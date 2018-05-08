Destiny 2: Warmind unleashes frozen Hive on Mars today

It’s Destiny expansion day! Destiny 2: Warmind, or more accurately ‘Destiny 2: Zombies but cold and on Mars’, comes out at 7pm BST today. It’s about heading to the red planet to stop the Hive from destroying a big old supercomputer, except Mars is all icy and the computer’s broken anyway. This is Destiny, so it’s also about collecting shiny guns which you can use to duff up other alien folk, this time in the form of a new wave survival mode.

It sounds dry, but *this is Destiny* – so the gunning will likely still leave me grinning even when it’s on the unimaginative side. A trailer and more details await below.

Here’s Bungie’s list of what’s new. Fill your boots:

All-new Raid Lair: Spire of Stars

New themed weapons, armor and gear to earn

All-new ritual activity: Escalation Protocol

All-new relic weapon, The Valkyrie

New Strikes

New story missions and adventures

New destination polar ice caps of Mars

Access to multiplayer arenas in Private Matches

…or, if the last expansion was anything to go by, only partially fill your boots then wander back to other games when you run out of stuff to do after a few hours. Curse of Osiris’s meagre offering hasn’t left me with the highest of hopes for Warmind, though I’d be surprised if it’s quite as content-lite after the backlash to the first expansion. The only thing smaller than Osiris’s campaign was its new open area, so hopefully these Martian ice caps will prove a little more expansive.

That new raid-lair will go live on Friday at 6pm BST. Raid-lairs are designed to be a bit shorter than regular raids, which does put another arrow in the quiver of anyone ready to shoot the expansion down for not including enough stuff – though I’ll hold fire for now. I’m a sucker for AI hijinks, and I might take this as an excuse to go back to some more relaxed shooty blasting after spending so many hours tackling intense Plunkbats.

Update 1.2 will land at the same time as the expansion, ushering in ‘season 3’. That means exotic weapons have been twiddled with to make each feel more unique, exotic masterworks are now a thing, and the crucible has a new ranking system. Speaking of the crucible, it’s worth noting that this time round non-expansion buyers also get to play on the new multiplayer maps – though not in (also new) private matches. The patch notes should appear on Bungie’s site later today.

Destiny 2: Warmind is available through Battle.net by itself for £16.79/$19.99/€19.99, or as part of the pricier season pass.