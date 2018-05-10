Podcast: What do we play with our kids?

The dadification of games continues. So we’re going full Dad this week on the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, as we’ve been asked to talk about the games we play with our children.

Alec’s daughter is excited by the unlockable characters in Rayman Legends (and she’s also strangely fascinated by Battletech). John’s son is a bit younger and likes to watch his dad diving in Abzu and Subnautica (but also manages to sneak glimpses of God of War’s quiet moments on the TV – naughty!). Brendan doesn’t have children, only a cat. She can’t stand games and thinks they are a waste of time.

We also test the dads’ ability to protect their children from violence and bad language with ‘PEGI, Steady, Go’, a brief quiz about European age ratings. It’s a very fun week here.

Thank you to listeners Jon and Andy for submitting the topic. If you want to write in with questions or suggest a theme for a future episode yourself, just email us at podcast@rockpapershotgun.com.

You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by talented non-dad Jack de Quidt.

Links:

Battletech is good but perhaps not for 5-year-olds

Connie also likes Rayman Legends

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 is great but also not great

Can I bring a chair in?

Have you played… Trackmania Turbo?

Proteus is good for kids

Abzu is good

Fe is good

SteamWorld Dig 2 is good

Hidden Folks is good

The Binding of Isaac is NOT GOOD