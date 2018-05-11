Best PC gaming deals of the week

Like the little robot up there says, it’s time for more exciting things from the darkest and often weirdest parts of the internet. While I continue to resist my now-weekly urge to reinstall the first Dark Souls (since I apparently cannot wait for the remastered edition to show up), there have been plenty of gaming deals that have reared their heads over the past few days.

So, while we’re all gathered here, we may as well take a look at what’s on offer. Let’s do that. As always, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places.

UK & US Deals

It’s time for another sale over at the Humble Store! This time, it’s the ever-so-timely Spring Sale that is the reason for thousands of discounts. This one is due to end on May 24th, so you have a little bit of time to peruse at your leisure. You’ll find everything from No Man’s Sky to Dark Souls 3 amongst the range.

Spring Sale from Humble Store

On top of all the sale madness, for a very limited time, you can pick up a copy of The Flame In The Flood absolutely free.

The Flame in the Flood for free from Humble Store

Green Man Gaming is celebrating its eighth birthday this week with a big batch of discounts, some of which change on a daily basis, as well as a voucher code that’ll get you an extra 20% off when you enter GMGBDAY at checkout.

Green Man Gaming eighth-birthday sale using code GMGBDAY

This week’s batch of GOG discounts includes titles like the still-in-development retro shooter Ion Maiden for £13.99, PixelJunk Shooter for 99p, Songbringer for £7.99, and the excellent point-and-click adventure game 2064: Read Only Memories for £4.99.

Up to 90% off with GOG Weekly Sale

This month’s Humble Monthly offering is arguably one of the bigger ones. Destiny 2 is up for grabs, along with a stack of other games once the month finishes. All of that will cost you £10 / $12 if you feel like signing up. You’re free to cancel after this one month too if you just wanted a really cheap copy of Destiny 2 and some extra games on top.

Destiny 2 for $12 / £10 with Humble Monthly

This weekend’s publisher-centric Steam discount offering is focused squarely on the folks from Devolver Digital. There, you can pick up some superb titles with big discounts while the weekend is around. Namely, you’ll be able to pick up cyberpunk murder simulator Ruiner for £7.49, monochrome puzzle-platformer Minit for £6.29, sword ’em up Absolver for £12.49, chatty bartender sim The Red Strings Club for £7.63, and a whole batch of other titles.

Also worth noting – you can pick up both of the Reigns games for £3.46. I don’t have anything funny or sarcastic to say about that, those games are just really bloody good. Get ’em.

Devolver Publisher weekend sale from Steam

UK Deals

If you’ve been waiting for graphics card prices to stop being quite as extortionate as they have been over the past few months, you can head over to Ebuyer and pick up this GeForce 1080 8GB card while it’s down to £479.99.

Gigabyte Geforce GTX 1080 graphics card for £479.99 from Ebuyer

At Box this week, you can pick up an ASUS 15.6-inch gaming laptop with an i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card and a bonus backpack thrown in just for the heck of it, all for £799.97.

ASUS FX503VM-DM102T gaming laptop for £799.97 from Box

US Deals

Now that, ever so gradually, graphics cards are not only returning to stock but also returning to somewhat sensible prices, it’s nice to see that you can get a $30 rebate on this MSI GeForce 1080 card from NewEgg as well as a $20 Steam voucher for your troubles.

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card with $20 Steam voucher for $559.99 (after rebate) from NewEgg

Okay, we're done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted.

