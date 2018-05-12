What are we all playing this weekend?

Gang, it’s almost here, the big E, the event we’ve waited for all year: Eurovision. More than the Olympics, the World Cup, or the World Snooker Championship, it’s Eurovision that I look to for a vision of nations united by passion, enthusiasm, honest-to-goodness earnest fun, and glitter cannons. I try to go in fresh and experience every song for the first time on the night, so I have no informed predictions, but it’s rare that Sweden don’t deliver the goods. And I would like to see Sweden host again after 2016’s delightful show. Anyway. Video games, yeah?
Alec:
The slow tensions of BattleTech
and Frostpunk
have kept me too busy to investigate Slay The Spire’s new character
, but the itch to do so is now undeniable. However, a quick dash around Two Point Hospital’s capering wards has me feeling the urge to go keep a dungeon once again. Bullfrog comfort food always appeals.
Alice:
I know I said I’d likely not return to Grand Theft Auto Online after a mysterious mishap while wandering around diorama mods
got my account wiped and temp-banned (I think that’s what caused it?) buuut all that money Rockstar are giving away
would be enough to get me mostly back on my feet so hey, look, look who has no self-respect, it’s me. I have to start levelling up all over again, which means I’ll use GTA as something to do with my fingers while listening to podcasts and the radio, cycling around and watching people’s crimes. The TrackMania-y Hotring races are great too.
Lobbing apples around Sanhok is a right lark too.
Brendan:
I’m going to get myself beat up in Tekken 7
, then take a look at this Laser League and see if I can also get badly thrashed in that. If I’m still unhappy, I’ll play God of War on a borrowed PlayStation and see how many wounds I can suffer there. If this still isn’t enough, I’ll download Mortal Combat X
and embrace sweet death at the hands of some professional Sub-zero.
Graham:
This weekend I’m going to be sticking my head back into Game Maker, as I have been the past few weekends. It’s been a while since I was properly invested in trying to build something in it, but I’ve bashed my head against its scripting language enough times to have absorbed it. It’s fun! In a tedious way.
John has been fired.
Katharine:
I’ll be back on the Frostpunk this weekend, no doubt waiting for my inevitable demise at the hands of my discontented workforce. Wish me luck.
Matt:
It’s another board game packed weekend for me, along with as much God of War as I can squeeze in. The storm of 10/10 reviews that imply perfection still doesn’t make sense to me, but it’s deffo at least a 9.
The God of PS4 exclusives can do one, though.
Matthew:
I’m going to go into town and buy some banana bread. I’m not sure I even like it, but I’ve been playing SpyParty
, which uses it as the codeword when the spy character makes contact with a double agent. And now the idea of it is stuck in my bread. HEAD. I meant head. I’ll then chow on said banana bread while playing more SpyParty. I’m also diving into the original Pillars of Eternity, which I missed first time round. John’s thoughts on its seafaring sequel
make the series sound brilliant, and just the thing to distract me from bread-based mania.
12/05/2018 at 10:04 Hoot says:
Pillars of Eternity 2 and RUINER (thanks, Steam sale, again).
After the first 5 hours or so I hit a patch in PoE 2 that made me think the sequel was a significantly worse game than the first. Thankfully it was just the pacing of that particular section. Couple hours later I was back to thinking it was mint :)
12/05/2018 at 11:35 aziztcf says:
RUINER was pretty fun. Love the cyberpunk look. I was kinda bummed that it ended so soon. Was fun seeing how much you improve, at first I couldn’t get through the first wave of the arena mode but now I can almost do two!
12/05/2018 at 10:11 Lars Westergren says:
I finished Psychonauts: The Rhombus of Ruin yesterday, it was really good.
Going on a boat trip in a few hours, so not much more gaming for me this weekend. But Pillars of Eternity 2 is fantastic, what I’ve seen of it so far. There are few annoying bugs, but there will be a patch on Tuesday fixing some of them (PoE 1 choices, the missed mouse click events). It’s a bit too easy for me, but there will be a Veteran/Path of the Damned balance patch in the future.
12/05/2018 at 10:20 int says:
Who did John eat, that you had to fire him?
