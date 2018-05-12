Fortnite: Battle Royale’s 50v50 event mode is back

Fortnite: Battle Royale’s world has experienced a lot of shake-ups lately. A gigantic comet destroyed part of the map. There’s an alien God mucking about. There’s a weirdo device about to be added. And now, the 50v50 mode has come back to lay waste to gigantic teams. It’s a bit of a surprise to see 50v50 return amid everything else, but on the other hand, helllllll yesssss.



Fortnite: Battle Royale announced the latest version of the 50v50 game mode via a Tweet because… that’s how such things are done these days.

Two teams drop. One team wins. 50v50 V2 is back. Jump in now! pic.twitter.com/mTDmIar5Mc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 11, 2018

Our own Fraser Brown is a big fan of the 50v50 mode, claiming that it really hurdles my biggest issue with the game: I never have time to actually build anything in the standard modes. When you have 49 other people on your team and a shrinking play area, that makes the purest intent of the game manifest. As Fraser says:

The 50 vs. 50 mode seems to finally understand what Fortnite is. It’s too playful to try and match miserable and brutal Plunkbat. You can ride rockets and turn fast food restaurants into citadels. After the two teams land and get their bearings, it really leans into the whimsy. Even as the circle shrinks, players start frantically building. Everything from stairways to heaven to complicated fortresses spring out from the ground as the island’s towns and farms are consumed for materials. Sometimes they’re useful, but often they’re just expressions of player creativity or silliness.

Epic also released a video update discussing the Perk Recombobulator that uses the Re-Perk and Perk Up resources to give Forters the ability to upgrade the perks on their weapons and stats. (Are y’all called Forters? Did I coin that? I like that.)

We're talking about the new Perk Recombobulator releasing in Patch 4.2 and increasing gold in SSD is all discussed in today's Save the World Dev Update! pic.twitter.com/zbRRCXGEdn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 11, 2018

Finally, the exceptionally silly but hyper-super-powered Thanos crossover event is still going. Thanos can’t build or shoot guns but, oh boy, does that Good Jewelry Daddy lay some waste to Fortnite world. I hope that, post this event, this game mode lives on in some form. But, just in case, maybe get in on this destruction now? I’ll miss Gauntlet Grimace when he’s gone.