Communal Combat Mission COs required

A Combat Mission battle orchestrated by a single wargamer invariably furnishes drama. Replace that lone CO with a band of collaborating commenters and the resulting pandemonium can be astonishingly tense, tangled, and resonant. This year’s communal CM challenge involves the very first CM title – Combat Mission: Beyond Overlord (2000) – and a petite chunk of French coastline in imminent danger of liberation. Volunteers like your good self will, I hope, over the next twenty days, arrange a very warm reception for the British forces intent on establishing a bridgehead in the vicinity of the sleepy village of Caent.
The Concept
Just in case you weren’t around for last summer’s nailbiting Baltic barney, here’s how Play By Comment Combat Mission works. Every turn, via a comment along the lines of “Turn 1 orders here, please…” I solicit written instructions for friendly forces (enemy units are AI controlled). Orders are accepted on a first-come-first-served basis with individual commenters only permitted to ‘move’ a single vehicle, infantry platoon*, or weapon team per turn.
*Usually platoons are composed of several squads and an HQ.
One turn Humbug might send the armoured car trundling southward towards grid square j22, while Catesby chooses a target for the 120mm mortars and SlowDoris does something sly with the sniper. During the next order round, Gazputin could end-up in charge of the halftrack while Balaton76 and LMF do the honours with the mortars and the sharpshooter.
Once the orders are in for all* units, I’ll execute them and return with a short image-accompanied account of how the last sixty seconds of in-game action played out (The progress reports will appear as standalone posts every morning at 08.00 GMT). Did that HQ manage to cross the lane without being cut to ribbons by the Universal Carrier in the gateway? Did your Sd.Kfz. 251 discover something nasty behind the woodshed? All will be revealed.
*Occasionally, to keep things moving, I may step in and issue orders for an unpopular or peripheral unit myself.
The Challenge
It’s the morning of June 6, 1944 and minutes after being rudely evicted from a lovely dream involving Trude Berliner and the softest hayrick in Normandy, you find yourself hurrying southward towards a picturesque backwater called Caent. The local plage is crawling with Allied soldiers and vehicles and you and your comrades have been ordered to hold the village for as long as possible. Every minute the Britishers are delayed increases the chances that the counterattack, due to start shortly*, will succeed. Pushing the enemy back into the sea will be much harder if they’ve managed to secure footholds amongst Caent’s stout stone dwellings.
*But not within the timeframe of the scenario.
This is going to be a desperate fight. You will be outnumbered. You will be outgunned. The men you’ll be facing will be highly-trained troops not easily deflected from their task.
The Battlefield
^ Click to enlarge. Tall pines (blue-green squares containing three dark triangles) cliffs (grey squares) and walls (white lines) are impassable to all vehicles. ‘Bocage’ hedgerows (green lines) are impassable to German vehicles only. The textured green squares represent brush (low scrubby vegetation offering no cover but some concealment) the ones containing five dark green dots are scattered trees (light cover and concealment).
640 metres by 480 metres, the battlefield features four relatively low-value victory locations – the church, mill, bakery and farm. While the side holding the majority of these VLs at the end of turn 20 is likely to find itself victorious, the Germans may be able to grind out a win simply by destroying a substantial portion of the enemy’s strength.
As mentioned above, CMBO’s stylised/fudged representation of Normandy’s thick ‘bocage‘ hedgerows assumes all tracked Allied vehicles are equipped with hedge-breaching aids. Expect to see Cromwells (?), Stuarts (?) and the like pushing through leafy barriers from time to time, and accept – however unfair it may seem – that your own AFVs won’t be able to follow them.
Units a few metres from bocage can see – and fire – through it. When further away, the high hedges completely block Line of Sight. In the pic above the selected squad has LoS into the field on the right but not the one lower-left.
Studying the following enlargeable screenshots should help you get a feel for the lay of the land. There are only three ways off the beach (the western, central, and eastern exits) and all involve a bit of a clamber. ‘Inland’ the terrain is relatively flat, the only hills of any significance are the low protuberances shaded red in the following image.
^ Looking from NW to SE.
^ Looking W to E. The ‘Tall Pine’ forest in foreground is impassable to vehicles.
^ The NE corner of the map boasts a marshy stream only traversable by infantry.
^ Looking from the hotel down the beach road. On the left is one of the map’s two low hills. Troops will refuse to enter burning buildings like the sanatorium on the clifftop.
^ Western exit from the beach…
…and viewed from the N.
