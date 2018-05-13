Overlordy: Turn 2

In turn 1 the comment commanders had a chilling glimpse of their adversaries. British landing craft have deposited an intimidating array of tanks on the beach south of Caent, and, doubtless, the armour is accompanied by an equally intimidating infantry force. With their two pillboxes neutralised, the players now have no way of knowing what’s happening on the sands. Will a cagey bit of scouting by their armoured car reduce the intelligence deficit?
When it comes to combining embarkation and disembarkation with vehicle movement, CMBO’s order system is far from perfect. Trying to persuade the halftrack to stop, disgorge the rifle platoon HQ, then head off towards the mill with the LMG team still aboard within a single action phase (sixty seconds) proves impossible. In the end I settle for a compromise – the HT sits tight with the LMG team as passengers while the infantry jog towards the bakery (Unable to run, on foot it would have taken the heavily encumbered LMG team at least two turns to reach the mill).
As instructed, the rifle platoon together with its HQ occupy buildings close to the Pak 38. From the ground floors of the predominantly wooden structures near the bakery, they can’t see into the pasture to the south, but two squads do have LoS to a portion of the pine wood that hugs the western map edge.
The PSW armoured car ends the turn sprinkled with twigs, leaves, and unripe cobnuts.
From its new position nuzzling the bocage at h20, it has an extremely narrow keyhole view of the clifftop brush close to the western exit. Any Allied unit veering eastward or north-eastward after using that exit should now be visible.
Persuading the PSW not to engage units that cross or linger in this keyhole will require either a ‘hide’ order (which will slightly reduce its spotting ability but shouldn’t prevent it, for instance, from noticing a passing Bren Gun Carrier) or an ‘ambush’ command.*
* Before Combat Mission: Barbarossa to Berlin and the introduction of configurable ‘cover arcs’ CM players had to rely on placed ambush markers. From the CMBO manual: “Any enemy unit which moves into the location of an ambush marker causes the ambushing units to unhide and open fire, unless the chances of harming the target are too low or opening-fire would be suicidal”. Placing an ambush marker very close to a unit will discourage it from initiating long-range firefights.
13/05/2018 at 09:01 Tim Stone says:
Turn 3 orders here, please. Commenters are cordially invited to suggest moves/positions for the following 6 units (a maximum of one unit per commenter).
*Pak 38 AT gun
*Sniper
*PSW 234/1 armoured car
*Sd.Kfz. 251 halftrack (currently carrying LMG team)
*Rifle platoon (3 squads + 1 HQ)
*LMG team
(The twelve pillbox survivors – six each at b14 and r12 – are broken or routed so won’t respond to orders)
See text and images for current positions
13/05/2018 at 11:39 khamul says:
PSW hold position, ambush marker for g17
I’m happy with that positioning. Anything coming due N from the western beach exit, the PAK will see. Anything else – barring infantry through the pines – the PSW will spot for us. Of course, we probably can’t do anything about it: but knowledge is half the battle, right?
Tim: does the PAK have to have direct LOS to fire? Or if we spotted something, say the far side of the bocage at f15, using another unit, would the PAK be able to have a go at them through the hedges?
13/05/2018 at 12:06 heretic says:
Are we a bit too concentrated on the western part of the map? Or are we expecting the reinforcements to allow us to create a broader defense line?
13/05/2018 at 09:20 Landiss says:
How big are the squares on the map? How close needs the infantry to get to a tank to have reasonable chance to hit it with AT weapons?
13/05/2018 at 11:54 Tim Stone says:
Each grid square (a1, a2 etc) is 20m x 20m.
Infantry probably want to be no more than 3 squares away from armour to have any chance with their Panzerfausts.
13/05/2018 at 10:27 heretic says:
Current unit positions on map at the start of turn 3.
link to imgur.com
Let me know if you think it’s inaccurate!
13/05/2018 at 11:48 Tim Stone says:
Thanks. I’ll try to do something similar from now on.
13/05/2018 at 12:03 heretic says:
Thank you for bringing this column back, definitely my favourite thing on RPS!
Seriously considering getting CMBO to try my hand, there’s the Close Combat series as well neither of which I have ever played. Only playing through Blitzkrieg 1 for the first time recently, but looking for a more realistic / tactical experience.
13/05/2018 at 10:46 fuggles says:
Love this series, I understand not one bit of it, but I love this series.
13/05/2018 at 11:48 MajorFordson says:
I completely agree, and logged in just to say so! It’s always great seeing a complex game become accessible, and social!
13/05/2018 at 11:34 Cederic says:
Showing the blinkered single-mindedness that gets at least one unit into terrible trouble each time we play this game, I’m going to continue to demand that the LMG occupy the mill.
However, that’s not this turn’s order. It would be idiocy to put the HT road side of the bocage by the mill, as it’d never reach cover before enemy armour from the beach gets all frisky.
So my order: HT to cut behind the church and hide behind bocage at p24, disembark LMG team.
(if they can’t get between church wall and hedge then can they get to o26? If they can’t get there then drive down the road to q22 and hide behind the building at q21. Kick out that LMG team at whichever point they eventually arrive)