Review In Progress: Pillars Of Eternity II: Deadfire

Pillars Of Eternity II is seemingly infinity hours long. Despite a week of playing, I’m still going, so here’s my in-depth thoughts about the game excluding the impact of its ending. I will update later.
What a lot Pillars Of Eternity II feels like it has to do. It needs to be a completely new dozens-of-hours-long RPG, while it also needs to be a sequel to 2015’s stunning first outing, while it needs to feel like it’s evolved from then, while it needs to feel like it’s faithful, while it… In many ways, it succeeds despite being tugged in all these directions. And in others, it feels wearily stretched from the process.
Such is the nature of this sequel that to explain its opening plot is to impose upon the ending of the last. There’s no real way around that. You’ll perhaps remember that PoE1 was about, amongst other things, a blight of soulless children on a region shortly after a god, who took on human form, had been killed. That god, Eothas, is back, and bigger. In a giant form, he erupts from the ground under your castle in Dyrwood, destroying it, and then strides off toward the archipelago of Deadfire, stamping on all sorts on his way.
The destruction of Caed Nua also destroys you, The Watcher, whoever you might have been in the first game, and sees you in the In-Between, confronted by Berath, the god of death. (Now, if you finished PoE1 you’ll be thinking, “But hang on…” and yes, it does address that rather sticky issue of deities, while at the same time rather fudging around it.) She wants you reborn, to tackle Eothas, and in the process gives you the chance to import an end-game save from the last game to bring over all your decisions, re-decide everything again in meticulous detail, and most of all, reroll your character entirely afresh.
However, despite being able to import your choices, for some reason you can’t import your actual Watcher. Which makes it a giant pain for anyone wanting their previous avatar. I wanted Ambree, my paladin from before, and had to load up PoE1 and copy all the minutiae of who she was to get it all right. Either way, your stats are scrapped and you start from level 1 again.
You awaken on a ship, your ship, to find that most aged of Bioware-inherited traditions in place: the most bland whitebread character possible first to join you. And it’s Eder, Mr Meh from the first game. Quickly you gather up rogue wizard Aloth. Then you bump into Pallegina, and… well, it becomes a little concerning this is going to feel like a band reuniting long after they should have retired. Thankfully, while there are more familiar faces to come, you can pull together a new team of new characters reasonably quickly.
This opening feels incredibly rushed. You wake up from death in a hand-drawn cutscene that obliterates your castle, and then you’re fleeing by ship to another land, bam. The impact of this almost incidental establishing lasts for a really long time, in a game that’s already extraordinarily open and loose, meaning that you’re going to have to do a lot of work yourself to let the events feel like they’re of any particular import or impact.
The counter to this, of course, is you’ve got an extraordinarily open and loose RPG, with a vast network of islands to explore, at your own pace, while introducing a whole new set of mechanics around owning and operating a ship, a crew, and indeed, the matter of ship combat.
I think at this point how you receive the game will very much be determined by what you love most about this old-school model of RPG. If you play for the tight stories, propelled down a main quest by an urge to save the day, torn away to side quests because of the personalities of your adored gang, then PoE1 met your needs splendidly. If, however, you prefer to amble, to get lost down a quest line completely separate to the main reason you’re there, to get embroiled in the politics and matters of new communities and peoples, to pick and choose and just occasionally get back to the main quest as and when, the PoE2 has this in spades.
I am, undeniably, in the former camp, and have struggled with Deadfire’s sprawling nature. I’m not sure, though, that this is entirely on me. I suspect rather strongly that the big issue with what is, unquestionably, an astoundingly vast and intricate and often pleasing role-playing game, is that it fails to get across to me why anything that’s happening really matters.
It all appears to be a look at colonialism, at the spread of various trading companies around the 17th century, along with the piracy and seafare that accompanied this. As such, you can start to align yourself with one company over another, become a menace to the lot of them, or just try to keep out of it entirely.
Alongside this, there are many new cultures to discover, whose lives are heavily impacted by this colonialism. For example, there’s an exploration of a caste system, interestingly applied to an allegedly socialist society of the Huana. Wealth is redistributed, but based on a notion of a meritocracy, that in reality is an outdated hierarchy of class. The lowest caste, the Roparu, are essentially Dalits, patronised by the two tiers above (a working-middle class, and a royal upper class, the Mataru) as needing to be looked after, and then supposedly having grown too numerous to be cared for. Which is of course to say, never given adequate opportunity, and then grown in number such that to redistribute wealth fairly would mean the higher castes would get less… You can see the level of detail that is going in to such things, and this applies absolutely everywhere.