12/05/2018 at 11:13 particlese says:
I’m guessing Graham since he was threatening to make videogames.
12/05/2018 at 10:26 Solgarmr says:
Pillars of eternity 2, it a joy
12/05/2018 at 10:30 SaintAn says:
Fable 2. I forgot it was one of the greatest games ever made until I started replaying it. So so good. It’s its 10 year anniversary this year, so I really hope it gets a PC port with mod support, or at least something new.
And with TW Warhammer 2’s DLC coming soon I’m getting back into it. If the Queen and the Crone leak is real and it’s including Shadow Walkers then there’s a possibility that I may finally get to play Alith Anar. Hope Malus is one of the Dark Elf LL included in this pack too. If Alith and Malus were added I’d finally have my favorite characters in the game and I’d be happy with Warhammer 2.
Also trying to get an old friend to come back and try FFXIV again. He hasn’t played since the launch of 2.0, though we played together in 1.0, so I’m going to try to guide him and get him back into the game. He loves Naruto so the first thing is showing him Ninja.
12/05/2018 at 10:39 Someoldguy says:
I’m spending most of the weekend prepping a 5e D&D campaign butwhen the brain is fried and the light is too poor to paint it’ll be Battletech again. I’m a bit peeved that my one and only game freeze was in a mission where I encountered my first Awesome and knocked it over repeatedly to get the 3 salvage. Retried the mission and of course the opposition has changed. Bah!
12/05/2018 at 10:39 pistachio says:
Been playing golden oldies that I missed for a few months now because I refuse to pay the current price of 1440p / 60fps capable gfx cards. Wonder how many people stopped buying new titles like me. It sure made gaming cheap.
Legend of Grimrock 2, Divinity Original Sin 1 and Little Nightmares should keep me busy for a few weeks at least.
12/05/2018 at 10:40 elsparko says:
Well after I finished my re-play of Gothic 1 I thought I would continue the vibe with Gothic 2 but somehow this game seems to be all too fresh in my memory. I know it is a great game but I can still remember too much for it to feel fresh again. The Russian and Polish Gothic communities have some extensive Mods available – there is the problem of the language barrier though.
So instead I bought Watch-UNDERSCORE-Dogs 2 in a Steam sale. Of course it is somewhat “stupid” while taking itself too serious, so sadly no real alternative to Saints Row but I like the stories they came up with and the art style. I get it that Dedsec is a spin on real world Anonymous and they also had one mission where they organized a rally against their version of Scientology so… Yeah stupid, yeah the radio stations are nowhere near what GTA delivers, but it is still some nice honest fun. Oh and while it is UBI there are no radio towers to climb.
With all the hype about PoE 2 going on (actually there is no real hype I know…) I’m trying to decide whether to tackle PoE 1 or rather Divinity OS 2 or maybe even the original Planescape next. I started Planescape back in the time but had to abandon my playthrough and now I bounce off of it usually because I can’t get myself to read walls of text anymore.
12/05/2018 at 12:29 Hoot says:
Planescape: Torment has the most complex, multi-layered and satisfying story of pretty much any PC game ever made, with one fairly big caveat…you generally have to be a reader to enjoy it.
I don’t mean this in a condescending way at all. I just mean that there’s a difference between being able to read and being a reader. A lot of people play games to just play games and any reading they have to do is either instructional or subtitles, but PST’s strength is in the writing and if you don’t enjoy reading then it’s so easy to bounce off it.
12/05/2018 at 12:49 Evan_ says:
I feel my assurance of utmost approval was missing from under this comment.
12/05/2018 at 10:50 particlese says:
Oh man, that reminded me that I wanted to make some chocolate chip banana nut bread! Already have the bananas, the chocolate, and the nuts. And some unrelated bread.
Games-wise, since it’s a long weekend, there’s already been Elite Dangerous VR, a return to Thumper (level 6 finally managed!), Devil Daggers, GUS-music Chocolate Doom, and Lawbreakers; and there will be More Elite Dangerous, some Beat Sabre, a Beacon, a Mario RPG (LotSS), and a couple VR freebies (Pearl, Lifeliqe Museum, and ISS tour) I’ve been meaning to get around to for a while now.
