Warm-up Foxer (Where am I?)

I’m standing outside a building that has this symbol on its façade. The street signs in this town are bilingual. Two kilometres away is a 16th-Century fortification. If I flew around the world at this latitude I’d pass over this island. I’m a mile from a statue of an extinct deer. I can see a neighbouring country. The street I’m on has a connection with a Build engine game, a class of British steam locos, and a 20th Century bandleader. I’m due north of this bridge.

Feature Foxer

This collage has a hidden theme. Decrypt the cryptic clues to flush it out.

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s warm-up foxer: I was here (defoxed by Gusdownnup)

Last week’s hive theme: tables (defoxed by Gusdownnup)

BIRD (Gusdownnup)

CRUMBER (Gusdownnup)

LEAGUE (Gusdownnup)

LEG (Gusdownnup)

LOO (Gusdownnup)

MANNERS (Gusdownnup)

MENDELEEV (Gothnak)

MISSING MAN (Gusdownnup, AbyssUK)

MORRISON SHELTER (Gusdownnup)

MOTION (Little_Crow, Gothnak)

MOUNTAIN (Gusdownnup)

PEMBROKE (phlebas)

PLOTTING (phlebas)

POOL (Gusdownnup)

SAW (Gusdownnup)

TENNIS (Gusdownnup)

TRESTLE (Stugle)

TURN (Gusdownnup)

WARE (Gusdownnup)

WATER (Gusdownnup, AbyssUK)