Crows Crows Crows update Twine title The Temple of No

If you’ve not played The Temple of No before, it’s good, and you should try it. These are the words that the makers of The Temple of No told me to say about their Twine game. The update to the game is also very good. These are not the words that the makers of The Temple of No told me to say about their game. They are words I settled on all by myself without outside influence. Because I am brave, much like any adventurer will need to be, in order to find the new mysteries hidden in The Temple of No. Also: there’s been a vague promise of fire. You should know that from the get-go.

The game is a free title from the folks at Crows Crows Crows, who you might know from their bizarre adventures like the VR comedy Accounting or Dr. Langeskov, The Tiger, and The Terribly Cursed Emerald: A Whirlwind Heist. This small Twine game is free and easy to play right now, but the CCC team wanted to do something silly before returning to their Big Secret PC/PS4 projects.

Steven Messner quite liked the game back when it was released, going so far as to claim it was time to cancel your evening.

The new content is hidden within the original game. As CCC explains:

Go and do more exploring in the CCCCC (Classic Crows Crows Crows Collaboration) The Temple of No! This is a whole new adventure – but it’s HIDDEN! Like The Maze™ in Westworld. The first step is finding a broken lightbulb in the Jungle of Doubt. There will be FIRE. There will be a brand new ICE LEVEL. There will be text that you can CLICK ON.

Check out the quick trailer below:

Enough gab from me. Enjoy some gab from Crows Crows Crows. Check out the game by clicking the link here. You’d better get good at link clicking. That’s kinda the whole thing.