Music so far has been assorted Richard Strauss with a sprinkling of Beefoven, but my face during this morning’s shower sounded a bit Russian, so the rest of the weekend will probably skew more in that direction.
12/05/2018 at 10:55 celticdr says:
BattleTech again dammit! I just got the Argo and now I’m planning on taking Arano missions till I’ve got at least 10 mil in the kitty.
Also since Alec mentioned the Pokemon version of his own save game I’ve also been hooked on “collecting them all”. I’ve got all the light ones apart from the elusive Urbanmech and a few medium mechs, thanks Alec for making an already addictive game even more addictive… you magnificent bastard!
12/05/2018 at 11:02 Xerophyte says:
Pillars 2. It’s probably the best damn game made in the genre to date. I know a lot of people bounced of the first one. The sequel is a huge improvement in a number of ways, which I will list:
1. Pillars 2 has much more of a sense of humor. There were funny moments in the first game, but on the whole it took itself very seriously. This is a lot more balanced and your party actually makes jokes. Possibly they do nothing but make jokes if you bring Maia, Eder and Serafen.
2. It’s very pretty. The asset quality is a huge step up, the mix of pre-rendered and realtime is seamless and the entire sortof-Polynesian setting is very well realized and much more interesting than the Dyrwood.
3. The world building and plotting is a lot more organic. Pillars 1 was very exposition heavy and tended to rely on Important NPCs Ordering You To Go Places. Pillars 2 does a much better job of integrating its setting and mythology with the plot of the game and giving the player agency and a clear goal. Of course, I played through Pillars 1 so I can’t quite speak to how the presentation works if you’re coming in blind.
4. The backer content is a lot less intrusive. No special snowflake everywhere with questionably integrated personal backstory dumps. There are still some 10 backer NPCs with portraits and names clearly traced from real people but it’s not nearly as bad.
5. The mechanics are more streamlined and much more clearly explained. It’s still pretty complex, especially with multiclassing, but it’s a meaty RPG with a lot of opportunity for customization and is pretty well balanced.
All this said, if you bounced off of Pillars 1 because you fundamentally hate Infinity Engine-style real time with pause as a combat system or because you don’t want quite so much text in your video games then this isn’t going to change your mind.
12/05/2018 at 11:33 Vilos Cohaagen says:
Streets of Rogue and the new Bluetooth mode for my Steam controller! I’m amazed at how they keep adding new features. This was added in advance of the upcoming steam streaming to android and ios devices.
I also recently finished Dex as part of my attempt to play more of the 1500+ games I own and I thoroughly enjoyed it.
12/05/2018 at 11:38 aziztcf says:
Has Streets of Rogue been updated much in the last few months? I liked the alpha build I played back in Feb or so but figured I’d wait until more content.
12/05/2018 at 11:46 Shinard says:
A little? They finally added big quests for some characters, so you have to infect everybody as the zombie or invest money in curing your drug addiction as the banker. So that’s neat. There’s a few new NPCs, and Idk how far back you played but they have Uptown now? There’s still a lot coming, but it feels pretty fleshed our so far.
12/05/2018 at 11:37 Plok says:
I’m back on the Warframe and also I’m finally going to play Doki Doki Literature Club. Apparently it’s “really disturbing” and made my friends “miserable and anxious”. I’m just rather hurt because those are usually the words they reserve for describing me.
12/05/2018 at 11:40 Shinard says:
Crusader Kings II – good to have a bit of grand strategy to relax with. Took me a while to get back into it and understand all the systems, but now I’ve got a working knowledge it’s so much fun. I thoroughly enjoy sitting back and watching my plans slowly come to fruition – patience is key, but it’s always worth the wait.
That aside, it’s EUROVISION! Bloody love me some Eurovision – even watch the semis. Having a bunch of friends over to watch the final, so looking forward to that! There’s a lot of really excellent songs this year, it’s definitely worth checking out.
12/05/2018 at 11:40 dskzero says:
I have a few things to play but Warmind for Destiny 2 has just too much crap to grind for and it’s tearing at my OCD.
