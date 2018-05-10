Podcast: What do we play with our kids?

The dadification of games continues. So we’re going full Dad this week on the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, as we’ve been asked to talk about the games we play with our children.
Alec’s daughter is excited by the unlockable characters in Rayman Legends (and she’s also strangely fascinated by Battletech). John’s son is a bit younger and likes to watch his dad diving in Abzu and Subnautica (but also manages to sneak glimpses of God of War’s quiet moments on the TV – naughty!). Brendan doesn’t have children, only a cat. She can’t stand games and thinks they are a waste of time.
We also test the dads’ ability to protect their children from violence and bad language with ‘PEGI, Steady, Go’, a brief quiz about European age ratings. It’s a very fun week here.
Thank you to listeners Jon and Andy for submitting the topic. If you want to write in with questions or suggest a theme for a future episode yourself, just email us at podcast@rockpapershotgun.com.
10/05/2018 at 18:33 Drib says:
But BoI is a cartoon game about babies. It’s plainly for kids.
10/05/2018 at 18:40 vahnn says:
My niece loved watching my bro play Insurgency. If you haven’t played it, the guns are ferociously loud, especially when you crank up the volume. She was scared every time he fired, but she never stopped watching. She also liked MechWarrior Online.
Nowadays she plays Flee the Facility in Roblox, which is like a kid-friendly version of games like Dead By Daylight. Then I showed her Dead By Daylight. She cried and ran out of the room and said I’m never allowed to play that game again.
She’s almost 5.
10/05/2018 at 18:59 Someoldguy says:
Mini-me is addicted to Geometry Life and similar platformers on the iPad that I don’t have the hand-eye coordination for any more. My only involvement there beyond watching playbacks was to recognise the adapted manic miner music on one level and boast that ~35 years ago I was able to lap its entire 20 levels without losing a life. We’ve played some Roblox together, which is more to his taste than mine. Lego games are where we are most sympatico.
He’s enjoyed watching me blow mechs up in Battletech but wouldn’t have the patience to play it.
10/05/2018 at 19:18 Thankmar says:
My almost six-year old is an avid fan of hearthstone, to the point where can read the board and decide whether it does look good for us or not, or remembers certain card effects. He also likes to command me to build rollercoaster mine tracks in minecraft. Also racing games.
10/05/2018 at 19:24 jssebastian says:
The Nintendo Switch is where it’s at… mario cart with 4 kids is always a blast, rayman legends is a bit shallow for me but accessible to kids and fun to play coop (and includes a basic football minigame that is probably a gateway drug for rocket league…). Daughter also loves watching me play Zelda and has started her own playthrough as well though it’s a bit on the complicated side for her. And now Nintendo Labo: building a motorbike-shaped controller with working accelerator and brake out of a bunch of cardboard and a rubber band was great, even though the mini-game that comes with it is pretty basic. And on any platform, Minecraft is still a great option.
She’s still in a phase where she likes to watch me play pretty much any game so long as it’s not “too scary” (or I decide it’s too violent or dark). Then there have been some games that are a bit too complicated for her but she can enjoy some bits if I hand her the controller, like Ni No Kuni or Child of Light (both have environments that are a pleasure to explore, but combat is a bit too complicated unless you’re overleveled).
What about rocket league? Had a blast playing it with my nephew but he’s a bit older, how accessible is it to younger kids?
10/05/2018 at 22:53 Ergates_Antius says:
My son (5) loves Mario. He can just about play the “normal” level bits of the games, but needs my help from time to time with tricky bits, and with the boss fights.
I’ve not tried him with MarioKart for a while – last time we tried it was a bit hard for him, but his coordination has improved a lot the last few months.
In terms of PC games – Roblox is where its at. It’s mostly awful, but it’s free and there is lots of it.
10/05/2018 at 19:53 Provender says:
Overcooked, Gang Beasts and Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime provoke the most hilarity in our household – with the 7 and the 11 year old mostly.
We call the 13 year old in to help when we get to tricky levels.
