Warm-up Foxer (Where am I?)

I’m standing outside a building that has this symbol on its façade. The street signs in this town are bilingual. Two kilometres away is a 16th-Century fortification. If I flew around the world at this latitude I’d pass over this island. I’m a mile from a statue of an extinct deer. I can see a neighbouring country. The street I’m on has a connection with a Build engine game, a class of British steam locos, and a 20th Century bandleader. I’m due north of this bridge.

Feature Foxer

This collage has a hidden theme. Decrypt the cryptic clues to flush it out.

foxerMay11

Last week’s warm-up foxer: I was here (defoxed by Gusdownnup)

Last week’s hive theme: tables (defoxed by Gusdownnup)

foxerMay4bsol

BIRD (Gusdownnup)
CRUMBER (Gusdownnup)
LEAGUE (Gusdownnup)
LEG (Gusdownnup)
LOO (Gusdownnup)
MANNERS (Gusdownnup)
MENDELEEV (Gothnak)
MISSING MAN (Gusdownnup, AbyssUK)
MORRISON SHELTER (Gusdownnup)
MOTION (Little_Crow, Gothnak)
MOUNTAIN (Gusdownnup)
PEMBROKE (phlebas)
PLOTTING (phlebas)
POOL (Gusdownnup)
SAW (Gusdownnup)
TENNIS (Gusdownnup)
TRESTLE (Stugle)
TURN (Gusdownnup)
WARE (Gusdownnup)
WATER (Gusdownnup, AbyssUK)

 

 

  1. 11/05/2018 at 13:01 Artiforg says:

    A Little Sister from Bioshock in the middle.

    And the cityscape there appears to be Canary Wharf in Docklands.

  2. 11/05/2018 at 13:05 Gothnak says:

    Bottom right is a photo of:

    Tim Downie as Danny Bear (Toast of London).

  3. 11/05/2018 at 13:07 Gothnak says:

    Woman mid right is Nimue in the Beguiling of Merlin by Burne Jones:

    link to en.wikipedia.org

  4. 11/05/2018 at 13:09 AFKAMC says:

    The helicopter top right is a Mil Mi-24. That’s “Hermit” to you.

    link to barrieaircraft.com

  5. 11/05/2018 at 13:12 Gusdownnup says:

    Warm-up: we’re here. (Link to Google Maps.)

  6. 11/05/2018 at 13:12 Gothnak says:

    Next to Nimue:

    The Sleep by Dali – link to dalipaintings.com

  7. 11/05/2018 at 13:14 Gothnak says:

    The badge in the top left is the Goldfish Club Badge:

    link to commons.wikimedia.org

  8. 11/05/2018 at 13:16 Gothnak says:

    Bottom left is Pentagram man by Heinrich Cornelius Agrippa:

    link to it.wikipedia.org

    • 11/05/2018 at 13:42 phlebas says:

      It looks to be printed on a CD/DVD though – maybe we need the contents?

      Agrippa appears as a character in Amnesia, but it doesn’t appear to be the game disc.

    • Premium User Badge

      11/05/2018 at 13:46 phuzz says:

      It looks like it’s printed on a CD…

      *edit, I’m too late to even work that out :(

      • Premium User Badge

        11/05/2018 at 13:52 phuzz says:

        It turns out more than one band has thought of prominently featuring a pentagram on their albums, what a surprise…
        Sadly, I’ve not found the correct pentagram yet.

  9. 11/05/2018 at 13:23 Gothnak says:

    Statue at the top both sides is the Vimy Memorial:

    link to gettyimages.dk

  10. 11/05/2018 at 13:23 Gusdownnup says:

    The stamp (bottom-left) is of Pearl Buck.

  11. 11/05/2018 at 13:24 Stugle says:

    The tower in the center – I assume it’s a fire lookout tower. I probably need to find the specific one, though.

  12. 11/05/2018 at 13:24 mrpier says:

    Bottom mid, the M.A.S.K Rhino I think/top of the MASK emblem.

  13. 11/05/2018 at 15:19 Gothnak says:

    Glad i was more help them Mendeleev last week although i did mention Table pretty early ;)….

    No idea on the theme this week, i got Morgan La Fey or Anton Lavay… Pentagrams and magic abound.

    • 11/05/2018 at 15:37 Rorschach617 says:

      It feels Arthurian to me (which means it is not), but the best I can come up with is:

      King Pellinore is a character of Arthurian Legend.

      In a duel with Arthur, he breaks the sword that Arthur pulled from the stone (Vimy Memorial has a group of characters, one breaking his sword).

      Merlin puts him to sleep (Dali) to save Arthur’s life.

      Nimue is always around in these legends and you can’t throw a rock without hitting a Hermit in Arthurian England. :)

