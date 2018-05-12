Fortnite: Battle Royale’s 50v50 event mode is back

Fortnite: Battle Royale’s world has experienced a lot of shake-ups lately. A gigantic comet destroyed part of the map. There’s an alien God mucking about. There’s a weirdo device about to be added. And now, the 50v50 mode has come back to lay waste to gigantic teams. It’s a bit of a surprise to see 50v50 return amid everything else, but on the other hand, helllllll yesssss.
Fortnite: Battle Royale announced the latest version of the 50v50 game mode via a Tweet because… that’s how such things are done these days.
Our own Fraser Brown is a big fan of the 50v50 mode, claiming that it really hurdles my biggest issue with the game: I never have time to actually build anything in the standard modes. When you have 49 other people on your team and a shrinking play area, that makes the purest intent of the game manifest. As Fraser says:
The 50 vs. 50 mode seems to finally understand what Fortnite is. It’s too playful to try and match miserable and brutal Plunkbat. You can ride rockets and turn fast food restaurants into citadels. After the two teams land and get their bearings, it really leans into the whimsy. Even as the circle shrinks, players start frantically building. Everything from stairways to heaven to complicated fortresses spring out from the ground as the island’s towns and farms are consumed for materials. Sometimes they’re useful, but often they’re just expressions of player creativity or silliness.
Epic also released a video update discussing the Perk Recombobulator that uses the Re-Perk and Perk Up resources to give Forters the ability to upgrade the perks on their weapons and stats. (Are y’all called Forters? Did I coin that? I like that.)
Finally, the exceptionally silly but hyper-super-powered Thanos crossover event is still going. Thanos can’t build or shoot guns but, oh boy, does that Good Jewelry Daddy lay some waste to Fortnite world. I hope that, post this event, this game mode lives on in some form. But, just in case, maybe get in on this destruction now? I’ll miss Gauntlet Grimace when he’s gone.
12/05/2018 at 15:47 brucethemoose says:
50v50 is the only fun I ever had in Fortnite (and it still wasn’t that great). Even the small team mode with friends seemed… Boring? And like you said, way too serious.
Maybe I’m just getting old.
Anyway, I think 33v33v33 would be a better experience. 50v50 games turn into one sided curb stomps in a hurry, because of this: link to en.m.wikipedia.org
Whereas a 3 team game tends to self balance. The largest team generally has the most exposure to enemy forces, assuming they have less than 50% of the population. There’s probably an article about that too, but I don’t know what the phenomenon is called.