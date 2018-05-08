Pinball Arcade facing a licensing-induced tablepocalypse

Fickle licensing agreements are the bane of games. We’ve seen whole games pulled from sale (such as Alan Wake) or chunks lost or needing to be replaced (Grand Theft Auto 4’s soundtrack), but the damage on the horizon for The Pinball Arcade is almost unparalleled. Due to the current rights-holders for Williams & Bally pinball tables being unwilling to renew their license, the vast majority of the game’s many DLC tables will be removed from sale at the end of June.
While other pinball games do well enough with physically improbable (if entertaining) tables created entirely for the digital space, Pinball Arcade has always billed itself as more of a simulation for pinball aficionados. Its collection of tables are officially licensed, highly authentic recreations of classic table designs of yesteryear, with Williams and Bally’s tables making up the majority of its near-hundred designs – over 60, if I’ve counted correctly.
Developers FarSight Studios have announced that due to the current holder of the Williams & Bally license not wanting to renew their license for the game, players now have until June 30th to buy these virtual tables (including the classic Black Knight 2000, which you can see in action below, captured by YouTuber LexGame) before they’re pulled from sale. Thankfully, existing owners will not find their pinball tables disappearing into the ether, but Pinball Arcade’s extensive list of $30-40 table packs is soon to be gutted, leaving mostly Stern, Gottlieb, Data East and Sega designs.
FarSight have stated that the studio is not at risk, and that no layoffs are planned, which is some small relief, at least. An eighth season of tables – mostly focused on manufacturer Stern – is on the horizon, and once the Williams/Bally purge is complete, the surviving tables will be repackaged primarily on a per-manufacturer basis. It’s a very sad state of affairs, and one that I can only imagine will result in significantly increased piracy of the older version of the game.
Just to add one final nail to the coffin, the Williams rights-holders have forbidden FarSight from discounting the to-be-removed packs between now and when they’re pulled from storefronts, meaning that anyone wanting to pick them up will have to do so at full price, which costs more than a little bit. Granted, it’ll cost significantly less than buying a real refurbished Williams pinball table, but still far from ideal, and yet another reminder that time-limited licenses are risky business.
08/05/2018 at 18:22 BooleanBob says:
Software as a Service, folks!
08/05/2018 at 18:45 milligna says:
More like the realities of licensing.
08/05/2018 at 19:20 NailBombed says:
Back to VPINMAME it is then.
08/05/2018 at 19:24 Jason Lefkowitz says:
Oyyyyy. This sucks.
RPS could do some journalism here and reach out to the Williams/Bally rightsholders to see if we can get a statement as to why they chose not to renew FarSight’s license.
I can’t imagine they’re making a ton of money from licensing these tables elsewhere, so from a strictly financial perspective the decision is baffling. So what happened? Did some larger studio woo them away from FarSight with a big check? Did FarSight do something to tick them off? Are the rightsholders just idiots?
The only side of the story we know at the moment is FarSight’s, so we can only speculate. It would be interesting to hear from the rightsholders themselves why they made this move.
08/05/2018 at 19:54 Sir_Deimos says:
Could be that they’re working on their own pinball game? Having exclusive rights to their machines would certainly be a draw considering they have the best catalog.
08/05/2018 at 20:13 mitrovarr says:
It would probably be hard to get in touch with them at all, and when they did, they probably wouldn’t be willing to give an answer.
08/05/2018 at 20:39 c-fan says:
Huh. So if I allready have them all on steam I sould be ok I guess.. And I have the physical versions on PS4, good luck removing them from that atleast. It’s a shame, like Jason Lefkowitz above said: I can’t imagine a solid reason to not renew the licenses.
08/05/2018 at 20:44 wonderingmonster says:
Sad news indeed. Pinball Arcade and Zen are permanent fixtures on my phone. It’s a pity that licensing makes a virtual museum like TPA so brittle. I’ve grabbed the tables I still had my eye on. I hope they don’t have to revoke any parts of it later, like with GTA’s music.
I looked around for some alternatives and besides some options of dubious legality, I was pleasantly surprised to discover Zaccaria Pinball. Like TPA it’s a recreation of real tables. I had never heard of the table brand before, but apparently they were pretty big at one point.