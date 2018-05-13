Catholic guilt simulator Gray Dawn rises in June

On Christmas Eve 1910, you attempt to exorcise the demon from an altar-boy. You’re qualified for this position because you’re a priest and you think you’re capable of taking this on. Turns out you aren’t and the kid jumps out a window. Now you’re suspected of murdering a little boy in your church and you’ve got to prove your innocence. You’ll be put to death if you can’t. Oh, and you absolutely set loose a demon that is tormenting you. Welcome to Gray Dawn, which is set to release in June.

Two days ago, Interactive Stone dropped a new trailer that shows off some gameplay:

There’s a heavy lean-in on puzzle mechanics here, with an incredible visual aspect that’s been in development for a couple of years. I started following this in 2015 or so, and knowing that I finally get to play the game next month fills me with a wonderful sense of… oh. Oh no. That’s just Catholic guilt. That’s not wonderful at all.

I’m sure there’s more than one twist coming in the game where you play a priest, and the demonic manifestations of your past sins are certainly going to be… extra. Despite a failed Kickstarter attempt, Interactive Stone followed their dream and now the game is threatening to become a part of my life in just a few short weeks.

Pre-order it on Steam right here.

Certainly there won’t be any spooky children in this spooky Catholic game.

Well. Oh no.