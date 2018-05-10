Wild West Online launches onto the dusty trails today

You’d think that with how gosh-darned fun it is to play around with six-shooters, lever-action rifles and all those other trappings of the old American west, it’d be a more popular setting for games. Until such time as Rockstar confirm that Red Dead Redemption 2 is officially PC-bound, Wild West Online is our next best bet. This online cowboy sandbox from DJ2 Entertainment has been lurking around in early access for some time, but today it got its best ten gallon hat on and set forth in search of fame and glory.
While I’ve not had a chance to try this one myself, I’ve been watching it being streamed. It seems an odd mixture of relaxing travel through vast open expanses and shockingly lethal combat, with many of the fights I’ve seen resolved at surprising range and with only one or two bullets. It doesn’t seem uncommon for someone to snipe your unsuspecting face off from half a mile away. Personally not my cup of tea, but I can vaguely see the appeal for Battle Royale-hardened types that want a little more to do in the world other than wander and snipe.
That said, initial Steam user reviews don’t exactly seem happy. While there aren’t too many, the few that have been posted so far are overwhelmingly negative. The most common complaint is that players are just being picked off by high-level griefers the moment they step out of a safe area. Others seem unhappy with the state the game has launched in, claiming that it needed longer in early access. There’s also reports of PvE content being especially threadbare, with no expendable villains to get into gunfights with. If you want to shoot or be shot at, other players are your only option.
All in all, it sounds like a pretty rough launch, and perhaps one to hold off on until such time as some reviewin’ type varmints have gone and rustled up some critique. Wild West Online is out now via Steam for £30/30€/$30. Yes, you read that right, and no, I don’t think that’s how currency is supposed to work either.
10/05/2018 at 19:06 ratherbhiking says:
This looks rad but i’m gonna wait for some good reviews or a huge sale.
10/05/2018 at 19:08 mitrovarr says:
I’ve never understood the appeal of MMOs with fairly unrestricted PvP. It always degenerates into being effortlessly slaughtered by someone level four million within seconds of starting. Unless you just completely hate yourself, I have no idea why anyone ever starts games like this.
10/05/2018 at 19:13 dontnormally says:
I always wondered why folks aren’t going the roguelike mmo route (sort of like Realm of the Mad Gods).
You get significantly stronger by surviving and winning, yes, but your death is nigh unavoidable as even a noob with a lucky shot could off you in one.
That sort of thing.
10/05/2018 at 19:33 mitrovarr says:
Because MMOs are all are all about grind. Without investment, there’s no grind. With easy death that loses you a character, there’s no investment.
10/05/2018 at 19:42 Hunchback says:
I really wish more MMOs would go “unrestricted pvp”, the way EVE and UltimaOnline do it.
I think people not used to this kinda gameplay must shiver at the idea of dyeing, being “griefed” and OHNOES lose all your stuff… because they haven’t actually played a game where your equipment does not equal your “progress” and “status” in the game. Losing it all doesn’t mean much, it means something but it’s not the end of the world at all.
And the thrill of going out in the wild, knowing someone might be lurking around a dungeon, travel hotspot or whatever is really quite unique and… thrilling. I for one prefer getting killed by a pirate in EVE or a PK in UO rather than the random “enemy” in WoW where death means nothing and he only does it because he can. In unrestricted games killing someone actually matters and can sometimes be understood, even if you are the one killed.
Anyways, back on topic – judging by the Steam reviews of this game, it’s complete garbage so… sad, a wild west MMO does sound appealing, to be honest. :/
10/05/2018 at 19:58 Lawbringer says:
Each to his own, I guess, and I’m genuinely glad you enjoy it – more variety is always good.
For the majority of the anti-brigade (me included) the problem is: if I’m not progressing in this game, then what’s the point in playing? Because the colourful description of venturing into the wild not knowing what you mind find or what dangers you could face sounds exciting! The reality (for me) is that you are just trying to see what’s over the ridge but you just get killed fifteen times by the same high level griefer with high level gear. Then you try to do something less exciting like farming and your farm gets burned down fifteen times with you inside it. Eventually you just get bored and frustrated when you realise you’re not achieving anything and log off, never to return.
10/05/2018 at 20:20 Hunchback says:
Your progress is in your hero/avatar/thingy. You usually have a set of skills and other things that are not SO dependent on your equipment, equipment is just a tool, kinda like in real life. A well developed warrior in UO can grab practically any sword and more or less be as effective as with a legendary artifact… more or less.
10/05/2018 at 20:31 1Derby says:
PvP:
Setting aside hacked games, insert region lock argument here..
and,
At the risk of coming off as an old “get off my lawn” type…
I always feel like I am getting my ass kicked by un/under-employed teenagers in PvP games. I am a life long gamer, but can only snatch a few hours a week to myself for gaming.
A PvE environment allows me to control the pace and difficulty of most games.
Think about it:
We spend a greater % of our lives post adolescent buried under obligations and responsibility.
10/05/2018 at 21:07 mitrovarr says:
The other issue is that the pkers are usually the very strongest and most invested players in the game. They’ve usually played for 1000+ hours and know all the secrets and exploits and such. Unless you have tons of time and commit to basically marrying the game and never playing anything else, you will never be competitive with them.
Imagine playing Overwatch if a GM could force you into a duel at any time, regardless of rank. Now give him an actual numerical advantage and make a consequence for losing. That’s open PVP.
10/05/2018 at 19:26 Drib says:
This game sounds absolutely horrible by the description in this article. What, MMO Plunkbat in Wild West? Gross. Getting sniped by someone’s .357 cowboy repeater or whatever as soon as I leave town sounds exactly the opposite of fun.
10/05/2018 at 19:27 Syt says:
Isn’t this from the guys who made the controversial The War Z?
10/05/2018 at 21:22 Sir_Eric says:
They’re pretending it isn’t, because they’re claiming they only licensed the engine from the WarZ guys. But looking through these early reviews…they clearly licensed their business model too. Pay to win, all cosmetic items behind loot boxes and no actual content. Clearly a quality game and absolutely no reason to doubt the people behind it. Or even mention that controversy in the article.
10/05/2018 at 22:45 tuoret says:
You know what they (or the main bloke behind this) made before that?
Big Rigs.
Yeah, THAT Big Rigs.
10/05/2018 at 19:40 Someoldguy says:
Yeah, it looked bad when previewed, attracted lots of negative user reviews in early access and now it’s launching preemptively and hiding its unpleasant past under a stinking tarpaulin. Most of the promised content has not materialised. I have a real hankering to play something akin to Witcher 3: Cowboy mode but this isn’t it. It’s a flat no from me.
10/05/2018 at 20:38 int says:
You’re Winner!