And as a part of an archipelago so strongly under the thrall of finances, money is a much more important factor this time around. In PoE1, I think the aspect of employing staff at Caed Nua, and paying them regular wages, was a little undercooked. You never really needed to think about it at all. In PoE2 it’s much more crucial, especially early on when cash is tight.
You get between the many islands by boat, always, and on the way you could run into watery trouble. To be able to outrun, out-cannon, or out-fight another boat’s crew, you need people on board. You can hire workers at ports, and pick them up through side quests, each with a set of starting skills. Perhaps they know a bit of cooking, or their way around the rigging. Assign them to the appropriate space on your ship layout, and then they start to gain levels in their abilities through practice. Also, they may get injured, which means taking them off duty for a few days, and ideally in the care of your hired ship’s surgeon. So you may want back-up crew for such times. Oh, and they’re all going to not only need paying, but also food, drink, and medical supplies, which can be bought, scavenged and stolen on your journey. And all of these aspects, alongside victories and failures in naval battles, as well as little adventures, affect your crew’s morale. Let it get to low and they will be far less effective. Let it get very low and they may mutiny.
It sounds like a lot, but it’s all well implemented, and once you’ve gotten the hang of it it really doesn’t interrupt the flow. It’s just the getting the hang of it part that’s a problem, with the game woefully bad at explaining it all to you. I spent so long not understanding why crew weren’t getting healed by the surgeon, for instance, and really couldn’t get to grips with how to recover morale. This is not helped by a very peculiar decision, in a game that wears the rest of its stats ridiculously loudly, to hide all the numbers for your crew. Instead there’s a really very silly system of unexplained studs and stars on their pop-up tooltip, that fails to properly communicate at any point the standard of your ship and crew.
Ship combat is then a whole other learning experience, and you may be surprise/relieved to learn, isn’t about a little arcade game in the midst of RPGing. It is, in fact, entirely text based. It all plays out like a little Twine game. I’ll go into more detail about this in a separate piece tomorrow, but it’s a superbly implemented choose-your-own-ship-battle, where your crew’s experience and the equipment on board play out in a series of turn-based decisions of tactical positioning, cannon firing, and crew maintenance.
Ship fights can end either by sinking the enemy boat, or by boarding it and having a fight back in the main game engine. But rather tragically, the two don’t integrate at all meaningfully, meaning hopes that deliberate using cannon shot that takes out crew members to thin down for an eventual fisticuffs battle isn’t even a thing. It’s such an obvious thing to have included, and really hugely disappointing to discover isn’t there. Instead if you board they magically have a full crew again to fight you. Sigh.
More ridiculously, by the time your own team is of a decent level, it’s far quicker to eschew the splendid Twine-like section, and just whomp them in a 30 second fight, and that way you get more loot for your efforts. A real mess of balancing, and a really sad way to mess up one of the best new features.
On dry land, things play out much as you might expect from an Obsidian RPG, a collection of enormous towns packed with NPCs, mini-quests, taverns and plot-critical estates and temples, alongside single-use dungeons and infiltrated strongholds. Although to get to them, there’s a larger map view for each island, your team moved around as an icon, with time passing as you travel long distances.
As for combat, in many ways it’s similar to PoE1, and indeed the current vogue for pausable real-time RPG combat – each of your characters’ turns is on a timer dependent upon ability and equipment, and you can meticulously manage every action of all five in your present team, or let it play itself out with its AI if you’ve the difficulty low enough/the encounter is simple enough. Most of the time it’s a combination of the two.
However, there have been some attempts to streamline aspects of it, and complicate others. Wizards can restore spells without resting now, while there’s a new ability called Empower that allows you to either restore half of any character’s spent resources, or soup up a specific spell or ability for the duration of that battle, once per encounter. I played on “Classic”, which is the game’s version of Normal, and there’s a Relaxed below that for battles where you can mostly leave them to it, and a Story even lower than that for making fights immaterial.
Then of course there’s Veteran for those looking for a challenge, and beyond that the madness that is Path of the Damned. I suspect for those who enjoy the minutiae of such combat, it’s here that the min-maxing complexity that’s available will shine. And there’s the Expert mode for masochists who want all the useful on-screen information obfuscated. For those of us who prefer to just choose when to lob a fireball, and when to heal a chum, Classic makes this just a bit too simplistic this time out, while higher than that becomes too much of a fiddle.
Saying this, they’ve made the very odd choice to let you change difficulty at any point, but it only affects areas you’ve yet to visit. So if you meet an encounter you can’t get through, er, tough.
