Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee is free right now on Steam

Even in these days when we have so very many wonderful free games to play, it’s still a little exciting to be offered for free a game that usually costs money. Today, it’s Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee going free for keepsies. Free! No pennies at all! And only twenty years after the puzzle-platformer first came out and I missed it because I bought Blade Runner instead. Well well well, looks like I was savvier than I knew. Gotta take the long view, yeah? I bet anyone who bought Oddworld in 1997 feels a right mug.
Hit Steam and you can grab Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee for free for keepsies. This offer is only a short one, ending–I believe–at 6pm UK time on Friday. After that, it’ll go back up to the STAGGERING price of £2.
Do you have the guts to free Abe’s alien pals from being turned into snacks at the slaughterhouse where they’re enslaved?
Yeah, ‘s not a huge giveaway and it has been free before, but ‘s free now, yeah? I know Oddysee has its fans, as does its farting protagonist – though our Brendy will tell you Abe’s Exoddus is when the devs really got it right.
This giveaway is to promote a big sale on all the Oddworld games, including the New ‘N’ Tasty remake of Abe’s Oddysee, the revamped Stranger’s Wrath HD, and Abe’s Exoddus at 80% off.
10/05/2018 at 14:46 Drib says:
This is one of those games that everyone always seems to fawn over, but that I just… don’t get.
The controls feel sloppy, the animation is weird, the style is ugly as anything, I just don’t understand why it is so weirdly beloved.
I mean, it’s free, so hey. People are certainly allowed to love games I don’t like, or wallow in nostalgia, but I’ve just never understood the adoration of this series.
10/05/2018 at 16:34 Turkey says:
Well, I’m not going to say it’s the only reason it was popular, but we weren’t exactly drowning in decent platformers on the PC before the indie boom.
Also, I kinda like the hyper-realistic cartoony style of Oddworld as well as the Shiny Entertainment games, but I grew up in the ’90s when gross things used to be cool. Now I guess it’s considered “Edgy” or whatever.
10/05/2018 at 17:20 Drib says:
I remember this primarily as a playstation one game. I was in… highschool at the time.
But I guess I had an n64 instead, so it was Goldeneye and Mario, not Abe and… I dunno. Kain?
The art style though, yes, is definitely mired in the time period. I guess it’s not really fair to judge it outside of the time it was made.
10/05/2018 at 17:25 DeepFried says:
I think I can answer all of your criticisms: 1997.
The PC wasn’t really a major gaming platform before then, the consoles and systems like the Amiga had better graphics, better sounds, and more games. Any time a well polished game came out on the PC, especially in a undeserved genre like platformers, it was an event and the game became a classic just for rarity value.
10/05/2018 at 17:43 ThePuzzler says:
Quake 2 was 1997. The Amiga was pretty obsolete by that time. Commodore went bankrupt in 1994.
10/05/2018 at 15:49 klops says:
Speaking of Brendan’s “Have you played”, it seems that the endless stream of gaming retrospectives has ended.
I haven’t noticed since that was an article series that was around the importance of Steam charts for me. Nevertheless, apparently that’s ended now, right?
10/05/2018 at 17:13 Kolbex says:
They were also supposed to be “one a day,” which I think lasted for like a week.
10/05/2018 at 17:22 Drib says:
I hope it hasn’t ended. I quite liked the feature. Even if I hadn’t played the grand majority of titles there, it occasionally hit upon one that I had, and I got to bask in cheery nostalgia for a bit.