10/05/2018 at 19:57 Viral Frog says:
My oldest son (7) and I don’t tend to play a lot of games together anymore. He has a wildly different taste in games than I do, and most of the ones he enjoys are singleplayer. My (almost) 4 year old son gets too frustrated to play anything besides a few racing games where he mostly likes to do donuts and crash. My 2 year old son doesn’t play games yet. :P
When I do play games with the oldest/middle, it’s usually Castle Crashers, Battleblock Theater, Minecraft (on PS4), and… that’s actually about it. Even though we don’t play together much, I still love any second I get to spend with them while they play, or when they come sit on my lap while I play. It’s always fun.
10/05/2018 at 20:37 1Derby says:
More suggestions please!
I have a 4 and 8 year old.
They like Rayman Legends and Plants vs Zombies on the Xbox.
Any PC suggestions?
Which soccer, er, football game is the most accessible?
10/05/2018 at 22:47 brucethemoose says:
Rocket League?
I like Minecraft modpacks as a good goto. They have infinite kid appeal because Minecraft, but the mods add enough depth to keep a hardcore engineer entertained (and blow the munchkins’ minds once they see the absurd constructs).
Cloning Clyde is a personal favorite. Kids seem to love it, but it’s an old game now.
10/05/2018 at 20:41 juan_h says:
My daughter, now age 9, will sometimes watch me play video games but generally isn’t interested in playing them herself. She’s quite happy to discuss them with me though. If I happen to mention, for example, that I recently conquered Burgundy in Crusader Kings II the odds are pretty good that I’ll get a hug for it. She usually prefers watching games where you control some on-screen figure to watching strategy games, so Street Fighter is more popular in these parts than Civilization.
The reason she doesn’t play much herself is that she gets frustrated easily and hates to lose. At various times, she’s tried Crypt of the Necrodancer (as the Bard), Bastion (with infinite continues), and Lego Batman (with me as Robin). At a certain point, however, the game gets too complicated, too fast, or too stressful and she loses interest. She managed to finish the first few levels in Bastion (I had to do the bosses for her) but gave on Lego Batman in less than five minutes after missing the same jump for the fourth consecutive time.
The bizarre thing is that her favorite game, the one game she will play, the game she liked so much that she, on her own volition and of her own free will, took notes as she played is XCOM. She just really loves aliens. (Long before I bought XCOM, she used to ask me to tell stories about aliens or super-villains kidnapping children. It’s like XCOM was made just for her.) She also likes choosing silly color schemes and haircuts for her squaddies and also giving them silly names. Her first few sessions were an intensely frustrating experience–for both of us!–but to my surprise she stuck with it. Sort of. She’s started several campaigns over the last year or so, but always quits when she gets to the first terror mission.
I would love to play more games with my daughter, but I try not to be a jerk about it. Whenever I ask if she wants to play something or invite her to play something with me, it’s clear–or so I hope–that she can refuse. As I said earlier, she usually isn’t interested. But sometimes I get lucky. Our happiest co-op gaming sessions have been in Sid Meier’s Pirates!, where she is the gunner during the naval battles and handles everything in port. I serve as the navigator and helmsman and do all the fencing.
10/05/2018 at 22:25 DrJ3RK says:
I play a lot of Terraria, Borderlands, and Street Fighter with my daughters. However, things like Abzu and Subnautica are also among their favorites (and Minecraft of course). I run a LAN server for Minecraft, so my kids and their friends can all hop on sometimes and play together.
There are some others though that we REALLY have fun with.
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime is one daughter’s favorite with me. Excellent co-op, needs a touch of brain-power, strategy, and action reflexes. This is a really cool game.
Another one is CRAWL. It even has arcade support by default, so you can use things like an X-Arcade dual stick, or a four player setup, or any combination. This game really couldn’t be more fun with either your kids, or (one of my favorites) some friends and maybe a little whiskey :D Four players is just fantastic! I really can’t recommend it enough for some classic local multiplayer fun.