More strange, lowering the difficulty to Relaxed also strips the game down entirely of its level gating, and levels every part of the game to your team. This perhaps seems like it’s helping the player not get into scrapes that are too difficult, but it also has the effect of making the entire world simultaneously accessible, in a way that muddles the storytelling.
And wow is the storytelling muddled. The game has so, so many quests open at once, and makes so little effort to make clear what’s happening where and why, that I more often accidentally completed them than deliberately. You can sort quests by the order you received them, or by location, but neither is helpful. The latter especially because sometimes it sorts them by the location where you received them, not where they actually take place, other times only one of multiple locations, and often fails to include key information about where to report them back when completed. With nineteen or twenty open quests at any time, this is dreadful. And even more so when there’s no way to track missions on the map, nor even assign one as your primary focus.
But more important is the lack of weight to most things happenings. When a game’s main plot is that a vast god is stamping entire cities into the ground with each step, you’d imagine there’d be a notion of urgency about this. Yet the Eothas story feels so, so far in the background for so much of the game. It is at once too big and too incidental. The game is for so long far more interested in the astoundingly dull political machinations of a collection of rival trading companies, and the pirates that frustrate them. Petty personal rivalries seem to be the centre of all disagreements, so you do the usual of taking sides, negotiating, or just killing everyone involved.
There’s such a vast amount to do here, and doing much of it is absorbing and entertaining, but ultimately it feels so loose and wayward. Far too much is about being pulled back and forth by the gods, which was last time’s story, and here takes place far too often in long-winded conversation cards that offer you little real choice.
I’ve really enjoyed playing through some of the vignettes, multi-layered dungeons with secrets and multi-part quests, ending with a decent fight. But when they’re done, it’s hard to remember what it was about, and harder to fathom how it connects to anything else that’s happening.
A world where children are being born without souls, scarring generations, while warring factions of a terrifying god attempt to take control: great story, lots of impact. That was PoE1. A world where some giant is stamping somewhere else you can’t see, and there’s a trade war going on that endlessly suggests the complicity of the natives? Yeah, it’s not exactly gripping.
Perhaps more damningly, I just didn’t care about any of the companions. Aloth and Eder didn’t do much for me last time, and just the bare minimum effort has gone into advancing either as people – they feel like a band lazily relying on their old hits. Of the new crowd, I quite liked Maia, and her pet parrot Ishi. But mostly because she didn’t complain as much as the others. They’re a dreary group.
Exploring the nautical map, finding all the undiscovered islands, taking on pirates, or indulging in some piracy, looting shipwrecks, it all sounds like it should be so much more fun. But in execution it’s mostly an elaborate menu. Find a battle on an island and you’ll be in a single location, and when the fight’s over, there’s nowhere to explore, no hidden treats, no dungeons to deep dive. There’s really nothing to be gained, beyond easily bought resources, from exploration, which is such a miss.
I think that describes a lot of what I’ve seen so far: swings and misses. The naval battles are beautifully delivered, but almost immediately redundant, and don’t meaningfully impact a boarding raid. The story is enormous and intricate, but doesn’t feel weighty or important. The combat is astonishingly detailed, but played at the standard setting rarely requires you to use its many mechanisms.
And yet the depth and wealth of effort that’s gone into its world building does have an impact on me. The sense of a place is unquestionably wonderful, and goodness me, there’s so much writing and voice acting in here (gone are PoE1’s awkward half-voiced conversations, with every NPC line spoken aloud). There is a vast amount to do, and it’s undeniably absorbing to busily bustle about the waters, ticking off quest after quest.
I’ve yet to finish it, in a large part because a colleague warned me that by following the main quest too early, he inadvertently locked himself out of a lot of the side quests, with the game offering no warning. My feelings may change as I see the story to its end, and I will write again to say.
There’s no doubt that a new player could play PoE2 without having played the original. But they’d be a person not really understanding an awful lot of what was going on. And, frankly, if you’re interested in playing this game, then you’re interested in playing the original, and should. It’s the better game. And this is very much a sequel that, despite a new setting, many new characters, and a new overarching plot, relies heavily on the enormous volumes of lore and history that the original taught. Often with the most peculiar assumption that you’ll have remembered every detail of a sixty hour, three year old game, or be as in the dark as to who this character that recognises you might be as anyone approaching this game first. Wirtan? No clue. Chatted to me like an old friend.
I wish PoE2 had had more to say, more it wanted to express. I think that would have covered over a multitude of its other sins. Half-ideas about colonialism mixed with exploitation of natural resources by trading companies don’t really deliver the goods here. (That is the best joke.) As it is, despite having spent dozens of hours playing this, I’ve always felt at arm’s length.