I am looking for new games, but being honest Id rather finish The Tesla Effect.
12/05/2018 at 11:40 A Gentleman and a Taffer says:
Star Traders: Frontiers after Sin’s rather excellent write up on it. It fills the Space Rangers 2 hole in my gaming that hasn’t been filled since….Space Rangers 2! It’s really rather good, and getting better all the time. Case in point – Sin’s one negative about enforced permadeath seems to have been patched out already, half the difficulty settings don’t include it.
12/05/2018 at 11:47 anHorse says:
Played nothing but Star Traders: Frontiers ever since Sin Vega’s article on it and I don’t think that’s going to change soon.
12/05/2018 at 12:01 juan_h says:
Still playing Disgaea 2. It is the
grindgame that does not end. I’m almost done with the main story. Just a few more missions to go before I unlock New Game Plus and those sweet, sweet alternate story lines and bonus bosses. Er, if I don’t get distracted by running through random levels in the Item World. Again.
12/05/2018 at 12:08 caff says:
Deadly Premonition.
It’s doing my head in/enthralling me in equal measures. As a PC port, it’s utterly dreadful. It crashes randomly, and I got stuck on one severe bug at one point where I had to spend FOUR HOURS troubleshooting and then having to download someone else’s save game, just so that I could continue the game.
Most people would give up, but I’m fascinated by the characters, the story, the weirdness of it all. Alice is right about it, but be prepared for pain and suffering if playing on PC.
12/05/2018 at 12:13 DeepFried says:
I’m playing: do that one uni assignment that’s due next week.
*sigh*
12/05/2018 at 12:33 Hoot says:
Not that you’re asking or give a shit, but take it from me, get that shit done as soon as possible, mate. Bend your will toward it.
I say this as a graduate who scraped a 1st after having possibly the most miserable 4 months of my life in which my lifelong procrastination habit fought daily with my ambition to do well, and now that it’s all over, I realise it didn’t need to be that way.
Just trying to spare you some pain, marra :)
12/05/2018 at 12:15 Horg says:
Pillars of Eternity to make a Druid so I can import into Deadfire. I really like the look of the new class specialisations in Deadfire, now there’s a dedicated subclass for shapeshifters with some interesting multiclass options. By the time i’ve finished Pillars 1, the Deadfire post launch bug hunt and Veteran / PotD balance patch should be done.
12/05/2018 at 12:17 syllopsium says:
I’ll be busy with non game stuff most of the weekend, but I’ve got my ‘up to 2011’ retro box up and running, so I might play some Legend of Grimrock, or one of the Wadjet Eye adventures
12/05/2018 at 12:22 FairyNuff says:
Paladins and Dead cells now they’ve properly moved to the baguette update.
12/05/2018 at 12:36 Vandelay says:
I’ve been sucked into Star Trek Online the past couple of weeks. It is far from a great game, but it comfortingly scratches that Trek itch, whilst also drip feeding you just enough rewards to keep you interested in new things.
Ship combat is actually really good, whilst ground combat is pretty much your standard MMO style. It at least rewards you with flank bonus, so you are encouraged to move around. Not sure if it is just my class (scientist), but I don’t have a huge number of abilities to use, besides healing ones and an enemy debuff. Hopefully some more leveling will give me more options. I’ve got loads for ship combat though.
I’m currently level 25 and I’m likely to go on until I’ve at least exhausted the story missions (believe that is around level 50). There really is a huge amount of content. I’ve not even touched the Klingon side and only a few levels on the TOS era campaign.
Besides that though, I’ve been a bit lost on things to play. Tempted to finally pick up a PS4 exclusive I’ve missed out on at some point. It’s between, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Yakuza 0 or the new God of War. I should prob just carry on working through the backlog though.
12/05/2018 at 12:46 Thankmar says:
Swedens entry is godawful this year. Looking forward to watch ESC with the kids, then its gonna be some Sorcery!, Half-Life and probably FTL.
12/05/2018 at 12:52 Evan_ says:
Got For Honor for the price I always wanted to pay for it, and having a blast. Combat is complex and fluid and visceral. Couldn’t get myself to start any other game in a week. Feels strange.