Star Trek: Bridge Crew warping to The Next Generation

An expansion for Star Trek: Bridge Crew will boldly go to The Next Generation, Ubisoft announced today, including Picard’s Enterprise NCC-1701-D rocketship and TNG baddies like the Romulans and Borg. It’ll add a new chair to the bridge and new mission types too. Do remember that the cooperative command ’em up has made VR optional, so you needn’t be gogged up to make it so. Yeah yeah, but when are Ubi making a bartending simulator set on Deep Space Nine?

So, TNG! The expansion will let spacemen fly the ship from the series (not the fancy Enterprise-E from later movies), which has an extra playable role on the bridge: Operations. They manage the crew and, Ubisoft say, “will need to plan ahead and assign the correct NPC teams to each location on the ship, as each position is crucial to the success of the varied missions and to the safety of the crew.” So an HR/producer/project manager role.

New mission types are coming to Ongoing Missions mode, with Patrol Mode sending people to roam freely with random encounters and objectives, and Resistance Mode giving a series of objectives leading up to a big rumble with the Borg.

The Next Generation will cost £11.99. Cross-platform multiplayer between PlayStations and PC will continue with the expansion, though it’ll be released later for us. PS4 will see it this month but we need to wait until July 21st.

If Bridge Crew’s voice control doesn’t let you order beverages, in varieties and at temperatures you specify, what’s even the point?