Pillars Of Eternity II: Deadfire is out now on Windows, Mac and Linux for £33/$49/46€ via Steam and GOG.
08/05/2018 at 18:16 lordcooper says:
Yay, spoilers right on the front page.
08/05/2018 at 18:23 John Walker says:
What spoiler do you think you’ve seen?
08/05/2018 at 18:28 Someoldguy says:
Spoilers I can see in the opening paragraph: You’ve been playing it a lot and it is taking you more than a week to finish.
08/05/2018 at 18:32 lordcooper says:
The bit where you describe the ending? Gods coming back and stomping all over your castle etc
I started playing PoE 1 this morning, wouldn’t have clicked the article if the whole thing wasn’t viewable on your landing page.
08/05/2018 at 18:37 Drinking with Skeletons says:
A) It’s a five-year-old game.
B) That’s not the ending of the first game but the beginning of the second. The ending of the first game is not a cliffhanger and involves no gods or stomping.
EDIT: OK, it *does* involve gods. But nothing like the scenario that kicks of the new game.
08/05/2018 at 18:44 John Walker says:
– None of that appears on the front page of the site.
– The article itself states clearly that there will be spoilers for the end of the first game before it incredibly vaguely alludes to them, and you read beyond that by your own choice.
– I described the opening situation of the game I was reviewing, after warning the reader I was about to.
I think you may have misdirected your ire.
08/05/2018 at 18:50 lordcooper says:
The *entire* article briefly appeared on the front page of the site (this has obviously been rectified now), my eye caught that section while scrolling to find the previous article.
08/05/2018 at 18:56 John Walker says:
Apologies for the technical error. But I maintain if you read at random from a review of a sequel to a game you’ve just started, and ignore a spoiler warning, then it’s entirely on you.
You should be pleased to learn that I in fact did not spoil the end of PoE1 anyway.
08/05/2018 at 18:46 Someoldguy says:
It must be different formatting because that’s below the expansion link on RPS and Facebook on my PC.
08/05/2018 at 19:36 Chaoslord AJ says:
That’s what I thought of the first paragraph but I figured it’s just about the opening or so.
08/05/2018 at 18:18 Drinking with Skeletons says:
I’m curious to see how they “fudge around” the issue of the gods. Because it seems to me the reality of the setting is that the gods are gods, regardless of anything else about them. It’s sort of like someone saying to a dictator that they aren’t a *real* president because they rigged the vote; that may be true, but it doesn’t change the power dynamics of the situation.
08/05/2018 at 18:28 Hoot says:
The idea from the first game *SPOILERS* is that the Gods are not Gods in a traditional sense of the word, i.e. celestial all powerful entities, but rather they are constructs created from the souls of the people of Engwith (using adra as a channeling/focusing/creation machine) to embody certain ideals, and thus give people “Gods”, something to believe in and also something that has power of a sort.
This was done by the cult of Thaos, who himself was an Engwithan, after they discovered that there were no real Gods in order to prevent the world embracing full on nihilism and anarchy.
08/05/2018 at 18:34 Drinking with Skeletons says:
Yes, but that doesn’t change the fact that they are still, functionally, gods. They can still exert influence just as any traditional god can.
08/05/2018 at 18:56 Hoot says:
But because they are constructs linked to the adra of the world, they can be manipulated and even destroyed. “True” Gods cannot.
Either way, I’m sure to enjoy the game as the first was one of the best RPGs I’ve ever played. I love John’s writing but I also disagree with him from time to time. I think this might be one of those cases as from what I’ve seen on Twitch, Deadfire is going to be awesome.
08/05/2018 at 19:15 Drinking with Skeletons says:
Depends on your cosmology. In lots of ancient religions–including Norse, Greek, and Egyptian–gods were both all-powerful and absolutely capable of being manipulated and killed. I think it’s pretty clear from the way the POE pantheon is described that they fit into this tradition rather than the Abrahamic “omniscient, omnipotent being utterly beyond full human understanding.”
08/05/2018 at 18:24 Someoldguy says:
I rather expected PoE2 to be too sprawling to make a really great game when they were boasting of how much bigger it was going to be than PoE1. The inadequacies of its quest tracking are really going to make that annoying when you can’t devote 60 hours in 2 weeks to get it done but have to rely on snatched evenings here and there. I’m definitely still looking forward to playing this, but don’t feel any urgency to plug in my backer key and get playing until I’ve had my fill of Battletech.
08/05/2018 at 18:31 Big Dunc says:
“Review in Progress”??!!! This isn’t PC Gamer, dontcherknow!
