis. This feels more like Google were attempting to secure a surprise PR coup by swooping in to fix a long-standing problem, but never quite thought through the repercussions.
Several developers have filed bug reports, reporting the breaking of existing sites as an unintended side-effect to be rectified. Hopefully Google are listening hard enough to at least rework the feature. An end to autoplaying videos and audio is definitely a step in the right direction, but some sort of easily accessible toggle might be a better way to go about this for the time being.
Pretty much all of my online work is broken because of @googlechrome ‘s update on playing audio. I am feeling that with this decision @Google has effectively killed https://t.co/LEY8FnusuY && https://t.co/1gptd8RYcm and I’m considering taking them down sometime in the near future
This is a good reminder as to why we have universal standards for web browsers. As well-intentioned as this change for Chrome is, it also fundamentally changes how many sites work on Chrome and Chrome alone. If they’d rolled out the feature as a per-site toggle, or done something to increase awareness of the change as implemented, much of this drama could have been averted. Instead, the all-seeing corporation’s sudden and unilateral decision has created a mess that it’s up to the little people to clean up. How very cyberpunk.
08/05/2018 at 22:00 Mags says:
Maybe it’s time for everyone else to move away from Chrome as well? I gave up on it years ago, as it became ever more bloated and messy. People originally started using Chrome because it was light, agile and bloat-free, and these days it’s something of a poor shadow of its former self.
(I generally use either Opera or Firefox, as a rule).
08/05/2018 at 22:27 gou says:
opera was sold off to the chinese a fair while back, how much you trust them is up to you but the original programmers forked a lean version calling it “vivaldi”. I swear by it, for what that is worth
08/05/2018 at 23:39 tuoret says:
Hey, it’s the other Vivaldi user!
Seriously though, it’s worth a shot especially if you used and loved Opera prior to their switch to Chrome’s engine (i.e. older versions up to 12.x)
08/05/2018 at 22:09 panda says:
This is tricky. I hate all the advertising that autoplays audio and videos. How to reliably distinguish between the two?
08/05/2018 at 22:18 Amstrad says:
This is why you use a plugin like uBlock that maintains a blacklist of known intrusive advertisements and blocks them for you.
08/05/2018 at 23:58 weregamer says:
I can understand html game developers’ frustration, but I put this down to “this is why we can’t have nice things”.
There is one simple way to distinguish good from bad, though: If the noisy thing is actually hosted on the site the user navigated to, Chrome should still play audio by default. I suspect the problems for game developers are coming from having the game hosted elsewhere, which makes it indistinguishable at the code level from an ad.
IIRC when the game starts muted, all you have to do is click on the “speaker” icon on the tab to un-mute it, the same as you would do mute a site that you don’t want to hear.
I also remember something in the announcement about a place in your Chrome settings where you can whitelist sites to have the audio still play by default. (Of course, most users don’t touch their settings. (And of course of course, in Google’s passion for using ML to make things better, you can expect them to announce some sort of auto-whitelisting thing sometime soon.))
08/05/2018 at 22:36 trollomat says:
08/05/2018 at 22:40 emily riposte says:
To be fair, autoplay video/audio is the worst and shouldn’t be in any kind of browser standard without a specific opt-in.
Half the time I run into some horrible autoplay video it isn’t even malicious, I just clicked on something I thought was text news, and was trash instead. But that’s not the way the net should work.
08/05/2018 at 22:46 Shadrach says:
It’s getting to the point now, with Chrome over 60% market share, approaching the bad old days of an ubiquitous IE and Microsoft breaking every web-standard there was, to force even more users onto their dumbed-down and broken browser.
And web developers not bothering to test with anything else, because that’s what “everyone” uses, so why care about the spec anyway, right?
08/05/2018 at 23:50 Stardog says:
Since when was auto playing video/audio any kind of web standard?
All good web designers know that auto playing video/audio on any website is bad form. It has always been against recommendations, just like using tables for layout.
08/05/2018 at 23:08 mac4 says:
many of these works will never be returned to, and will stay broken in perpetuity until Chrome changes, or the internet itself passes into obscurity.
Pretty much all of my online work is broken because of @googlechrome ‘s update
Um, small distinction and as some above have already hinted at: only if visited using Chrome. Right?
That doesn’t make it not a PITA, I’m sure.
08/05/2018 at 23:48 malkav11 says:
Like with Flash, this has me torn. On the one hand, universal browser standards are a good thing and Google taking unilateral action isn’t. On the other hand, nobody should have been using Flash or autoplaying audio/video for this stuff in the first place because ew.