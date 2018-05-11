Video: 8 toasty tactics I wish I’d known before starting Frostpunk

With just ten hours left on Frostpunk’s clock, the people of my city decided to steam me alive. I got those ingrates just ten hours away from the final daybreak, and they treated me like human dim sum. Some of them even clapped with prosthetic hands I had built for them during the harshest of winters. The last thought that popped into my boiled mind? I wish I had watched a YouTube video explaining eight ways to survive the cold in Frostpunk.

Looking around Castle Shotgun I see similar tales of woe. Alec is currently surviving in a tent built out of his own trousers. Brendan dug up a woman’s frozen, dead husband because the cemetery was getting in his way. Matt slipped into fascism like a hand sliding into a warm mitten. In the mitten-free world of Frostpunk, this is all too easy. Again, if only someone had given them a YouTube video explaining eight ways to survive the cold in Frostpunk.

That’s where the RPS Video Division steps in, with a collection of advice for the first time (or regularly failing) city boss. These are the techniques I wish I’d known on my first visit to that infernal crater. It covers the technology and laws that got me through the first weeks, to the heating solutions that best conserve coal. If you’ve not ventured out into the wider world, or played with automatons, I have some pointers for those, too.

Of course, the beauty of 11 bit studios’ chilly creation is that there is no one route to happiness. Each city is going to unfold in its own way, with different laws and tech changing the behaviour of both the citizens and its leader. I’m keen to hear what tips and tricks are working for your city. I’ve mainly been focusing on Order playthroughs, for example, so do share with me the secrets of the Faith. Maybe I’ll make it out with flesh next time.

