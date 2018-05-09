Star Wars Battlefront 2 visiting Jabba’s Palace in Han Solo Season

The next starwad of Star Wars Battlefront 2 content will cross over with the adventures of dashing spacerogue Hanthony Solo, cross-promoting his upcoming prequel movie. It’ll let players visit Jabba’s Palace, the co-working hub where Hanthony did some freelancing in his early days. His mates Leia and Lando will also get costumes based on the time they picked him up from Jabba’s office party that got out of hand when everyone started feeding things into the shredder.
Not everything is about Hanthony, as The Han Solo Season will also bring the new 2v2 Hero Showdown mode, UI improvements, and more.
The Han Solo Season is really just a fancy name for the pair of updates making up Battlefront 2’s second season of content. It’ll start on May 16th then continue with a second blast some time in June.
Jabba’s Palace will be playable in Heroes vs Villains, Blast, and Arcade mode. It’s, y’know, Jabba’s Palace. Related to that, Leia will get her Boushh disguise from Return Of The Jedi, complete with a speech scrambler, while Lando will get his palace guard disguise. As is the way in Battlefront 2 now, they’ll be unlockable with the credits earned by playing or the microtransaction currency Crystals.
Beyond Hanthony, ooh there’s a lot. Starfighter mode is getting a Custom Arcade option so players can lark about as they please. Players will get the option to spend Skill Points between rounds. Menus are being updated and reorganised. And the 2v2 Hero Showdown mode will borrow a trick from Overwatch’s Lockout Elimination variant, with best-of-five matches where players cannot reuse characters they’ve already played in a winning round.
See the announcement for more information.
This all sounds good and well but Dice’s Hanthony blast will be judged against the best thing ever to happen in any Star Wars game, that Solo Derulo bit out Kinect Star Wars:
Genuinely my favourite.
09/05/2018 at 17:04 klops says:
HIS NAME ISNT HANTHONY ITS HAN SOLO ARE YOU TRYING TO BE EDGY OR WHAT WHY REGINALD PIERRE SAMUEL WHY??!!!
09/05/2018 at 17:43 aircool says:
Yeah, surely you’d expect Han to be short of Hannibal if we’re going by ‘earth’ names.
Hanthony is a bit bollocksy-wollocksy, but hey, I’m in my mid forties so what the fuck do I know about da yoof ov today?
I wish they’d kick heroes out of Galactic Assault. I’m now on my 4th install of the game and trying miserably to get into the multiplayer. Two minutes into each game and you’re getting murdered by some dick with a lightsabre or megagun or the inevitable camper with a sniper rifle.
I’ve yet to manage more than an hour or two before uninstalling with disgust!
Or should that be disgusthony?
09/05/2018 at 17:59 int says:
It’s not Hanburger?
09/05/2018 at 18:04 Alice O'Connor says:
Solo: A Star Wars Story might surprise you….
09/05/2018 at 18:06 dontnormally says:
Man, wouldn’t it be cool if they made a single-player, story-driven Star Wars experience? Something along the lines of Uncharted would be perfect.
09/05/2018 at 18:58 Mouse_of_Dunwall says:
It’s not really like Uncharted, but The Force Unleashed was a story-driven single player Star Wars game. I haven’t played it in years, but I remember it being a really fun game.
09/05/2018 at 18:37 mac4 says:
That video though!!! Lol. Man, I am getting old. (I’m also looking for something to wipe the coffee off my screen. Well, metaphorically speaking, anyway.)
09/05/2018 at 18:57 Mouse_of_Dunwall says:
The Kinect Star Wars video is amazing.
“I’m so happy the carbonite is gone
I’m movin’ on”
09/05/2018 at 19:38 sosolidshoe says:
Well, being able to spend skillpoints between rounds is good, I guess.
As for the rest – meh. I tried to play Hero and Blast a few times, it was almost universally a marathon queue wait followed by short face-wreckings. Call me when they have content for the objective game modes.
09/05/2018 at 20:03 Mikemcn says:
See i was always raised with the idea that Mr. Solos first name is Handrew. Must be different in your part of the world.