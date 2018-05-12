What are we all playing this weekend?

Gang, it’s almost here, the big E, the event we’ve waited for all year: Eurovision. More than the Olympics, the World Cup, or the World Snooker Championship, it’s Eurovision that I look to for a vision of nations united by passion, enthusiasm, honest-to-goodness earnest fun, and glitter cannons. I try to go in fresh and experience every song for the first time on the night, so I have no informed predictions, but it’s rare that Sweden don’t deliver the goods. And I would like to see Sweden host again after 2016’s delightful show. Anyway. Video games, yeah?

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alec: The slow tensions of The slow tensions of BattleTech and Frostpunk have kept me too busy to investigate Slay The Spire’s new character , but the itch to do so is now undeniable. However, a quick dash around Two Point Hospital’s capering wards has me feeling the urge to go keep a dungeon once again. Bullfrog comfort food always appeals.

Alice: I know I said I’d likely not return to Grand Theft Auto Online after a mysterious mishap while I know I said I’d likely not return to Grand Theft Auto Online after a mysterious mishap while wandering around diorama mods got my account wiped and temp-banned (I think that’s what caused it?) buuut all that money Rockstar are giving away would be enough to get me mostly back on my feet so hey, look, look who has no self-respect, it’s me. I have to start levelling up all over again, which means I’ll use GTA as something to do with my fingers while listening to podcasts and the radio, cycling around and watching people’s crimes. The TrackMania-y Hotring races are great too. Lobbing apples around Sanhok is a right lark too.

Brendan: I’m going to get myself beat up in I’m going to get myself beat up in Tekken 7 , then take a look at this Laser League and see if I can also get badly thrashed in that. If I’m still unhappy, I’ll play God of War on a borrowed PlayStation and see how many wounds I can suffer there. If this still isn’t enough, I’ll download Mortal Combat X and embrace sweet death at the hands of some professional Sub-zero.

Graham: This weekend I’m going to be sticking my head back into Game Maker, as I have been the past few weekends. It’s been a while since I was properly invested in trying to build something in it, but I’ve bashed my head against its scripting language enough times to have absorbed it. It’s fun! In a tedious way. This weekend I’m going to be sticking my head back into Game Maker, as I have been the past few weekends. It’s been a while since I was properly invested in trying to build something in it, but I’ve bashed my head against its scripting language enough times to have absorbed it. It’s fun! In a tedious way.

John: John has been fired. John has been fired.

Katharine: I’ll be back on the Frostpunk this weekend, no doubt waiting for my inevitable demise at the hands of my discontented workforce. Wish me luck. I’ll be back on the Frostpunk this weekend, no doubt waiting for my inevitable demise at the hands of my discontented workforce. Wish me luck.

Matt: It’s another board game packed weekend for me, along with as much God of War as I can squeeze in. The storm of 10/10 reviews that imply perfection still doesn’t make sense to me, but it’s deffo at least a 9. It’s another board game packed weekend for me, along with as much God of War as I can squeeze in. The storm of 10/10 reviews that imply perfection still doesn’t make sense to me, but it’s deffo at least a 9. The God of PS4 exclusives can do one, though.

Matthew: I’m going to go into town and buy some banana bread. I’m not sure I even like it, but I’ve been playing I’m going to go into town and buy some banana bread. I’m not sure I even like it, but I’ve been playing SpyParty , which uses it as the codeword when the spy character makes contact with a double agent. And now the idea of it is stuck in my bread. HEAD. I meant head. I’ll then chow on said banana bread while playing more SpyParty. I’m also diving into the original Pillars of Eternity, which I missed first time round. John’s thoughts on its seafaring sequel make the series sound brilliant, and just the thing to distract me from bread-based mania.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?