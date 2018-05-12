A Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia details post-launch revisions

A Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia is a twist on the usual Total War formula. There’s a dozen clans, each with their own skill sets, and each with their own populations that have to be managed while you build your empire. The new streamlined game mechanics built a title that’s easier for newcomers, but this has also resulted in a wave of negative feedback from longtime fans of the series. In an attempt to tackle this head-on, game director Jack Lusted has released a statement reflecting on the game’s release and laying the groundwork for what comes next.

You can read the full release from Lusted right here.

The major take-away is that the team stands behind their choices. For players complaining about length of campaigns or difficulty, well, that’s just some basic balancing work and that’s coming right away. There’s a public beta update in the pipeline, but Lusted wants players to know: no matter how much the devs change things up, don’t expect a return to the old-school Total War game mechanics. They were streamlined for a reason, and there’s no going back.

Nic Reuben wrote up a review on the game for RPS. Nic found a lot to love about the game, including the need to cobble together armies out of whomever wasn’t fully passed out at the local pub, by shoving a spear into their hand. While the difficulty wasn’t up to snuff, it sounds like Creative Assembly achieved a minor miracle in handling the infinite number of menus that make up a Total War game. Nic ends with this:

After the clattering of hooves and the din of hoarse war chants, it can feel odd to return to a tactical overlay that, while occasionally tense, can often feel vacant of meaningful choice. It’s all focused firmly towards evoking the period though, and here, Creative Assembly’s love for history absolutely bleeds through. Or would, I guess, if there was any blood in the game.

