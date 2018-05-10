Watch 10 mins of Risk Of Rain 2, oddly set in a desert

When I look at how long all of my friends have spent playing co-op platform shooter Risk Of Rain, a roguelike about biffing alien bads, I see a list divided. Maybe half have put in a few hours. Maybe they, like me, enjoyed the bullet-hell combat and setting down a seemingly endless path of item and character unlocks – but found that path guarded by enemies that felt too punishingly difficult.
The other half have anywhere from 20-40 hours in the game, and I’m jealous of their perseverance. From hearing some of them talk about it, I’ve missed out. So hopefully I’ll be less intimidated by the time Risk Of Rain 2 comes out, which attempts to transplant the same formula into 3D. Based on the 10 minutes of pre-alpha footage the devs just released, it looks like they’re succeeding.
Note that the character being played here is the Huntress, who automatically targets enemies so she can focus on running while she’s gunning.
I’m into it. There are some satisfying moments where an ability ping pongs between multiple enemies, and I’m always a fan of teleporty-dodges. That there Clay Dunestrider is a cutie, too, with its robo-googly eyes and spidery shadow tentacles. I look forward to blowing it up, though I would say those abilities along the top of the screen (which I can’t help but think of as relics thanks to Slay the Spire) seem a bit dull. All of the ones that get picked up seem to revolve around giving you health when X happens, which is fine but hardly playstyle changing.
Perhaps that’ll change as the game gets closer to release. In a recent blog post, devs Hopoo Games say they’re done with the core of the game and now plan on filling it with new stuff:
“With the core systems in place we are able to start designing new content that adds new layers on top of the existing loop for RoR1. We want to make sure that there is a lot of fresh new content that adds to the fun, and we are holding ourselves to a higher standard of game design than in our previous games. We are trying our best to make sure there isn’t a lot of filler items or monsters.”
There’s no word on a release date, but the devs do mention that they’re starting to think about a small alpha, which you’ll be able to sign up for via a website that doesn’t exist yet. Soz.
10/05/2018 at 15:47 Evan_ says:
I’m having a weird last century nostalgia.. Can’t recall the last time when a sequel meant that they converted a previously working 2D game to 3D.
10/05/2018 at 16:29 aldo_14 says:
Trine 3 is the last one I can think of.
10/05/2018 at 16:40 Turkey says:
3D Lemmings is the first one that comes to mind.
Actually, I think I kinda liked it.
10/05/2018 at 18:18 ChrisGWaine says:
Mount Your Friends 3D
10/05/2018 at 15:51 DrBomb says:
Risk of Rain was such a big game for me, I’ve played it hours and hours and never got tired of it. I hope they really do well with this iteration.
10/05/2018 at 16:07 ran93r says:
That looks suitably mental, really looking forward to this.
10/05/2018 at 16:19 Kefren says:
I held off buying Risk of Rain for ages because the screenshots and videos looked so messy, and I don’t like games with no downtime. But I really got into it and played it a lot. I’m pretty sure I must have completed it a few times. Eventually I stopped noticing the graphics and got better at being able to recognise what was going on without so much eyestrain (though I still got a bit of it!) Anyway, cool game, and somehow the aesthetic slightly reminded me of Black Magic on the C64. link to lemon64.com
To be honest, I very much doubt I’d play the sequel. I really dislike third-person games, and it is very rare that I can face them. I completed Witcher 3 _in spite of_ the third person view, and it was one of the things that pulled me out of immersion the most. The video above reminds me more of games like Crash Bandicoot (I was glad to get rid of my PS1 and go back to PC games). Still, I was proved wrong by the first game, so who knows?
10/05/2018 at 16:20 mitrovarr says:
Count me in as a person who tried the original, and bounced off. Like so many other post-Isaac roguelites, it seemed to think the thing BoI was missing was an even more psychotic, unapproachable level of difficulty.
10/05/2018 at 16:44 bl4ckrider says:
Risk of Rain is one of those Rogue…whatever games that did progression right. You unlocked more, you got further, it got easier, you were able to beat it.
Most games of that genre think a punishing difficulty is the main selling point, when smart progression would be much better.
10/05/2018 at 16:24 Poolback says:
There’s coop ?
How would that work ? You wait for your friends in a lobby to start a permadeath run ? That could be interesting.
10/05/2018 at 18:07 Pillygram says:
That’s essentially it. Risk of Rain (the first) was meant to be played in a single sitting, I’m unsure if there’s even a save option for the single player mode.
10/05/2018 at 16:40 Ubik2000 says:
Played a lot of this game and enjoyed it, but I eventually realized that my successful runs usually revolved around getting items that would deal damage autonomously. Inevitably by the last stage I was hardly ever actually attacking or using my abilities, I was just piloting my little ball of death around and waiting until everything around it died.
Which is its own kind of fun, certainly. But the early stages that actually depend on using your characters abilities end up feeling more like how the game should be played.
10/05/2018 at 17:57 vahnn says:
The first game was fantastic, I lost many, many hours to it. But this… I don’t know if this looks fun. I’ll probably try it anyway.
10/05/2018 at 18:02 wackazoa says:
Im gonna be honest, I didn’t know Risk of Rain had an ending. I have it on my Vita for when Im traveling or at the parents house and wasting time (came in very useful when my washing machine broke and had to do laundry at my parents for a few months last year), but in my 40-50 hours of playing it Im not sure I have ever gotten past the 3 or 4th level. Not that I care, mind you, the game is silly fun and the music is really nice so playing the game is just a easy going experience for me*. But the way the game throws more at you the longer you play has kind of kept me from progressing further in. Absolutely will check out this sequel if its on the Switch.
*Im only 34, but I have long since given up on beating any game that doesn’t have traditional story progression. Risk of Rain, Binding of Isaac, Gungeon, Nuke Throne… Im never gonna beat those games. So to me they are just time wasters. Very good time wasters.