^ Central exit from beach…
…and viewed from the N.
^ Eastern exit from beach…
…and viewed from the N.
Friendly Forces
In a communal Combat Mission first, friendly forces include two pre-positioned MG pillboxes (b11 & r11. Already suppressed, these are unlikely to survive the first turn), plus a selection of units that must be sited at the beginning of the battle.
The deployable units comprise a sharpshooter, a 50mm Pak 38 anti-tank gun, a string of daisy-chain anti-tank mines, and, highlighted in the above image, a field of anti-personnel mines. Site these, especially the latter trio which are basically static, with care. They could be influential.
In addition to the sniper, AT gun, and minefields, the Germans start the game with a veteran PSW 234/1 armoured car (At close range and from advantageous angles its 20mm cannon should be able to deal with many of the AFV types fielded by the Brits), an MG-armed halftrack, and a veteran rifle platoon (3 x 9-man rifle squads each packing one or two Panzerfausts) bolstered by a 2-man MG 42 team. The MG team and 4-man platoon HQ start embarked on the HT. This cluster of units is on the northern map edge close to i30 when the battle kicks off.
The first wave of reinforcements should arrive circa Turn 5. Expect a platoon of heavily armed Pioneers to turn up in the vicinity of a24 and a tank or SPG of some description to appear at i32.
Apparently, a few fallschirmjager are also on the way. Travelling on foot cross-country from an airfield to the NE the Green Devils should be with you in 10-12 minutes.
Enemy Forces
Before the two pillboxes succumb to the inevitable, they should be able to provide some information on the substantial Allied force gathering on the beach. Your HQ has also warned you to watch out for stray US paratroopers on the map’s eastern fringe (Apparently at least one stick of American airborne troops was misdropped just along the coast last night).
Issuing Orders
You don’t need to understand the intricacies of Combat Mission: Beyond Overlord in order to participate. Consider the tactical situation, and provide a destination coordinate and perhaps a clue to pace/cautiousness and I’ll do my best to translate your instructions into an in-game order.
Full strength infantry squads, represented on screen by three figures, can be split into two sections for tasks like scouting, and will fight harder, react quicker, and be less likely to panic if close to an HQ (The ringed squad in the above pic is ‘out of command’ and is therefore less effective).
During the sixty-second non-intervention ‘action phases’ that follow order issuing, units may encounter a threat or target that causes them to abandon or modify your instructions. For example, AFVs may decide to pop smoke and reverse if they don’t like the situation they find themselves in. Specific targeting instructions may be issued but usually combatants can be relied upon to self-select targets sensibly.
The excellent pdf manual that comes with the game explains play mechanics in detail. I’ll do my best to answer any technical questions that arise during the next three weeks. Hopefully, knowledgeable spectators and players will furnish explanations from time to time too.
Happy hunting, Comment Commanders. Brace yourself for the British onslaught!
* * *
11/05/2018 at 13:12 Tim Stone says:
Turn 1 orders here, please. Commenters are cordially invited to suggest moves/positions for the following 8 units (a maximum of one unit per commenter).
These units can be placed anywhere on the map except the beach and cliff:
*Pak 38 AT gun
*Sniper
*Daisy-chain anti-vehicle mines (easily spotted but should provoke a detour from any vehicle that encounters them)
*Anti-personnel mines
These units are circa i30 and awaiting movement orders:
*PSW 234/1 armoured car
*Sd.Kfz. 251 halftrack
*Rifle platoon (3 squads + 1 HQ)
*LMG team
(The player that takes on the halftrack this turn, might want to wait until the rifle platoon and LMG team have orders before issuing their own as the platoon HQ and LMG team start the game aboard the HT)
11/05/2018 at 14:05 JB says:
Without knowing the enemy disposition, it’s a little ropey coming up with good suggestions.
To that end, how about we get the HT with its precious cargo of infantry moving churchwards, so we can react to what the pillboxes show us?
11/05/2018 at 13:56 Stugle says:
Ooh! Another communal combat! Awesome, I look forward to watching from afar as plucky Jerry is pasted all over the map by Terrible Tommy.
That said, in a break with tradition I’ll actually suggest at least one order: sniper in the church tower, please. It’s a tradition, or an old charter, or something…
How big of a space does the anti-vehicle minefield cover? Is it big enough to block off the western beach exit? If it is, I’d like to put it there, so we just have to worry about vehicles from the center/east. If it only covers a single square, I’d drop it in the center exit.
