It’s the final day to buy Dark Souls: Prepare To Die Edition

The PC’s original ‘Prepare To Die’ edition of Dark Souls will be removed from sale on STeam tomorrow, ahead of the launch of the mildly fancier Remastered edition, so buy now if you want it for posterity. Folks who own Prepare To Die will get a 50% discount on Remastered, but that’ll still work out more expensive, so the reason to buy now would be to have the old version. Why might you want that if you’ve gone almost six years without it? Ah, well, y’know, I don’t know the mysteries of your mind. Perhaps this is the final prod you need to check out some weird mod you saw. Or perhaps you collect delisted Steam games? People.
Dark Souls: Remastered isn’t hugely changed over the original, sharpening up textures, fancying up lighting, and making minor tweaks including adding Dark Souls III-style password matchmaking, building an extra bonfire near the skeletal blacksmith, increasing the online player limit to six, letting people pop a load of consumables in one go, and such. Couple that with built-in support for resolution options that had to be modded into Prepare To Die and yeah, indicators are that it’s probably the version you’ll want to play.
But maybe you do want the original. This is RPS’s official best RPG, after all. It’s a fine piece of history in an industry which has a tendency to, uh, pull history from sale so it can sell a mildly improved new version. And Remastered may yet turn out to have some iffy changes. We don’t know if all the weird and wonderful mods will even work with Remastered either. Hey, I’m just here to pass along the information.
Dark Souls: Prepare To Die Edition is £20/€20/$20 on Steam. It will be removed from sale on Steam tomorrow, Wednesday the 9th, though it will of course remain in players’ Steam libraries and be downloadable and playable. And keys bought from third-party sites will still work, obvs. Dark Souls: Remastered is coming on May 25th; if you own Prepare To Die on Steam, you’ll get a 50% discount.
08/05/2018 at 10:32 Apocalypse says:
Cool. I think I did own dark souls for about an hour or so. IIRC it was the first game that I get a refund for via the “new” steam steam to get refunds. It did not run very well (low quality 720 renderings in the original without mods) and the amount of work to put into the game to make it a proper PC port via mods seemed so unappealing that I did not bother with it.
4k resolution support now? Sounds great. Better textures? Even better … looking forward to it. Hopefully no hassles attached to that release.
08/05/2018 at 10:54 Mugbot says:
Installing DSfix is really just copying a couple of files, I think you are overstating the amount of work a tad.
08/05/2018 at 11:27 Amake says:
I got the original on sale for five bucks, and I’m hoping the discount for having it will persist until the remaster goes on sale. Maybe a cheap approach to a game I’ve sunk approximately 1500 very enjoyable hours in, but I’m poor.
08/05/2018 at 11:57 TR`Ben says:
Dark souls is like my old guitar for me. It’s not as good as I remember and time wasn’t kind to it. Still, it brings a lot of warm memories whenever I touch it. And if I do some small repairs, I’ll be able to play the melodies of my past. The melodies a new guitar wouldn’t be able to play in the same way.
08/05/2018 at 12:02 Monggerel says:
I’m gonna wait and see how the community reacts. If there’s enough new/returning players to get the online ball rolling, will probably get this too. And pester my friends until they buy it too, then leave them stranded in the Catacombs.
It’s what Patches would do.