08/05/2018 at 18:32 Drinking with Skeletons says:
“Far too much is about being pulled back and forth by the gods, which was last time’s story”
The story last time was that you had been made a Watcher after stumbling upon a mysterious ritual and you needed to address it before you went mad. The gods were involved, but it was almost tangential.
08/05/2018 at 18:48 John Walker says:
I really strongly disagree.
08/05/2018 at 18:45 MiniMatt says:
The economics of games journalism always amazes me. With modern “epic” RPGs taking 80+ hours to complete and get a fair picture of, you realise that’s two weeks work for the reviewer.
Free Doritos notwithstanding, journalist pay is likely not great, but even at minimum wage, 80 hours for one review has got to result in some wafer thin margins. I think I end up clicking about one RPS-hosted advert a year. I’m getting one helluva bargain.
08/05/2018 at 18:56 AngelAtTheTomb says:
Hahaha. Minimum hourly wage for writers. Good one.
08/05/2018 at 18:46 Tern1010 says:
How are the loading times between areas and loading saves? I ended up not finishing the first game because after 30 or so hours, the loading times became so long and so frequent I found the game unplayable. Is it any better this time around?
08/05/2018 at 18:49 John Walker says:
They’re better, but still annoying.
08/05/2018 at 19:08 bramble says:
I was afraid of this. I liked the first game, the nostalgia of my gaming infancy with the Infinity Engine notwithstanding. The combat was chunky and detailed and you could really get into the nitty-gritty. The world was interesting, if a bit staid. The classes and balance felt good… But I couldn’t LOVE PoE the way I LOVE Baldur’s Gate, and it came down to the writing. The writing, especially it’s pacing, was so uneven.
Eder was a low-key and amusing companion with a penchant for hilarious one liners. And then Durance was a wall of text that collapsed on you after saying hello, and you didn’t really understand what his deal or motivation was when you’d dug yourself out. The sense of urgency came and went with the wind, one moment the bells tolling meant the baron’s men were en route to massacre the village, and the next it becomes clear you’ll need to wrap up several lengthy side quests before you’re ready to deal with the baron in the first place. The writing was also often confusing. I spent a good deal of the game thinking my caravan-halting indigestion was the “problem” everyone said I had, not the magical insights getting knocked unconscious in the ruins gave me. Maerwald was a mess that I still don’t really get. My character’s reason for saving the day and not just hopping on the next boat to somewhere sunny never seemed very clear.
Overall, PoE1 felt like the work of a handful of powerful creative forces who never quite shared the same vision and never organized themselves into a truly coherent vision. It sounds like PoE2 is some more of the same. I’ll probably play it anyway.
08/05/2018 at 20:08 Chaoslord AJ says:
Eder was the funny but deepsad guy and everyone else had their special quirk and they were ok but no comparison to Imoen or Minsk or Jaheira (actual hatelove for her) or dumb Edwin.
08/05/2018 at 19:35 Neurotic says:
I’ve yet to finish PoE 1, and I fear I got so far into it before leaving it, that starting from scratch would be insufferable, and carrying on from where I left off too confusing. :D
08/05/2018 at 19:44 Rulin says:
No mention of backtracking… So has this improved? I found the constant back and forth in the first game pretty annoying after a while. Back then I missed comfort-features like teleportation etc.
08/05/2018 at 19:57 Drib says:
I only played POE1 for maybe an hour or two, it felt weird unfocused to me after the recent years of handholding through everything.
This sounds… worse.
Well, I’ll wait for the final review. At the least it sounds like some people probably enjoy it, and so I can maybe hear people talking happily about the game. Living vicariously.
08/05/2018 at 20:02 Chaoslord AJ says:
I’m not getting too excited. And the ability to lower the difficulty is… fair for all I guess but not selling the game to me. Maybe the deeper strategic layer will.
It would help if not 3/4 NPCs were like bad fanfic placeholders for gold backers again though. Or at least make them look different from actual NPCs so I can skip them altogether.
Axing everything you did and got in POE1? Butchers and voids the impact of that ending.
Being nerfed back to level 1 is such a trope, too. I’d rather play a new character or other storyline.
08/05/2018 at 20:19 Justin says:
Question for John or anyone else who knows: Does the game do much to remind you of the previous title’s major events? I really enjoyed the first (so much so that I bought and installed the expansions during my play through, so to not miss a thing) and was very engaged by the story and my choices at the time. I just don’t remember any of it. Am I better off looking for a recap video online or reading a wiki? Or not necessary? I remember a baron, cultists, and a sad farmer. Not much else.