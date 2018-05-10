Darkest Dungeon gets Lovecraftier with DLC in June

Going anywhere nice this summer? How about a stay in a farmhouse upon a blasted heath with four of your closest adventurepals, fending off waves of millhands twisted by a terrible comet? That’s the sort of Lovecraftian summer holiday coming to Darkest Dungeon in the grimdark tactical RPG’s second expansion, The Colour Of Madness, which developers Red Hook Studios have announced will launch on June 19th. It’ll visit a new region named The Farmstead and fight a new endless wave survival quest in the fight to stop the influence of the crashed comet, the millers warped by it, and the Thing the comet brought.

Red Hook set it up thusly:

“Some hateful shard of alien origin has streaked through the night sky, crashing into the old Miller’s farm on the outskirts of the Hamlet! Those unfortunate enough to witness the Comet’s arrival have been blinded by what they can only describe as a shifting, ephemeral hue of damnably abrasive intensity. There has been no word from the farm in a fortnight, save for the unearthly groaning that echoes from the ruin of the mill…”

Good, great, lovely, I’ll get right on that.

So, The Farmstead! It’s occupied by The Miller and his workers, a new faction of enemies who aren’t quite feeling themselves. The Miller is one boss, then the later two are… somewhat more cosmic.

As for things that help us, the expansion will add a Jeweler trading our Comet Shards for new trinkets, new curios, and four new buildings for the Hamlet. Though of course we’ll face new quirks, for the fun new ways to lose our minds.

It also includes an ‘Endless Quest’, which Red Hook describe thusly: “Survive as long as you can while getting lost in time and space, confronted by unending waves of enemies new and old, pushing ever closer to the crash site of the Comet.”

Good times.

The Color Of Madness is coming to Steam on June 19, priced at $5 – half the price of The Crimson Court. In the meantime, you might fancy preparing yourself by reading H.P. Lovecraft’s The Colour Out Of Space.