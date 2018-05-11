Warm-up Foxer (Where am I?)
I’m standing outside a building that has this symbol on its façade. The street signs in this town are bilingual. Two kilometres away is a 16th-Century fortification. If I flew around the world at this latitude I’d pass over this island. I’m a mile from a statue of an extinct deer. I can see a neighbouring country. The street I’m on has a connection with a Build engine game, a class of British steam locos, and a 20th Century bandleader. I’m due north of this bridge.
Feature Foxer
This collage has a hidden theme. Decrypt the cryptic clues to flush it out.
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s warm-up foxer: I was here (defoxed by Gusdownnup)
Last week’s hive theme: tables (defoxed by Gusdownnup)
BIRD (Gusdownnup)
CRUMBER (Gusdownnup)
LEAGUE (Gusdownnup)
LEG (Gusdownnup)
LOO (Gusdownnup)
MANNERS (Gusdownnup)
MENDELEEV (Gothnak)
MISSING MAN (Gusdownnup, AbyssUK)
MORRISON SHELTER (Gusdownnup)
MOTION (Little_Crow, Gothnak)
MOUNTAIN (Gusdownnup)
PEMBROKE (phlebas)
PLOTTING (phlebas)
POOL (Gusdownnup)
SAW (Gusdownnup)
TENNIS (Gusdownnup)
TRESTLE (Stugle)
TURN (Gusdownnup)
WARE (Gusdownnup)
WATER (Gusdownnup, AbyssUK)
11/05/2018 at 13:01 Artiforg says:
A Little Sister from Bioshock in the middle.
And the cityscape there appears to be Canary Wharf in Docklands.
11/05/2018 at 13:13 Stugle says:
I believe this is the picture used as the background: link to commons.wikimedia.org
The ship being HMS Westminster, if that’s relevant.
11/05/2018 at 13:05 Gothnak says:
Bottom right is a photo of:
Tim Downie as Danny Bear (Toast of London).
11/05/2018 at 13:07 Gothnak says:
Woman mid right is Nimue in the Beguiling of Merlin by Burne Jones:
link to en.wikipedia.org
11/05/2018 at 13:09 AFKAMC says:
The helicopter top right is a Mil Mi-24. That’s “Hermit” to you.
link to barrieaircraft.com
11/05/2018 at 13:36 AFKAMC says:
Sorry, I meant Mi-34.
11/05/2018 at 13:12 Gusdownnup says:
Warm-up: we’re here. (Link to Google Maps.)
11/05/2018 at 13:15 Stugle says:
As usual, nicely done. Do you happen to know what island Tim refers to?
11/05/2018 at 13:20 Gusdownnup says:
It looks to me like this one, but that was a check after everything else.
11/05/2018 at 13:16 phlebas says:
Confound it, 3 minutes too late!
(well done!)
11/05/2018 at 13:12 Gothnak says:
Next to Nimue:
The Sleep by Dali – link to dalipaintings.com
11/05/2018 at 13:14 Gothnak says:
The badge in the top left is the Goldfish Club Badge:
link to commons.wikimedia.org
11/05/2018 at 13:16 Gothnak says:
Bottom left is Pentagram man by Heinrich Cornelius Agrippa:
link to it.wikipedia.org
11/05/2018 at 13:42 phlebas says:
It looks to be printed on a CD/DVD though – maybe we need the contents?
Agrippa appears as a character in Amnesia, but it doesn’t appear to be the game disc.
11/05/2018 at 13:46 phuzz says:
It looks like it’s printed on a CD…
*edit, I’m too late to even work that out :(
11/05/2018 at 13:52 phuzz says:
It turns out more than one band has thought of prominently featuring a pentagram on their albums, what a surprise…
Sadly, I’ve not found the correct pentagram yet.
11/05/2018 at 13:23 Gothnak says:
Statue at the top both sides is the Vimy Memorial:
link to gettyimages.dk
11/05/2018 at 13:23 Gusdownnup says:
The stamp (bottom-left) is of Pearl Buck.
11/05/2018 at 13:24 Stugle says:
The tower in the center – I assume it’s a fire lookout tower. I probably need to find the specific one, though.
11/05/2018 at 13:26 Stugle says:
Or maybe it’s a lighthouse. I’m useless today.
11/05/2018 at 13:30 mrpier says:
There’s only the tower left I think, oh, and there’s two wax candles in the picture.
11/05/2018 at 13:43 mrpier says:
There’s like 165 fire lookout towers in Oregon alone.
11/05/2018 at 13:44 Gusdownnup says:
Lighthouse is probably right – it’s a lot like Gull Harbour lighthouse (the second one, at least) in Manitoba. (Not that one, though – the gallery is wrong.)
11/05/2018 at 13:58 Stugle says:
There does seem to be a light barely visible on the top of the structure. Unfortunately, “lighthouse on stilts” does not really narrow down the results much.
11/05/2018 at 14:16 Gusdownnup says:
Got it! It’s Farewell Spit, in New Zealand.
11/05/2018 at 13:24 mrpier says:
Bottom mid, the M.A.S.K Rhino I think/top of the MASK emblem.
11/05/2018 at 15:19 Gothnak says:
Glad i was more help them Mendeleev last week although i did mention Table pretty early ;)….
No idea on the theme this week, i got Morgan La Fey or Anton Lavay… Pentagrams and magic abound.
11/05/2018 at 15:37 Rorschach617 says:
It feels Arthurian to me (which means it is not), but the best I can come up with is:
King Pellinore is a character of Arthurian Legend.
In a duel with Arthur, he breaks the sword that Arthur pulled from the stone (Vimy Memorial has a group of characters, one breaking his sword).
Merlin puts him to sleep (Dali) to save Arthur’s life.
Nimue is always around in these legends and you can’t throw a rock without hitting a Hermit in Arthurian England. :)
11/05/2018 at 15:38 Rorschach617 says:
And if you can stretch the words “Pearl Buck” to mean “White Hart”, an Arthurian quest.