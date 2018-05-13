Destiny 2’s real life loot drop reveals Warmind secrets

The Warmind expansion has been out for a few days now, and while the DLC for Destiny 2 is light on missions, it is big on hidden surprises. A few intrepid explorers have been cracking the codes to locate a real world loot drop. And it was just located. After lots of decoding, users on the Reddit’s Raid Secrets board found a drop at Sleeping Beauty Mountain in upstate New York which contained a stash including a huge spear, based on the Valkyrie weapon from the new DLC.

The spear is probably one of only three in existence.

A symbol hidden in the game led to a late night decryption session.

thank you for taking the time to piece together this message, friend. the time of our final conflict is drawing closer and you and ana have an important role to play in the events to come. so watch over her, guardian. i would have no life without ana or the exoprogram. i regret that we have become strangers, but we each have a path that we must walk. and, ironically, there never seems to be enough time. tell her, rasputin’s first attempt was in the right location, but the wrong moment. look here: 43.549573, -73.544868 – e

The good folks over at Kotaku covered this in elaborate detail, so if you want to get into the nitty gritty of everything, read their detailed report, which includes the story of a team that was just a few minutes behind the first dudes to discover the site.

Destiny 2: Warmind is available through Battle.net by itself for £16.79/$19.99/€19.99, or as part of the pricier season pass.