Any knowledgeable commenters out there, please feel free to countermand my mining orders. :)
11/05/2018 at 14:25 beleester says:
The western side of the map has a maze of hedgerows that will choke up the infantry, but it’s passable for vehicles. The other side is full of concealment and trees, good for infantry. So if I were the British commander, I’d send some vehicles up the left side to break through the hedges.
Ideally, we’d hold them at the choke points on the beach, but our troops are at i30 and I’m guessing they can’t get across the map in one turn. So maybe we set up our defenses around rows 15-20 – taking advantage of the hedge maze on the left and the thick trees on the right to slow them down, then falling back to the buildings if we get overwhelmed.
If we put the AT gun in the trees at c15, will it be able to fire at vehicles coming up the slope? Or will the building get in the way?
11/05/2018 at 14:48 klops says:
I’d rather keep our Pak further back. If the AT has a good line of sight to the beach, so do the multiple vehicles at the gun. It’s slow. It’s alone.
It penetrates the armour well and most likely it kills a vehicle or two, but just basic MG fire can keep the AT crew covered and I’m pretty sure there will be tanks lobbing HE shells at it. So we’ll lose it soon in c15. The sparse trees are not a very good cover.
11/05/2018 at 14:57 alh_p says:
A someone who rashly committed scarce AT materiel in previous CCMs (er, oops!), I’d second caution in the deployment of what is currently our only ranged AT weapon… In the scale of WW2 AT weapons, its a bit of a pea shooter too, so it’s going to do its best work in ambush or from the flank.
11/05/2018 at 14:53 alh_p says:
In accordance to your reading of the terrain, I think the eastern exit might be a good/nasty place to plonk the AP mines. Ein pfennig for your thoughts Herre kameradin?
11/05/2018 at 15:57 Axolotl says:
I agree. That area looks very inviting for infantry.
As for the AT mines, I think we should place them on the road starting at the central exit, since it’s only one square wide, so a vehicle coming from there would have to run over those mines.
11/05/2018 at 15:07 alh_p says:
Huzzah for Tim! You’ve picked a good time for a month long stay-cation, or whatever other abomination before god it’s now called when you stay at home for a month.
This looks like a real challenge. The previous CCMs may have been more balanced in set up, even the oddly sited olive grove (in a desert!!??) when we at least had SOME (short-lived) tanks (oh and one god-mode Stuart), but this really doesn’t look easy.
Occupying VP buildings with infantry, backed up with flanking mobile forces and arty (eventually – when we stopped telling the poor mortar crew to run around) worked well enough for our doughty Anzacs in the Libyan desert.
Our starting infantry squad is veteran, so that could help in hand to hand. Keeping them in command range would be best, if it’s possible.
11/05/2018 at 15:07 klops says:
Questions to Mr. Stone:
Does the AT have tungsten shots?
You could position guns into tall pines, right?
How long does it take from infantry/halftrack/PSW to move from the starting position to i20, q 21?
11/05/2018 at 15:23 Tim Stone says:
No tungsten for the Pak 38, I’m afraid (14HE, 36AP).
Yes, the Pak could be placed in a tall pines square.
Reaching i20 would take the PSW around 35 seconds and the HT about 55. If they sprint, the rifle squads will be circa i22 at the end of the turn.
11/05/2018 at 15:18 Axolotl says:
Is the pine forest near the eastern exit on top of the hill? If so, it looks like a very strong position for infantry to hold, providing both sight lines and cover.
11/05/2018 at 15:29 Tim Stone says:
The ‘ruin’ at q/r19 is on the summit of a small hill. Any troops in the pines on the southern slope of the hill (q17-ish) would have a good view of units leaving the beach via the central exit. s18 and r17 overlook the eastern exit.
The wood at q/r/s/t13 is on flat ground.
11/05/2018 at 15:38 DeadCanDance says:
Is it my lack of knowledge of this column or Tim prefers the older versions of combat mission?
11/05/2018 at 16:02 Stugle says:
I believe Tim prefers the unscripted AIs of the older versions – I imagine with our haphazard commanding style, any carefully crafted pre-arranged opposing force battle plan would fall apart very quickly indeed.
11/05/2018 at 16:21 sagredo1632 says:
A few technical questions:
1. I see some of the bocage and walls have little divots in them. Are these infantry-passable choke points?
2. Once a British vehicle has traversed a piece of bocage, will the traversed space become open ground?
Looking forward to another round of WEGO shenanigans this year folks!