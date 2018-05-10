Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock getting a major expansion

To this day, I’m honestly baffled that the Battlestar Galactica revival spawned so few games. It’s a setting that just begs for it on so many levels, so I’m glad that Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock exists, even if it was over a decade late to the party. This space strategy/tactics adaptation was perhaps a little lightweight at launch, but developers Black Lab Games have been patching, tweaking and tuning it ever since, and are gearing up for the release of its first full expansion: The Broken Alliance.

While The Broken Alliance isn’t the first DLC the game has received (that would be the Reinforcement Pack, adding a few new ships to either side), the upcoming expansion looks somewhat bigger. Two new capital-class models on each side plus some new fighter types are the opener, with the most exciting addition being a new story arc added to the existing semi-dynamic campaign. There will be eight new story missions on the human side focused on colonial infighting and political collapse even as the Cylon threat looms.

While there’s no hard date pinned down for the Broken Alliance, it’s due for release relatively soon, according to its Steam store page. Within the second quarter of this year, at least. In their official announcement, Black Lab mention that ‘the best is yet to come’, teasing further updates and growth for the game. Previous updates have included some major changes, such as interface overhauls and far better strategic info screens, but planned updates (likely releasing alongside the expansion) promise some major mechanical changes, such as persistent, visible and game-affecting damage on capital ships.

As an aside, for those who’d rather just jump into the cockpit of a Viper and raise some hell, I cannot recommend fan-made game Diaspora: Shattered Armistice highly enough. It’s too short (extended somewhat by some fan-made missions – see the fangame’s official forums), but impressively polished and does some genuinely impressive stuff with the Freespace Open engine.